Shane Farrar’s hat-trick helps Wicklow RFC clinch promotion to Leinster League 1A

The Wicklow RFC first and seconds team celebrate the Leinster League promotion at Wicklow Rugby Club.

An inspired Shane Farrar scored a hat-trick of tries to help Wicklow beat Boyne 37-20, sealing their place in Leinster League 1A for next season.

The hat-trick hero Farrar made the try line his home. Dewald Barnard put his name on the scoresheet, with Niall Earls making a big 17-point contribution from the kicking tee.

Boyne, who won 1B last season, never quite looked like winning the game, beaten by the better side on the day.

Saturday rugby is the added bonus that comes with promotion to 1A. Next season, the men and the women will be playing on the same day, which should make for some entertaining nights in the club come the beginning of the new season in September.

Last season, Boyne finished top of the 1B table, only two points clear of Wicklow who finished second. Dan Van Zyl’s men were hoping to go one step further this time around and win their promotion play-off, something they failed to do against Kilkenny last year.

Coming into this contest, their form has been mixed, following a couple of defeats and a below par second half to the season.

They made the ideal start to the game, with the man of the moment, Farrar scoring the opening try of the game after a couple of minutes.

Although, Boyne responded almost immediately with a converted try of their own. It was 7-7.

Wicklow were eager to restore their advantage. They kept the pressure on.

They looked to be in for their second try, but it was disallowed due to a forward pass.

But, they would retake the lead, after the experienced Earls kicked a successful penalty to put them back on top after the opening quarter of play.

The men from Ashtown Lane were hungry for more, keen to extend their lead. After another sustained period of pressure, the big South African, Barnard powered over for their second try of the day.

Things got a whole lot better when ‘Fast Farrar’ scored a wonderful intercept try, running from the halfway line, he was clinical on the break.

Earls was red hot on kicking duties. They now led 24-7, a dream first 30 minutes.

The Louth lads were always going to respond at some point. A well taken penalty and an important converted try, put just seven points between the sides going into the interval.

Things became tense when the deficit was brought to just four points shortly after the break, Wicklow were also forced to play with 14 men, after they were given a yellow card.

Despite the challenging start to the half, Wicklow went up a gear to take full control of the encounter. Having arguably the game of his life, Farrar grabbed his third try of the day. Earls added the extras. 31-20 was the score.

Their game management was key in the closing stages, not giving Boyne a way back into it. Earls nailed two more penalties to make sure of the result.

When the referee blew his final whistle, the players soaked up the moment, enjoying the celebrations as they booked their spot back in the top tier of the Leinster League for next season.

Wicklow’s Head Coach, Dan Van Zyl was delighted with the result.

“Absolutely delighted with the win but more in the manner we did it. Left our best for last and played some great rugby.

“Delighted for the players, coaches, the club and the allacodoos. Very proud of all involved”

Wicklow RFC: Ben Watson, Aaron Byrne, Paddy McKenzie, Shane Farrar, Oscar Reston Hayes, Niall Earls, Mark Higgins; Dewald Barnard, Jay Byrne, Mark Cullen, Sam Gibson, Dave Nicholson, Fergus Ward, Liam Nicholson, Stephen Swan. Subs; Aaron Canterbury, Dylan Byrne, Michael Byrne, Cian Reynolds, Josh Watson.