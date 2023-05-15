Inspirational Lucy Mulhall leads Ireland 7s to Paris 2024!

Blessington’s Erin King also shines as Olympic dream comes true

The Ireland team celebrate beating Fiji and qualifying for the Paris 2023 Olympic Games after the World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 5th place semi-final match between Ireland and Fiji at Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse, France. — © SPORTSFILE

LUCY MULHALL was part of the Ireland rugby 7s side that came so very close to going to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

It was little wonder, then, that with the knowledge of having captained her country to qualification to Paris 2024 washing over her, the Tinahely titan wore that emotion on her face with tears flowing.

Mulhall, joined by Blessington’s Erin King, was typically majestic on the final tour of the World Series, in Toulouse. As if written in the stars, it corresponded with her winning her 50th tournament cap for her country.

“It’s been a journey for us and I am so grateful to have a team like that around us,” a visibly overwhelmed Mulhall said.

“Players, families, it’s been an amazing year and our goal is just to grow 7s in Ireland.”

She was cheered all the while by a sizeable travelling contingent, including her Tinahely football teammates, father pat, and fiancée Michael.

“It means so much. We do it for our families.

“Rugby has become a family and all of our families have joined it, so they have all gotten to know each other and have a great weekend.

“I am just so glad we could make them happy again.”

It was a do-or-die weekend for the team if they were going to achieve their Olympic dreams.

The top four teams from the World Series would go to the tournament next summer. Ireland were fifth in the rankings, but with France advancing to Paris automatically as the host nation, Mulhall and co. occupied the final qualifying spot.

Lucy Mulhall of Ireland in action against Japan during the World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 match between Ireland and Japan at Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse, France. — © SPORTSFILE

However, breathing down their necks have been the resurgent Fiji and Great Britain.

The task, therefore, was as simple as it was daunting; match or better Fiji’s performance in Toulouse and Ireland were going to Paris.

They started as they meant to go on, with a statement 27-7 win over France. Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe scored a hat-trick of tries, while Mulhall helped herself to one.

A 33-12 loss to Australia, with Mulhall once again crossing over for a try, threatened to derail their momentum, but for a 36-7 victory over Brazil – Lucy scoring her third try in three games – sending them to the quarter-finals.

In the last eight, they met and lost to Australia, meaning there was a nervous few hours as they waited for the fortunes of Fiji and Great Britain against the USA and France, respectively.

Mercifully, both of Ireland’s rivals lost, sending all three countries into the fifth-eighth place play-offs. Standing in Ireland’s way of clinching their place at Paris 2024 was Fiji on Sunday morning.

Cometh the hour, cometh the woman, as Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe, the scorer of seven tries in Toulouse, touched down twice in the first half for the historic 10-5 win.

They went on to lose to Japan in the fifth-place play-off, but the die had long been cast.

The Ireland 7s, captained by Tinahely’s finest Lucy Mulhall, are going to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.