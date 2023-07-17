On the Fairways

News from the golf clubs

Ann Marie Lally, who came third in the Lady Captain event in Blainroe Golf Club receives her prize from Lady Captain Bernie Cooney at Blainroe Golf Club.

Past captain Irene Winters receives her prize from Lady Captain Bernie Cooney at Blainroe Golf Club.

Denise Luddy receives her prize in the Lady Captain's Competition from Lady Captain Bernie Cooney at Blainroe Golf Club.

Nora Dodd, winner of the Lady Captain's Prize, receives her prize from Lady Captain Bernie Cooney at Blainroe Golf Club.

Headlines this weekend go to the Ladies Minor Cup team who had a great win in the dreadful weather conditions yesterday against Courtown. They have qualified for the Leinster Central final in New Ross. Well done, ladies.

Important Diary Changes

The Captain’s Prize hosted by Captain Michael Lawlor has been rescheduled to the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Qualifying will be from 3pm on Thursday, August 3, to Saturday, August 5. Final round will be Sunday 6th from 8am to 11am, with the nine holes play-off on Sunday afternoon at 4.30pm.

The Club Classic has also been rescheduled to the following weekend, Thursday, August 10, to Sunday, August 13.

Next weekend’s competition will be the 18 holes singles stableford that was pencilled in for August 20 with the Autumn medal being moved to weekend of the 20th.

Upcoming Inter Club matches

Tuesday, July 18, at 1pm in Edenderry GC. Boys Junior Foursomes Leinster Central Final v. Birr.

Tuesday, July 18: Semi-final of the Super Seniors v. Kilcock GC.

Best of luck to both teams.

Lady Captains prize winners are as follows:

Winner: Catherine Lord, 137 nett; second prize: Caitriona Kavanagh, 138 nett; Gross prize: Lorraine Christie, 145 gross; 3rd prize: Ellen Borresen, 146 nett; Past Captains: Mary Deegan, 148 nett (count back).

Category 1 - 1st: Bernie Kilcoyne 148 nett; 2nd: Laila D’Arcy, 149 nett.

Category 2 - 1st: Claire Byrne, 148 nett; 2nd: Genevieve Doyle, 151 nett.

Category 3 - 1st: Marie Byrne, 147 nett; 2nd: Claire O’Neill, 149 nett (Countback); Best Nett 1st Day: Aileen Phelan, 70 nett; Best Nett 2nd Day: Maggie Kinsella 72 nett; Nearest the Pin: Ellen Borresen 11’10; Longest Drive: Lorraine Christie.

Well done to all prize winners!

Faìlte Cup 2023

This year’s Faìlte Cup is on August 20 at 2pm, shot gun start. €5 per person.

Members can add their names to the BRS from today onwards.

If you’re struggling to find a partner to in the Faìlte Cup, please contact Patricia Foley on 086 8064918.

Thanks to the sponsors of this year Faìlte Cup: Gerry Foley, Angela and Micheal Howard and Genevieve and Hugh Doyle.

COOLLATTIN

Tuesday, July 11 – 18-hole open men’s seniors singles stableford - Category 1: Richard Harris (6) 38 points; Category 2: Fergus Garrett (25) 38 points; Category 3: Micheal Long (25) 38 points.

Stanley Dixon Cup Result, July 8 and 9 – 1st: Alan Hennessey (29) 42 points C/B; 2nd: Jim Cullen (15) 42 points C/B; Gross: Shay Clinton; 3rd: Michael Davis (24) 41 points C/B; 4th: Noel Murphy (11) 41 points C/B; Student prize. Jim O Brien (40) 50 points.

Well done to all.

Wednesday, July 12 – 18-hole open men’s singles stableford - Category 1: Mark Timmins (3) 39 points; Category 2: Martin Egan (11) 38 points. C/B; Category 3: Pat Rooney (20) 40 points; Category 4: Stephen Shannon (35) 42 points. C/B.

Men’s result from Saturday, Sunday, July 15 and 16 – 18-hole open men’s singles stroke medal – 1st: Glynne Butler (10) 70 Nett. C/B; 2nd: Andrew Browne (18) 70 Nett; Gross: Seamus Clinton (2) 77 Gross; 3rd: Anthony Wadding (12) 72 Nett. C/B; 4th: Tom Memery (8) 72 Nett.

ARKLOW GOLF CLUB

Weekend of July 15/16 - Singles stableford – 1st: Vincent Doyle (24) 42 points c/b; 2nd: Pa Costello (Best Gross) (3) 41 points; 3rd: Paud O’Keeffe (13) 40 points; 4th: Patrick Nolan (Jun)(18) 39 points; 5th: Robbie Reddin (13) 38 points c/b; 6th: Richard Mason (10) 38 points c/b; 7th: James Martin (18) 38 points c/b; 8th: Gerard Kirwan (22) 38 points c/b.