Magical weekend!

Dunlavin’s Holly Wright who won gold in the discus and silver in the shot putt in Tullamore last weekend.

It was another decorated weekend for Irish athletics, with a multitude in action in the national championships in Tullamore.

Despite troubling weather conditions, Bray’s Anna Watson was able to go one better from her provincial exploits earlier in the year, and win gold in the under-17s 3,000m; the latest accolade to add to her glittering early career resumé. Made all the more commendable was that, in spite of the less-than-ideal conditions, she managed to match her time of 10:20.65 from the Leinster athletics championship.

Joe Kelly, from Bray Runners AC, said that he was not the least bit surprised by her performance.

He said: ‘She won by probably a couple of seconds, so she was very comfortable and continued her, I suppose, progress. The standards at the nationals is obviously a lot higher than what she would have met in the Leinsters but she ran fantastic.

‘To be honest with you, this is the first time that we have had athletes at that level, so I wasn’t too sure what to expect, but she ran great and obviously, as a club, we are delighted and thrilled.

Anna was not the only success story on the day. Niamh Shannon claimed silver in the under-17 800m, with a personal best time of 2:15; two seconds faster than her previous best. A prodigious talent, Kelly said that the sky is the limit for her and, indeed, her Cuala GAA clubmate Anna.

‘I have only been coaching Anna for a year. Niamh, I have been coaching for the last five years and Niamh is, I suppose, if you were to put it in boxing terms, she is probably the best pound-for-pound runner the club has, in the sense she can run a range of distances. She is very good at 400m, right up to cross country. She won the Leinster 400m title and she won the 800 at Leinster.

‘She is probably the hardest worker in the club, in terms of the training she puts in. She is just a fabulous athlete, and she is running in the 400m this week in Tullamore in the nationals, and I would expect her to go as well in that. Psychologically, she is as good as any athlete I have ever coached. Herself and Anna would be similar.

‘I don’t think anything would phase them, so I think they will have a long future in the sport. If they decide to give the running the full go, they could be international athletes in the not-so-distant future, to be honest.’

Anna Watson and Niamh Shannon were just two of a selection of Wicklow athletes that competed over the weekend, with several success stories worthy of mention.

Racing for Crookstown Millview AC, in Kildare, Dunlavin-native Holly Wright won All-Ireland gold in the under-17 discus, as well as silver in the shot-putt. Elsewhere, Ellen McNally won silver in the under-19s triple jump, while her Greystones teammate, Emma Quirk won bronze.

Daniel Quirk added to his remarkable 2021 season with a gold medal in the long jump, maintaining his staggering 100 per cent record in the process.

Finally, Jonas Stafford finish third in the men’s 3,000m, capping off a stellar weekend.