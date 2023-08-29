Greystones Golf Club enjoying great days at all levels

Emma Haugh becomes first golfer from the club to win the Wicklow Girls trophy

Jamie Anderson and Dylan Holmes representing Leinster in the Under 18 Interprovincials. The lads went the week unbeaten as a foursomes pairing as Leinster retained the title.

Greystones Golf Club's Emma Haugh, the 2023 Wicklow Girls Champion, being presented with the trophy by Carmel Wood.

GREYSTONES Golf Club enjoyed a number of big wins last week at local, provincial, and national league.

On August 24, they celebrated Emma Haugh becoming the first ever golfer from Greystones and just the second golfer outright to win the Wicklow Girls’ trophy.

The event was competed in bright sunshine between girls from Wexford GC, Arklow GC, Powerscourt GC, Bray GC, Foxrock GC, The Carrickmines GC, Killiney GC and Greystones GC.

Greystones players, Sophie Lumley (13) and Shauna Siefried (10) were second and third with 37 points and 35 points respectively and Aliya Davis (31.9) from Foxrock GC was fourth with 34 points.

Defending champion, Ellen Larkin (Powerscourt GC) won the gross prize and Jane Lumley (Greystones) won the front nine with 18 points while Ciara Staunton (Bray GC) won the back nine with the same score.

Longest drive was won by Ellen Broderick (Bray GC) with the nearest the pin being won by Aliya Davis (Foxrock GC ) and each won a Titliest hat signed by Leona Maguire.

There were more celebrations to follow the following day when a pair of Greystones stars were part of the Leinster team that was crowned U18 inter-provincial champions with a win over Connacht, after earlier wins over Munster and Ulster.

Greystones Junior Captain Jamie Anderson was making his inter-pro debut while Dylan Holmes was the other representative from the Wicklow club, having played in the 2021 inter-pro at U18 level.

Finally, on Sunday afternoon, the Greystones Junior Cup team sealed their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals with a win over Monkstown.

Brian Frawley, Ray Crotty, Collie Dunne and their squad of William O’Riordan, Harry Kirk, Jack McGovern, Toby Murphy and Chris Boylan, were at their best in Youghal.

Greystones put in dominant showings throughout their matches in the opening half of the match, only for Monkstown to rally in the second-half of the match and bring the game back to 2-2 sending the two teams into a winners-take-all 18th.

That came down to the putting green, where Chris Boylan’s outstanding 30ft approach closed to within a foot for par and, after Monkstown failed to find a definitive birdie, Greystones were crowned the winners and All-Ireland semi-finalists.

Next up is a trip to Knightsbrook on September 14 and 15 for the All-Ireland finals.