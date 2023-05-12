Leinster Inter-league badminton joy for Bray’s Nomads

Title secured after thrilling final with Portlaoise

The Nomads Grade 5 badminton team who won the Leinster Inter-League title. Back: Richard Spurgeon, Kevin Delaney and Conor McGoldrick. Front: Lorraine O'Callaghan, Leanne D'Silva, Yvonne McBain and Brenda Molloy. Missing from the photo is Sandeep Rai.

The Bray based Nomads Grade 5 badminton team secured the Leinster Inter-League Championship crown after a hard-fought campaign and will now represent their province in the All-Ireland campaign.

A 4-3 victory over Navan in the semi-finals in the morning led to them competing with Portlaoise in the afternoon where they fought bravely to secure a thrilling victory of 5-3 over the Laois side which seen the Nomads crowned Leinster Inter-League Champions.

They progress to the All-Irelands on May 21 where they will represent Leinster and battle against the remaining provinces for the coveted title of All-Ireland champions.

The club play in Loreto Secondary School’s Hall, Vevay Road on Tuesday and Thursday nights and new members are always welcome.