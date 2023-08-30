On the Fairways

News from the golf clubs

The next week in our club is one of the biggest in our clubs Inter Club history.

On Tuesday, August 29, our Juveniles played in two All–Ireland quarter-finals in Castletroy, Limerick. The five boys representing us are brothers Neil and Stephen Patterson, Eoghan Cooney, Connor Gethings and Luke Doogue. More details later in the week.

Tuesday is a huge day but Saturday at 10am in Mountrath GC is massive for our Ladies Minor Scratch Cup team who take on the might of Lahinch in the All Ireland quarter-final.

The team of Bernie Kilcoyne, Kay McNamara, Patricia Foley, Caitriona Kavanagh, Claire Byrne, Romie McGreal are led by the dynamic duo Bernie Hennessy and Madge Tyrell. We wish the Ladies every success on their journey.

Congratulations to our neighbours Tulfarris who won the Cullen Trophy on Saturday evening. Our thanks to Owen Cooney who ran the whole event for the club. Your contribution Owen is as always done quietly and very professional.

A note of appreciation to the OFS for the new flag poles, flags, cups and rakes, they all make a huge difference to the course. THANK YOU VERY MUCH!

At a reception hosted by Baltinglass Hospital on Saturday last, Tommy Doyle presented the prizes for the Mary Doyle Memorial classic held in the club on bank holiday Monday.

A spokesperson for Baltinglass GC was very complimentary of Tommy’s efforts in raising funds for the Baltinglass Hospital Patient’s Comfort fund and looked forward to Tommy hosting the event in the club next year.

Tommy thanked everyone for their support and help and announced that the event raised a whopping €7,230. Well done Tommy.

The winners are as follows:

1st: Noel Doody, Shane Doody and Roisin Ahern, 101 points; 2nd: Mary Gorry, Clare Byrne and Molly Byrne, 87 points; 3rd: Luke Doogue, Stephen Patterson and Connor Gethings, 86 points.

All Ladies Team: Helen Goodall, Denise Campbell, Alice Galloway, 84 points; Non GUI: Barry Brown, Keith Brown, Jonathon Brown, 75 points; Longest Drive Men: Luke Doogue; Ladies: Frances Daly; Nearest the Pin: Joe Mills.

Philip Jones from Jones Power Tools held a raffle in conjunction with the classic. The draw was also made on Saturday, with Connie Doogue been drawn out of the hat first and Michael Walsh drawn out second.

Presidents Maria Walshe and Fran Quaid hosted their respective prizes over the weekend. There was a lovely evening Thursday in the clubhouse, with Maria presenting a fabulous array of prizes to all the winners.

In the clubhouse on Sunday evening Fran thanked his wife Mai and family for their support throughout. Eamon, Bennie, Richie and the volunteers in the club came in for high praise for their work and commitment to the club. The course was in pristine condition after all the rain we had during the week.

The results for the Men’s prize are as follows:

1st: Ned O’Keeffe (23) 43 points; 2nd: Mikey Keogh (12) 40 points; Gross: Fergal Doogue (4) 32 points; 3rd: Bill Flynn (15) 40 points; 4th: Owen Cooney (27) 38 points; 5th: Eamonn Lennon (42) 38 points; Past President’s Prize: Jim Murray (28) 36 points; Juv/Stu/App: Robert McHugh (1) 32 points.

The Ladies (amended) results:

1st: June Smith (36) 70; 2nd: Karen McGowan (28) 72; Gross Lorraine Christie (5) 84; 3rd: Clare O’Neill (43) 72; Past President’s Prize: Carol Walsh (29) 74; Cat 1: Maggie Kinsella (20) 72; Cat 2: Clare Byrne (27) 73; Cat 3: Catherine Pryce (48) 77; Nearest the Pin: Orla O’hEocha; Longest Drive: Lorraine Christie.

Our thanks to David Whelan from the C&C group for sponsoring the Club Classic.

The results are as follows:

1st: Richard Lynch, Jim Murray, Denis Walsh anf Paddy Sammon, 96 points; 2nd: Madge Tyrell, Bernie Hennessy, Marie Brennan and Mary Deegan, 96 points; 3rd: Damien Patterson, Michael Sleator, Stephen Patterson, 95 points.

Thank you to all members who supported the event.

Failte Cup

Well done to Patricia Foley and the ladies committee for organising a very successful Failte Cup for 2023. 46 people played this afternoon with the results a follows:

1st: David and Catherine Lord, 39 points; 2nd: Caitriona Kavanagh and Cathal Foley, 38 points;

3rd: Angela and Michael Howard, 36 points; 4th: Bernie Kilcoyne and Gavin Wynne, 36 points.

Upcoming Events

Saturday, September 2: Ladies Minor Cup V Lahinch GC in Mountrath GC.

A couple of reminders

Draw for next rounds of club matchplays will take place during the week please ensure your match is played.

Next installment of the club lotto is due.

COOLLATTIN

Saturday, Sunday, Augusy 19 and 20 - 18-hole open men’s singles stableford competition - Category 1: Kevin Butler (7) 41 points; Category 2: Peter Brennan (11) 43 points; Category 3: Aidan Travers (19) 43 points; Category 4: Victor Dunne (37) 38 points, C/B .

Wednesday, August 23 - 18-hole open men’s singles stableford competition - Category 1: James Carroll (7) 36 points; Category 2: Martin Lynch (12) 38 points; Category 3: Tom Culkin (21) 36 points; Category 4: Bernard Kinsella (24) 40 points.

ARKLOW

Weekend, August 19/20 - Singles stableford - 1st: John Kavanagh (9) 42 points; 2nd: Keith Crosbie (17) 40 points; 3rd: Thomas McKeon (8) 39 points c/b; Gross: Michael Furlong (0) 35 points c/b; 4th: Philip Brady (17) 39 points c/b; 5th: Derek McKeon (5) 39 points c/b; 6th: Noel Griffin (11) 39 points c/b; 7th: Ronnie Tucker (24) 39 points c/b.

Weekend of August 26/27 - Medal - 1st: Peter Tyrrell (14) 67 Nett; 2nd: Mark Nolan (8) 69 Nett; 3rd: Colm Doyle (17) 70 Nett c/b; Gross: Michael Furlong (-1) 73; 4th: Andrew Cawley (7) 70 Nett; 5th: David McDonald (9) 71 Nett; 6th: Declan Hanley (9) 72 Nett c/b; 7th: John Hennessy (7) 72 Nett c/b.

Stableford - 1st: Kevin Doyle (27) 41 points; 2nd: Chris Manley (10) 38 points c/b; 3rd: David Byrne (10) 38 points c/b.