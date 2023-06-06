Nolan and Stafford among big winners as Wicklow athletes produce the goods in Tullamore

Seven goal, two silver and two bronze for the Garden County

Bray's Niamh Murray of Loreto Dalkey on her way to winning the senior girls 400m during the 123.ie All Ireland Schools' Track and Field Championships at Tullamore in Offaly.

Adam Nolan of Scoil Chonglais in Baltinglass competes in the senior boys long jump during the 123.ie All Ireland Schools' Track and Field Championships at Tullamore in Offaly.

Jonas Stafford of East Glendalough on his way to winning the senior boys 5000m during the 123.ie All Ireland Schools' Track and Field Championships at Tullamore in Offaly.

There were some fantastic results for Wicklow athletes in the 123.ie All Ireland Schools’ Track & Field Championships in Tullamore over the weekend. Wicklow returned with seven gold, two silver and two bronze medals, which is a great achievement. Highlights included a new national U20 110m hurdles record from Adam Nolan of Scoil Chonglais. The St Laurence O’Toole athlete posted a stunning 13.70 to smash his own U20 110mH record (13.89) which he had posted at the Leinster Championships just last week. Nolan wasn’t finished there either, with the Baltinglass athlete also going on to claim gold in the long jump with a best of 6.74m.

Senior girls javelin gold for Saidhbhe Byrne (Coláiste Bhríde Carnew), and bronze for Ailbhe Gordan (St. Gerards school).

Eleanor Foot starred in the senior girls steeplechase. She had to come from fourth place with only 400m to go but kicked very hard to take a comfortable win. Fellow Bray Runners clubmate Niamh Murray was never in doubt in the 400m senior girls, and high-flying Jonas Stafford took a dominant win in the senior boys 5000m. Wicklow had two athletes on the podium in the senior girls javelin, with Coláiste Bhríde Carnew’s Saidhbhe Byrne taking the gold and Ailbhe Gordan of St. Gerard’s the bronze. Daniel Quirk took the gold in the triple jump senior boys in the morning and he was back in action to try win another medal in the long jump in the afternoon, but, unfortunately, he took a nasty knee injury. We wish Daniel the best of luck in his recovery.

Daniel Quirk (Temple Carrig) following his win in the senior boys triple jump.

Adam Nolan from Scoil Chonglais in Baltinglass showed superb form when winning the gold in the senior boys long jump with a leap of 6.74 enough to win the title. Rounding out the medal table, we had Holly Wright representing St. Kevin’s CC in Dunlavin finishing second in discus senior girls, Alex Carey ran a massive personal best in a very competitive senior girls 1500m to claim the bronze, and the high-flying Noah Harris was in the mix in a very tactical inter boys 3000m. He put on a very brave move to open a big gap with 800m to go. Unfortunately, he didn’t manage to hang on for the win, however an All Ireland silver medal is still a great reward for his exceptionally strong season.

Results SENIOR GIRLS 400m Gold: Niamh Murray, Loreto Dalkey, 55.11. SENIOR GIRLS 1500m Steeplechase Gold: Eleanor Foot, Loreto Dalkey, 5.12.56. SENIOR BOYS 5000m Gold: Jonas Stafford, East Glendalough, 14.45.95. SENIOR BOYS Triple Jump Gold: Daniel Quirk, Temple Carrig, 13.14. SENIOR GIRLS Javelin Gold: Saidhbhe Byrne, Coláiste Bhríde Carnew, 39.19. SENIOR GIRLS Discus Silver: Holly Wright, St. Kevin’s Dunlavin, 37.31. INTER BOYS 3000m Silver: Noah Harris, Wicklow ETSS, 08:59.7. SENIOR GIRLS 1500m Bronze: Alex Carey, D.C.W., 4.38.84. SENIOR GIRLS Javelin Bronze: Ailbhe Gordan, St. Gerard’s School, 35.94. SENIOR GIRLS Shot 4th: Holly Wright, St. Kevin’s Dunlavin, 10.21. INTER GIRLS 800m 5th: Maria Zakharenko, Avondale CC, 2.14.97. INTER BOYS 1500m Steeplechase 6th: Colm O’Neill, St. David’s Greystones, 04:41.8. SENIOR GIRLS Shot Put 6th: Saidhbhe Byrne, Coláiste Bhríde Carnew, 9.62. INTER GIRLS Discus 7th: Cara Wright, St. Kevin’s Dunlavin, 26.63. SENIOR BOYS Long Jump Gold: Adam Nolan, Scoil Chonglais, 6.74. SENIOR BOYS Long Jump 7th: Daniel Quirk, Temple Carrig, 6.3. INTER GIRLS Triple Jump 7th: Abbie Doyle, Coláiste Bhríde Carnew, 10.72.