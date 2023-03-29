On the Fairways

News from the golf clubs

Captain John Quinn winds up for a whopper at the Rathsallagh Golf Club captains' drive-in. .

Ted Higgins, Sinead Gough, Amy Nolan, John Quinn and Vera Brennan at the Rathsallagh Golf Club captains' drive-in last weekend.

Clem Hammond, Ed Butterfield, Vincent Cronin and Des Henry enjoying the Rathsallagh Golf Club's captains' drive-in. .

Captains’ drive-in 2023 - Congratulations to Lady Captain Sinead Gough, Captain John Quinn and Junior Captain Amy Nolan.

Open mixed every Friday. Bookings on 045 403316 ext 2.

Ladies ‘Get into Golf’ with advanced PGA Professional Ted Higgins starting on Wednesday, April 19. Contact Sineade Gough on 087 6682314 or Fionnuala McMullan on 086 3848134.

The Trees Bar and Restaurant now open for bookings on 045 403316 ext 4.

Sunday, February 26 - 14-hole stableford - 1st: Michael Kennedy (6) 28 points; 2nd: Alex Hughes (4) 27 points; 3rd: Maurice Keogh (12) 27 points.

Sunday, March 5 - 18-hole stableford - 1st: Ed Butterfield (29) 46 points; 2nd: Des Henry (15) 42 points; 3rd: Aidan Pierce (12) 42 points.

Sunday, March 13 - V Par - 1st: Ed Butterfield (28) 7 Up; 2nd: Glen Hannon (15) 5 Up; 3rd: Graham Nolan (17) 2 Up.

Sunday, March 20 - March Medal: 1st: David Corrigan (16) 70; 2nd: Alex Hughes (7) 70; 3rd: Clem Hannon (15) 71.

Next weekend is the 18-hole singles stableford.

COOLLATTIN

Saturday, Sunday, March 25 and 26 - 18-hole open men’s singles V Par competition.

18 Hole Open Men’s Singles Stableford Competition - 1st: PJ Nolan (16) 7up; 2nd: Conor O Byrne (4) 5up; 3rd: Aidan Travers (18) 4up. C/B; 4th: Liam Butler (15) 4up. C/B.

St Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17 - 18-hole open men’s singles stableford competition - 1st: PJ Nolan (16) 41 points.

Saturday, Sunday, March 18 and 19 - 13-hole open men’s singles stableford competition - 1st: Harry Connell (16) 31 points; 2nd: Michael Greene (23) 30 points; 3rd: Hugh Kane (30) 28 points. C/B.

Arklow

Weekend of March 25 - 15-hole singles stableford - 1st: Ian Harte (14) 33 points; 2nd: Noel O’Toole (22) 32 points c/b; 3rd: Michael Hobbs (7) 32 points c/b; Gross: John McDonald (0) 30 points; Class 1: Peter Tyrrell (10) 32 points; Class 2: Denis Sugrue (14) 31 points c/b; Class 3: Gerard Kirwan (19) 30 points c/b.