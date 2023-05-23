Katie Taylor is a wonderful warrior who gave it her all

Undefeated professional comes to a cruel end

Katie Taylor lands thos beauty into the face of Chantelle Cameron during their undisputed super lightweight championship fight at the 3Arena in Dublin.

KATIE TAYLOR’S undefeated professional record came to a cruel end at the 3Arena on Saturday night as she came up short against Chantelle Cameron.

Taylor, in her first-ever professional bout on home soil, challenged Cameron for the undisputed super-lightweight titles on the night, bidding for the distinction of becoming a two-weight undisputed champion.

The 3Arena, packed to the rafters with fans witnessing a historic moment in time, was it its loudest as both fighters made their way onto the stage and then to the ring.

Cameron, not unexpectedly, was booed by the largely Irish crowd, her presence that of a formidable invading force seeking to spoil a party seven years in the making. The 32-year-old had fought Bray’s finest before, coming up short in the amateurs in 2011.

And then, Katie Taylor made her entrance. Words could not do this near other-worldly experience justice.

Katie Taylor after her defeat to Chantelle Cameron in their undisputed super lightweight championship fight at the 3Arena in Dublin.

She strolled on stage, the cheers of the crowd stinging the ears, to a cover of ‘I’m Coming Home’ by Skylar Grey, which would then transition to ‘More Than Able’ by Chandler Moore and Tiffany Hudson.

The atmosphere, already at fever pitch, reached the point of deafening as the 36-year-old’s list of accomplishments were read out by announcer David Diamante. Five World Championships, six European Championships, 2012 Olympic gold medal, undisputed lightweight world champion, 22-0.

Hers is a legacy that was enshrined the moment she walked on stage to the wall of noise.

Hers is a legacy that will live through Carly Burke, the young girl she invited into the ring to spar during Thursday’s public weigh-in; through Ella Thompson, the young girl she met on The Late Late Toy Show in 2019 who won an Irish boxing title at the start of May.

It will live on through Daina Moorehouse, the 21-year-old out to fulfil her Olympic dream at the European Games next month. It will live on through Kaci Rock, who watched Taylor win her 2012 Olympic semi-final and who is now one of the country’s brightest youngest stars.

It will live on through the countless young girls who will have picked up a pair of gloves, dreaming of being the next Katie Taylor, and it will hopefully live on through ramped up investment in boxing facilities, both in Wicklow and beyond.

Saturday night’s fight itself lived up to the occasion. Cameron’s was less the targeted aggression focused among a concentration of rounds like Amanda Serrano, and more the sustained pressure of Delfine Persoon, but with more polished technique.

Chantelle Cameron lands a peach on the chin of Katie Taylor during their undisputed super lightweight championship fight at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Taylor, meanwhile, did her best to keep her foe at a distance to diminishing returns. The Northampton star settled into the fight the earliest, winning four of the first five rounds, her targeting of KT’s ribs with powerful left hooks proving a particularly beneficial tactic.

Taylor grew into it, taking the sixth, eighth, and tenth rounds well on two of three judges’ scorecards. When the final bell rang, all the was left was the wait for Diamante to declare the result. The first judge was revealed to have scored it a draw, attracting an intrigued reaction from the crowd.

And then, 96-94 on the other two cards for the winner and…still, undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world, Chantelle Cameron. The 3Arena was left in a state of shock, a sensation of not knowing whether or not what had happened was true. Katie Taylor had lost. Her perfect 22-0 record now 22-1.

It must be said that the result was fair. Chantelle Cameron was the better fighter on the night, there can be little doubt about that. The uncertain air that sat above the crowd stemmed from a feeling akin to having watched Superman have his cape shorn from his shoulders.

Attention in the aftermath immediately turned to what was next. Both Katie Taylor and her promoter Eddie Hearn talked up the prospects of a rematch later this year, Croke Park a lingering possibility but the 3Arena the more likely probability.

Cameron herself suggested dropping down in weight to challenge KT for her undisputed lightweight straps. The Amanda Serrano rematch has never looked farther away.

Overall, it was a night that heralded the dawning of a new era; a new era for Katie Taylor, tasked with responding to defeat for the first time since her days as an all-dominating amateur, and hopefully a new era for Irish boxing and potential capitalising on May 20, 2023.