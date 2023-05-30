Harris, O’Neill and Ryan in top form for Ireland at International mountain running competitions

Noah, Colm and Emily represent Wicklow with pride

Three Wicklow athletes, Noah Harris, Colm O’Neill and Emily Ryan, were called up to represent Ireland at international mountain running competitions last weekend.

Noah and Colm competed at the World Mountain Running Associations (WMRA) International Under-18 Mountain Running Cup in France. Both boys formed a strong team of four alongside Finn Craig (St. Michaels AC) and Ryan McCarthy (Riverstick, Kinsale).

Staged in Annecy, the picturesque alpine town located in the Auvergne-Rhone Alpes region of South-eastern France provided a perfect setting for the 16th edition of the international race.

The championship course was described as short, sharp and very steep. Approximately 4.4kms in length, the up and downhill circuit provided 230m of ascent and descent.

With 25 nations competing from across the globe, competition was very high but both Noah and Colm arose to the occasion.

Noah was the first Irish athlete across the line in 14th position covering the distance in 19 minutes 5 seconds.

Colm was the second scoring Irish athlete, finishing in fine a 17th place overall in a time of 19minutes 16seconds.

Irish vests are hard earned, it is a great achievement to have two Wicklow athletes contributing to the Irish Under-18 team.

This event plays an important role in the development of young athletes, giving athletes like Noah and Colm an opportunity to represent their country on the international stage. This will be an important steppingstone in their development in the sport.

Alike Colm and Noah, Parnell AC’s Emily Ryan put on the green vest of Ireland to represent her nation.

Emily too competed in the French mountains as she joined her IMRA Irish Team in the Inter-Celtic Trail de Guerledan Challenge in Brittany.

The trail started on a 2km road uphill and continued around the dried out lake of Geurledan. Racing mainly on a single track, the 26km route guided participants through winding forest paths and employed a height difference of 830 metres.

Emily’s team made third place to finish on the podium, Emily herself put in a great performance finishing in the top 20 finishers closing a time 2hrs 52mins and 38secs.