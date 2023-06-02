Sarah Baryga and Robin Mooney in flying form at Athletics Wicklow 2023 Road Race Championships

Over 220 athletes hit the road on the old M11

Members of the Kilcoole Athletics Club at the Wicklow Road Race Championships.

Helen Murphy, Mary Hayde and Sharon Ryan of the Solid Running Athletics Club, Bray, at the Wicklow Road Race Championships.

Members of the Inbhear Dee Athletics Club at the Wicklow Road Race Championships.

Members of the Glendalough Athletics Club team at the Wicklow Road Race Championships.

Noah Harris (second), Robin Mooney (first) and Myles Gibbions (third) at the 2023 Wicklow Road Race Championships.

Athletics Wicklow had its largest and most competitive County Road Race Championships last Wednesday, May 31, as over 220 of the county’s top distance athletes turned out for the event.

Staged on the old M11 road, the 5km out and back course is a good test for even the most seasoned athletes.

The route which features a slight decline at the beginning stages, a hill just before the halfway mark and a tough gradual incline to the finish challenges the runners speed, endurance, and mental toughness as they can see exactly what lies ahead of them.

The event presented lovely sunshine, but a strong northerly wind which produced tough conditions on the stretch home for participants.

Danny Green and Dorrie McDowell at the Wicklow Road Race Championships.

The athletics county board opened the event to guests outside the county for the first time this year. Thus, making it all the more difficult to predict the winners in both the men’s and women’s races.

Nonetheless, individuals who fancies their chances for county honours wasted no time getting out fast once the starter, Cyril Smyth, set the gun.

By the half-way turnabout, the men’s race had whittled down to a three-horse race between Inbhear Dee AC’s Robin Mooney, Parnell AC’s Noah Harris and SBR athlete Myles Gibbons. However, it was Mooney who managed to pull away at the closing stages to clinch the win in 15:53.

This victory marks Robin’s first time to win the race, a notable gold medal to add to his growing collection.

Niamh Williams and Elaine Kelly at the Wicklow Road Race Championships.

Fresh back from the U18 Mountain running cup in France, Noah Harris finished in a fine second place in 15:56 while Myles Gibbons finished strongly in third crossing the line in 15:59.

In contrast to the men’s race, the ladies’ race had a front runner who broke away in the initial stages and held the gap for a convincing win.

From the gun, Sli Cualann AC’s Sarah Barya made her intentions clear, and form known to all as she took to the front.

Sarah pushed a strong tempo for the 5km distance to win the gold medal in a time 18:15, Parnell AC’s Catherine O’Connor (18:33) and Sheila O’Byrne (18:36) held steady to secured silver and bronze places.

Catherine O'Connor (second), Sarah Baryga (first) and Sheila O'Byrne (third) at the Wicklow Road Race Championships.

There was plenty of competition among the category races too. Wins in the female categories include; Ava Martin (FJ) – 19:42, Emily Ryan (F35) 20:23, Donna Quinn (F40)- 19:49, Sarah Baryga (F45) – 15:15, Suzanne Foot (F50)- 20:35, Debbie Griffin (F55)- 20:24, Noelle Thorpe (F60)- 23:48 and Orla Philip (F70)- 25:49.

The men’s category winners include; Noah Harris (MJ) – 15:56, Tim Grummell (M35) – 17:15, Andrew Lawless (M40) – 16:54, Myles Gibbons (M45) – 15:59, Graeme Warren (M50)- 18:23, Ronan King (M55) – 17:53, Niall Coppinger (M60)- 18:30, Tom Cavanagh (M65) – 24:59 and William Belton (M70) – 23:48.

Parnell AC took honours in the Junior, Senior and M35+ team races while Kilcoole AC won the M50+ team title. In the ladies’ teams, Greystones AC won the Junior Women’s title, Bray Runners took the F50+ title while Parnell AC won the senior and F35+ standings.

On behalf of the Athletics Wicklow County Board, chairman Bill Porter took the opportunity to thank all the members for their help in organising the evening, from the stewards and officials who volunteered, sponsors Joma for their continued support, Ronan in myrunresults who executed the event in a professional manner, Rathdrum Order of Malta for providing first aid and to all the talented athletes that competed on the evening.