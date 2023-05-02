Kilmac’s Stuart Carrick ready for a shot at the Shay Elliot

‘One of the toughest, if not the toughest single day races’

STUART CARRICK is the first to admit that he is a late bloomer when it comes to cycling. While he had dipped his toe in the water back in 2008, it quickly dawned on him that his fitness wasn’t up to scratch.

As years went on, he became a recreational cyclist, using it as an exercise rather than a competitive vehicle. That changed in 2020 when, at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic and with the associated restrictions affording him some time to kill, his interest in winning races intensified.

Now, at 43 years young, the Bray Wheelers stalwart is preparing to compete in the Shay Elliott Memorial Race for the first time on May 7

“I only took up cycling hard in the last three years, since lockdown and I would have been recreational before that and done a few triathlons back in 2012/2013/2014 and then put the triathlon aside when my daughter came along,” he said.

“I’m lucky enough, job-wise, that I don’t work Thursdays or Fridays. I’m on shift work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, so I can then do a little bit then and the bulk of my work is done at the tail end of the week.”

Carrick’s incremental foray into competitive cycling stemmed from a variety of sources. There were the conversations had with clubmates, encouraging him that despite being in his 40s, the door had not yet been closed.

“Then there was the influence of the late Bobby Messett, a former Glencormac Utd teammate of Stuart’s, and who was tragically shot and killed during the attack at the Bray Boxing Club in 2018.”

For Stuart, however, Messett provided the motivation to pursue the sport for which he now has a devoted passion.

“I fell into it in the sense that I was going out and I was cycling by myself, or I was meeting up with one or two others and chat with them and say it is something I would like to do,” he said. “I always thought it was too late, in terms of when you are 40 years of age, you are too old to start racing.

“They were like, ‘no, look, plenty of people have done it’. Don’t get me wrong, I am not looking to turn professional tomorrow but to be competitive and be the best I can be. They said for me to give it a go.

“I would have played football with Bobby for ten or more years with Glencormac United and Bobby when he hung up the football boots, got into cycling. I took a bit of a page from his book, so to say, because he was doing the racing at 45 years of age or older and I said to myself, if Bobby can do it, I can certainly do it.

“The Covid-19 lockdown wasn’t great for a lot of people. For me, what it gave me was time and the headspace to go out on the bike and do long spins and push myself a little bit more.”

Stuart’s affection can also be traced back through his dad, Patrick, while he is passing it on to his daughter, Leah, who was born in 2014.

“My father cycled for Bray as a teenager back in the 1960s. I would have grown up, like everyone in the 80s, with the likes of Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche, Martin Earley. Hearing these names and they were household names.

“Cycling isn’t as popular as some of the sports now. Obviously you’ve got the Gaelic, the rugby, the soccer which is there, but cycling is gaining traction. We are nowhere near the likes of Holland or Belgium in terms of their culture but we’re not doing too bad. I think the more people and the more kids you get into it on a leisure side, I think in 20 or 30 years’ time, that can only flourish.”

Stuart’s first race was in the context of the Bray Wheelers’ club league in 2021, in which he finished third. Starting off as an A4 rider, a novice in layman’s terms, he won the Newbridge GP in March 2022 and proceeded to rise through the grades – from A4, to A3, and now A2 – while he is now just two more points away from promotion to A1.

Last year, he raced in the Ken Duff Memorial Race, the junior equivalent of the Shay Elliott, while as recently as April 23, he won the Waller Cup. Next up on his agenda is the Shay Elliott, which takes place on May 7. The 65th edition starts at Laragh GAA and runs for 124km.

“I would have to say it is one of the toughest, if not the toughest single day races in Ireland. There is a lot of climbing in it. The roads are hard going. It is early enough in the year that the weather can have a big impact. You are up in the Wicklow mountains, so it can play its part.

“It does gather a lot of the top riders and riders who are plying their trade in the UK or further afield and the prestige to win it is big. Within the club, it is our main event. This year, I am the club champion. I won it last July so you want to represent your club as best you can.

“I grew up in Kilmacanogue. I lived there for 27 years. I am now in North Kildare.

“It would be easier for me to race in Lucan or somewhere closer at hand, but Bray has a huge history. You want to be seen to represent your hometown and giving it a good go.

“My expectations of it? I would be lucky to finish mid-pack and that comes down to knowledge of the course and the roads and it will draw a big crowd.”