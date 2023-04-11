Ireland 7s Olympic hopes hit a bump after flat Hong Kong event

THE IRELAND 7s hopes of making the 2024 Olympic Games hit a speed bump following an underwhelming performance at the recent Hong Kong leg of the World Series.

With just one leg left over in the series, Ireland are fifth, behind New Zealand, Australia, the USA, and France. The top four ranked countries guaranteed passage to Paris 2024 – and with France having already qualified as hosts – Ireland remain on course for qualification.

However, following back-to-back low-scoring efforts in Vancouver and, most recently, Hong Kong, Lucy Mulhall, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, and co. have the resurgent Fiji and the UK nipping at their heels.

Defeats to Fiji (17-7) and Australia (19-12) last Friday set up a must-win clash with Brazil on the Saturday. Fortunately, they achieved the win they needed, hammering the South Americans 34-0 thanks to tries from Eve Higgins, Beibhinn Parsons (2), Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (2) and Emily Lane.

Lucy Mulhall, captaining the Irish side again, converted two of those six scores. In the cup quarter-finals, they met Australia yet again, only to lose 24-5, with Vicky Elmes Kinlan scoring Ireland’s only try.

On the Sunday, they lost twice more, 26-14 to France and 15-14 to the USA to finish eighth overall. It was Ireland’s second consecutive eighth place finish, with the sub-par showing leaving them on 64 points in the World Series going into the final leg in Toulouse, which runs from May 12 to 14.

Fiji, who ultimately lost out on a bronze medal to Great Britain, have closed the gap to 62 points in the overall rankings, with Great Britain themselves just two points further back on 60.