Noah Harris storms home to help Ireland win bronze

Garden County student continues his superb form

Wicklow's Noah Harris (second from right) after finishing third in the Schools International Cross Country in Liverpool last weekend.

While the masses congregated to Wicklow town on Sunday for the Wicklow Gaol Break Half Marathon and 10km, Noah Harris was in Sefton Park, Liverpool representing East Glendalough School and his country.

Following Noah’s individual successes at the provincial and national school’s cross-country competitions earlier this year, he was selected to represent Ireland at the Schools International Cross Country.

Named as part of the mixed inter 4x1500m relay team, this was Noah’s first call up to wear the Irish singlet in an international competition.

The team did really well and secured a fantastic third place finish in the event marking Noah’s first podium place finish on the athletics international stage.

Back in the Garden County, the Streets of Wicklow were alive last Sunday as over 2000 convicts ran for their freedom marking Wicklow’s largest ever gaol break.

This kind of excitement could only mean one thing, the Wicklow Gaol Break Half Marathon and 10km has returned for another year.

This event marked the 13th edition of the popular, fun, and scenic race. Starting from the harbour and finishing in the historic venue of Wicklow Gaol, the unique event which features stunning scenic coastal views has been a big hit with runners and fitness enthusiasts nationwide.

Sunday presented favourable escape conditions for the two thousand participants that lined up. David Lewis was the winner of the half marathon crossing the finish line in 1:19.41, Jack Butler was second in 1:20.59 and Phil English was third in 1:21.16. Sli Cualann’s Lucy O Malley was the winner of the women’s race in 1:27.44, Megan Roberts was 2nd in 1:28.43 and Ciara McKay was 3rd in 1:32.47.

Top three in the 10km were Cian O’Reilly in 37.58, Michael Bagnall was second finishing in 38.04 and Eoin Devlin was third in 38.49. The ladies 10km race was won by Marta Kuclo in 40.50, 2nd was Claire Earls in 42:30 and Rebekah Vickery was 3rd in 44.22.

Saturday presented a busy schedule for Wicklow athletes too.

In Greystones, the younger ranks of the county competed in the fourth round of the AW juvenile league.

Organised by the county board, the juvenile league provides an opportunity for younger athletes to compete in a relaxed setting across a range of distances and disciplines. Saturday’s schedule focused on middle distance events where the races ranged from 300m to 800m.

The county enjoyed some success at the National Indoor Relay Championships in Athlone too. As expected, the quality of teams at the event were top tier and the competition was stronger than ever.

However, Kilcoole AC’s U19 girls team came out on top with a third-place finish in their 4x200m relay. The team consists of Eilish Lauder, Rachel O’Toole, Beth Cullen and Kirsty Lauder.

Greystones AC U18 girls also secured a silver medal in their 4x200m relay event, comprised with Gaelle Cherry Kinito, Georgia Hogan, Camille Madden and Alexandra Mulcahy.