Greystones RFC honour stars at special awards night

David Baker picks up senior player of the year award

Charlie O'Donoghue receiving the Under-20 Spirit Of Rugby award from Martin Brien and Mick McNaughton.

Greystones Under-20s player Steven Salmon with the Premier 3 and Harry Gale cups.

The Greystones RFC women's team and coaches at the club's recent awards night.

Greystones RFC held their senior players awards last Friday at an event compered by Dave Coleman with contributions from Senior Vice President Michael McNaughton, team coaches and managers.

In addition to player awards chosen by coaches and players, there were a series of ‘Spirit of Rugby’ award categories as well.

The senior player of the year award as chosen by the coaches was David Baker who had an excellent season at scrum-half but also displayed his versatility playing at 10 and 15 and slotting some vital kicks, none more so than in our final game at home to Enniscorthy

The senior player of the year chosen by the players was Andrew Lynch who proved an evasive and often unstoppable try scorer in the centre or on the wing this season.

The Derek Jackson Under-20 player of the year was versatile front row player Jude Burke who also picked up a spirit of rugby recognition award for most games played always willing and read to turn up featuring for several men’s junior sides across the season.

The women’s players of the year were Leah Kearney, as chosen by her fellow players, and Eibhlin Laffan-Downes, as chosen by the coaches.

Full list of award winners:

Senior Players’ Player of the Year: Andrew Lynch.

Senior Coaches’ Player of the Year: David Baker.

Second Team Forward of the Year: Adam Benson.

Second Team Back of the Year: Conor Dempsey.

Third Team Forward of the Year: Ger Dempsey.

Third Team Back of the Year: Dave McCarthy.

Fourth Team Forward of the Year: Tom Parker.

Fourth Team Back of the Year: Sean Carlos.

Junior Section Player of the Year: James Philips.

Under-20 Forward of the Year: Tim Hayden.

U20’s Back of the Year: Colm Condren.

Derek Jackson - Under-20 Player of the Year: Jude Burke.

Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Leah Kearney.

Women’s Player of the Year: Eibhlin Laffan Downes.

Women’s Young Player of the Year: Anna O’Brien.

Spirit of Rugby Award - Most Games Played: Jude Burke.

Spirit of Rugby Award - Most teams played for: Steven Salmon.

Spirit of Rugby Award - Most injury returns: Stephen Bourke.

Spirit of Rugby Award - Three games in one weekend: David Nutty.

Spirit of Rugby Award - Three games in one weekend: Eoin Doyle.

Spirit of Rugby Award - Honourable Retirement: Michelle Colgan.

Spirit of Rugby Award - 10 seasons of women’s rugby: Tina O’Reilly.

Spirit of Rugby Award - Stepping into breach: Charles O’Donoghue.