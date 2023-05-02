Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier shine for Leinster at the Aviva!

Wicklow pair help Blues to Champions Cup decider

Bray's Jack Conan celebrates after scoring Leinster's first try during the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over Touloiuse at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. — © SPORTSFILE

Tadhg Furlong, left, and Wicklow's Josh van der Flier of Leinster celebrate after teammate Jack Conan scored their side's first try during the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final. — © SPORTSFILE

Jack Conan dives over to score Leinster's second try. — © SPORTSFILE

Two tries from Bray’s Jack Conan in a stunning 10-minute spell helped Leo Cullen’s Leinster side to victory in the Champions Cup semi-final against French giants Toulouse on Saturday afternoon.

Travelling to meet them in the final in Dublin will be Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle who thumped Exeter Chiefs in the second semi-final on Sunday.

A crowd of 46,823 watched as Wicklow pair Conan and Josh van der Flier play starring roles in what was a fully deserved victory that sends them on a revenge mission in the final after La Rochelle broke their hearts in last year’s decider.

It was Conan who crossed twice in that devastating spell. Dan Sheehan peeled off the maul and went close before Jimmy O’Brien almost went over from Gibson-Park’s clever pass before Andrew Porter found the Bray man who sent the crowd wild.

Footwork that would be welcome on the GAA pitch in Kilmac helped Conan sidestep Antoine Dupont for the second try, the pass from Josh van der Flier.

For his part, Josh van der Flier was awarded an eight in the player ratings after the game with ‘typically effective’ summing up his standard top class showing.

Conan’s score was nine, not that he’ll care. More of the same from both will hopefully see them topple O’Gara’s men and claim the precious crown on home turf.