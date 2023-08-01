Pure joy as Baltinglass Golf Club ladies team win Minor Cup title

Team have qualified to play winners of the Munster West section

Baltinglass Golf Club’s ladies team have qualified to play against the winners of the Munster West section in Mountrath Golf Club in the All-Ireland quarter-final on September 2 following their victory over Mount Temple Golf Club in New Ross last weekend.

Bernie Kilcoyne played very steady golf throughout in match one. She was all flat on the 11th tee. Bernie went on to par the 12th, 13th and 14th to be standing three up on the 15th tee. Giving a shot on the index 1 15th, Bernie had a comfortable 5 to close out her match. Baltinglass 1, Mount Temple 0.

Kay McNamara got off to a great start in match two. She was four up after 8, three up on 11, four up on 12, got a great half on 13 and closed the match out spectacularly on the 14th green. Baltinglass 2, Mount Temple 0.

Patricia Foley had a nip-and-tuck battle all day in match three. One up on the 15th fairway, her opposition hit her fifth shot into the hole from 100 yards. Match all flat.

Patricia won 16 and, believe it or not, her opposition hit her third shot on 17th into the hole to go back all flat. The Baltinglass player lost her game on the 18th green. This was her first time to be down all day. Baltinglass 2, Mount Temple 1.

Clare Byrne is a stalwart for these competitions, and with a vast amount of experience Clare is the ideal person holding up the rear in match five. Her game was very measured and consistent. She took control of the game at the turn she was dormie three up on the 16th tee. Clare had a five to win her match. Baltinglass win. The scenes of joy and emotion on the 17th fairway were only fantastic.

Caitriona Kavanagh played some high-quality golf in a very tight match four. Walking up the 17th fairway ‘Catchy’ was called in one up.

Following all the tears, emotion and pictures on the practice green, the Golf Ireland representative presented the much-coveted pennant to team managers Bernie Hennessy and Madge Tyrell.