Greystones lack hunger as they suffer defeat against Dungannon

A week after being confirmed as champions with automatic promotion to Division 2A for next season Greystones suffered only their second defeat in 17 matches this season with a disappointing loss away to Dungannon last weekend.

With the pressure that comes with fighting for promotion finally off, head coach Danny Kenny made a series of changes from the team that defeated Corinthians at Dr Hickey Park the previous week, resting some key players and making himself unavailable for selection. The result was a lacklustre display by the Greystones selection who faced a hungrier side fighting for their place in the promotion play-off places.

Played in wet and difficult conditions the tone was set for the visitors from the kick off when second row Dan Mannion failed to secure the opening ball floated into the Greystones half by Dungannon outhalf Luke McMullan and handed possession to the home side straight away.

Dungannon quickly turned possession into pressure and territory pinning Greystones inside their own 22. Stones defended resolutely for almost ten minutes but finally came unstuck to a driving maul off the back of a lineout five metres from the Greystones line. McMullan drove the conversion through the posts from a difficult angle.

For most of the next twenty minutes Greystones enjoyed long periods of possession and worked themselves into promising positions inside the Dungannon 22 but failed to convert their chances.

With so many changes to the starting 15 the side was missing cohesion with a lineout that was misfiring at crucial moments and were too slow to support the ball carrier at the breakdown resulting in soft penalties for holding on as the hungrier and sharper Dungannon forwards got in over the ball.

McMullan edged Dungannon further ahead after 30 minutes with a well taken long-range penalty putting his side ten points up into the half-time break.

Greystones continued to play in the second half with a lot of effort and endeavor but looked off the pace and continued to concede penalties at the breakdown. Referee Kevin Coffey issued several warnings to the visitors as the penalty count rose and finally lost patience with about 15 minutes to play, showing a yellow card to the unfortunate Mikey Doyle who had just moments earlier entered the field as a substitute.

It did not take long for Dungannon to take advantage of the extra man and the easy territory courtesy of kicking their penalties into the corners. The hosts set up camp on the Greystones line and while Greystones put their bodies on the line it was only a matter of time before the gaps appeared. Dungannon left wing Peter Cashel was found with space to score in the corner. With Greystones still with 14 men on the field Dungannon capitalized again minutes later to finish the tie off.

Greystones were caught in possession near the halfway line and handed their hosts another penalty that McMullan steered in towards the corner flag.

From the resulting lineout, in a repeat of the opening try Dungannon secured clean ball and drove their maul over for try number three, converted by McMullan for a final score of 22-0.

Greystones’ final game of the AIL season is in two weeks time when Enniscorthy visit Dr Hickey Park. The Wexford men currently sit bottom of the league a single point behind Galwegians and will be fighting to get out of the automatic relegation position. Greystones expect a big crowd at the game and a carnival atmosphere with the presentation of the league trophy but won’t want to finish on a losing note. Danny Kenny and his coaching team will have learned a lot from the changes made for the trip to Dungannon and have a couple of weeks to make sure their side are ready to be crowned champions as match winners.

Greystones: Ross Nicholl, Ferdia Kenny, Andrew Lynch, Con Callan, Mark Myler, Matt O’Brien, David Baker, Michael Douglas, Rob Byrne, Conor Pearse, Ronan Mannion, Dan Mannion, Ken Murphy, Eoin Marmion, Adam Benson. Replacements: Iva Takatai, Barry Treanor, Jack Dooley, Michael Doyle, Killian Marmion.