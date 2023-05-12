Leinster Inter-league badminton joy for Bray’s Nomads
Title secured after thrilling final with Portlaoise
The Bray based Nomads Grade 5 badminton team secured the Leinster Inter-League Championship crown after a hard-fought campaign and will now represent their province in the All-Ireland campaign.
A 4-3 victory over Navan in the semi-finals in the morning led to them competing with Portlaoise in the afternoon where they fought bravely to secure a thrilling victory of 5-3 over the Laois side which seen the Nomads crowned Leinster Inter-League Champions.
They progress to the All-Irelands on May 21 where they will represent Leinster and battle against the remaining provinces for the coveted title of All-Ireland champions.
The club play in Loreto Secondary School’s Hall, Vevay Road on Tuesday and Thursday nights and new members are always welcome.