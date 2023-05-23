Newcastle’s Jamie Phillips enjoys ‘brilliant’ first Rás Tailteann experience

“It was a brilliant week; it was very well organised. It is a travelling circus, as somebody said to me on Sunday. Very intense but very enjoyable.”

Jamie Philips of St.Tiernan's CC prepares for the Ras Tailteann Stage 2 from Charlstown to Monaghan last week. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan

JAMIE PHILLIPS treated himself to a well-earned pint of Guinness at The Castle Inn in Newcastle after completing his first ever Rás Tailteann.

“I have to replenish my B vitamins and iron,” he quips.

The 38-year-old, a self-described novice of cycling, completed the five-day round Ireland race on Sunday, 21 months after he focused his attention on the bike in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in August 2020.

Originally from Deansgrange in Dublin but is an adopted Wicklow man having relocated to Newcastle, where he and his partner have built their own house, to which they have also added dedicated doggo Remy.

Prior to cycling, he played football with St. Joseph’s, and persisted with soccer until his 20s when injuries curtailed that part of his life. In 2016, he partook in a charity cycle from the Aviva Stadium to the Stade de France in time for Euro 2016 and, shortly thereafter, he was doing his first triathlon.

He transitioned into seven ironmen challenges from 2017 to 2019 and when Covid-19 struck, he focused on cycling, joining Bray Wheelers. He was part of the Cork All-Human VeloRevolution team in the lead-up to this year’s Rás but, aware of the 2022 champions’ pedigree, he became a guest rider for St. Tiernan’s, managed by Rathdrum’s Jason O’Toole.

“The goal was to get the medal and to get the hat and get to the end and the goal was achieved,” he said. “It wasn’t easy. There were 165 riders who started but I think less than 135 finished. There were a lot of crashes, a lot of technicals, a lot of hard luck stories and stuff like that.

“For me to get around the circuit and ride a full Rás was a huge achievement for me.

“The guy who won on Sunday (Dillon Corkery) came third in the Commonwealth Games so that is the level you are coming up against.”

The testing five-stage race started on Wednesday, May 17, running from Navan to Birr. The following day, it went from Birr to Ennis, followed by Ennis to Castlebar on Friday, then Charlestown to Monaghan on Saturday, and finally Monaghan to Blackrock, Co. Louth on Sunday.

His teammate Martin Casey left the race following a crash inside the first ten minutes, while there was a wonderful demonstration of togetherness on the final day in memory of Martin Vereker

“The four riders who were left in the race, we all wore yellow socks, and it was explained to me that there was a rider that was training for a Rás and suffered a heart attack while out training,” he said. “He passed away and his thing was yellow socks so every year, they wear yellow socks on the last day to commemorate his honour.”

After completing the arduous but gratifying 770km race, Phillips is unequivocal in his intention to do it again.