On the Fairways

News from the golf clubs

Club Captain Derek Sherwin arriving for the Blainroe Golf Club 2023 Captains Drive In where the theme was sustainability.

Captains Bernie Cooney and Derek Sherwin arriving for the Blainroe Golf Club 2023 Captains Drive In where the theme was sustainability.

This weekend the course was presented in impeccable condition for the Spring Medal sponsored by the Doogue family, Kaideen & Co Ltd. Our thanks to Eamonn, Bennie, Richie and the many volunteers for their hard work during the week, your work and time is very much appreciated by the members. Spring Medal sponsored by the Doogue family Kaideen & Co Ltd, results: 1st: Simon Palmer (12) 66; 2nd: Fergal Doogue (7) 68; Gross: Robert McHugh Snr (2) 73; 3rd: Kevin Carey (17) 70.

Junior Boys Captain Timothy Hastie teeing off at the Blainroe Golf Club 2023 Captains Drive In.

Veterans Medal: 1st: Joseph Rattigan (29) 67; 2nd: Michael Lynch (23) 68. Inter Club: The Provincial Towns Cup team played Tulfarris on Saturday in a tight game that went our neighbours way. In the Fred Daly Under-18 competition, we played Naas Golf Cclub who beat us in the Leinster Central final last year.

From the first tee off we were up against it. It was very tight all throughout the match. We had three matches at home. The lads put in a fantastic effort. With the match poised at 2-2, the last match in Naas went up the 19th. Fortune was on our side we got over the line to qualify to play Craddockstown in the next round.

On the team were Neil Patterson Eoghan Cooney Stephen Patterson Connor Gethings and Luke Doogue. Well done, lads, you are wonderful ambassadors for our club. The Senior Cup team had another very competitive outing on Sunday against Royal Curragh. Joseph Byrne played a leaders role winning 3/2 in Royal Curragh. Robert McHugh Jnr won on 15 with Mark Doogue closing out his match on the 18th to finish off a decent weekend for the club. Upcoming fixtures Mon 8th Tues 9th Wed 10th Open Men's and Ladies Singles Stableford no 1. Thurs 11th Fri 12th Sat 13th Sun 14th Artillery Trophy 18 holes v Par White markers Ladies 18h V Par. Sat 13th Boys Junior Foursomes V Craddockstown at 2.30pm. Fred Perry V Athy GC atr 3pm.

Junior Girls Captain Sophie Pemberton teeing off at the Blainroe Golf Club 2023 Captains Drive In.

COOLLATTIN

Saturday, Sunday, May 6 and 7 – 18-hole open men's singles stroke white tees competition - Category 1: Cormac Redmond (4) 70 Nett; Category 2: Matthew Cowman (10) 65 Nett; Category 3: Neil Fitzgerald (21) 62 Nett; Category 4: Mark Dempsey (23) 68 Nett; Visitor: James Lennon (3) 71 Nett.

Wednesday, May 3 – 18-hole open men's singles stableford competition - Category 1: Ian McEntaggart (9) 37 points; Category 2: Ronnie Jacob (13) 40 points, C/B; Category 3: Keith Boyd (22) 41 points; Category 4: Tony Ryan (24) 40 points.

Team event, Monday, May 1 – 1st: Maurice Kinsella (7), Shay Clinton (2), Ger Clooney (9), Mick Green (24), 90 points C/B; 2nd: Ronnie Jacob (14), Ernest Porter (10), Keith Boyd (22), Catherine Vaughan (9),

90 points.

Saturday, Sunday, April 29 and 30 – 18-hole open men's singles V-Par competition - Category 1: Ross John O’Toole (2) 3up; Category 2: Richard Murphy (10) 4up, C/B; Category 3: Glen Lanigan (19) 5up; Category 4: Kevin O Neill (23) 3up.

ARKLOW

Weekending, May 7 - Pipe-Opener, sponsored by Mr. Barry Hickson – 1st: Alan O’Neill (15) 40 points; 2nd: Graham Gilroy (20) 37 points, c/b; 3rd: Gavin Doyle (6) 37 points, c/b; Gross: Mick Furlong (-1) 35 points; 4th: Noel O’Toole (26) 37 points; 5th: Denis Sugrue (17) 36 points; 6th: Noel O’Byrne (17) 35 points, c/b; 7th: Don O’Connor (5) 35 points, c/b.

Weekend of April 29 and 30 – 18-holes medal strokes – 1st: Colm Doyle (21) 64 Nett; 2nd: Ian Harte (18) 67 Nett; 3rd: Don O’Connor (Best Gross) (6) 69 Nett c/b; 4th: Darragh Donnelly (10) 69 Nett; 5th: Ivan Kaye (9) 70 Nett c/b; 6th: Richard Tyrrell Jun (16) 70 Nett; 7th: Padraig Nolan (8) 71 Nett c/b; 8th: William Day (8) 71 Nett.

Stableford Competition – 1st: Brendan Kealy (11) 38 points; 2nd: Eamon Holly (29) 35 points c/b.