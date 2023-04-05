Greystones under-20 side deliver on promise as they claim crown

In what is turning out to be a season laden with silverware for the club, Greystones U-20s delivered on the promise they have shown all season by securing the Premier 3 title following a 24-14 win over NUI Galway at Dr Hickey Park on Sunday.

With just one defeat all season the win placed the young Greystones side clear of nearest challengers Blackrock and Galwegians in third.

The students from NUI Galway had not travelled to Dr Hickey Park simply to witness a coronation and made the home side fight for their title.

Indeed the Tribesmen had their hosts on the backfoot from the opening whistle and were the first to register a score with an early converted try.

This setback spurred Greystones into action and responded almost straight away with a coolly taken try by scrum half Paddy Byrne, who picked up from the back of a ruck ten metres out and completely wrong-footed the defence to walk in under the posts.

Outhalf Josh Wyse, whose father Mark wore the number ten jersey for Greystones with distinction added the conversion and then edged his side ahead with a penalty to leave the home side with a narrow half-time lead.

Greystones stepped up the pressure in the second half with Byrne orchestrating affairs from scrum half and back row forwards Tim Hayden and Brandon Murphy making big carries and gaining territory.

With the home pack beginning to dominate in the loose it was no surprise that Greystones extended their advantage following a series of hard drives at the line with the decisive move finished by Brandon Murphy.

Wyse added the extras to push Greystones ten points clear.

Playing with freedom and at times abandon both sides looked to attack at every opportunity, leading a highly entertaining tie.

Greystones fullback Peter Cleary combined with wing Finn Gilmore to turn defence into thrilling attack down the right channel at every opportunity, bringing the sizeable support filling the Dr Hickey Park stand to their feet.

With the students pressed back into their 22 Stones were determined to push the tie out of reach with forwards and backs combining in phase after phase of attack. It was only a matter of time before the NUI defense cracked, Paddy Byrne spotting the opportunity switched play wide through Wyse who found the hard charging second row Paddy Harrington who swatted the attempted tacklers to crash over for try number three. Wyse maintained his 100 per cent record from the tee to add the conversion.

The Tribesmen did not lie down and kept the fight up to the final whistle. Greystones began to lose their concentration and discipline and conceded a series of penalties that allowed NUI to gain a foothold inside their 22. This late pressure yielded a second try but it was too little too late. Greystones already had one hand on the cup and with the final whistle confirmed their status as champions.

Speaking after the match, Greystones club President and U-20’s coach Breffni O’Hagan was fulsome in his praise for his young side, many of whom will still be eligible to play at this age grade next year. Success at U-20’s is vitally important to the future success of the club at senior level and several of this squad are already earmarked to take the step up into the first team squad in the near future. O’Hagan also acknowledged the contribution of his coaching and backroom team, Billy Ngawini, Martin Brien and Nick Quirk who have been instrumental in the success of the U-20’s this season.

Greystones: Peter Cleary, Scott Dalton, Colm Condon, Chris Stewart, Finn Gilmore, Josh Wyse, Paddy Byrne, Billy Ferns, Michael McCarthy, Jude Burke (Capt), Paddy Harrington, Brandon Murphy, Max Scully, Charles O’Donoghue, Tim Hayden. Replacements: Ronan Byrne, Jack Salmon, Lucas Hayden, Matt Loughran, Jack-Thomas Holland, Max Cleary, Taylor O’Sullivan, Indi St Clair.