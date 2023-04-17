Greystones bring the curtain down on a magical season with victory over Enniscorthy

Late converted try enough to secure victory in final Division 2B encounter

Enniscorthy 27

Greystones ended their title-winning league campaign on a high note after an impressive second-half comeback saw them edge past Enniscorthy and, in the process, consign the Wexford club to relegation to Division 2C in front of a large crowd at Dr. Hickey Park on Saturday. The win was followed by the presentation of the AIL 2B trophy, making for a great day for the club. The visitors started the game well, almost opening the scoring just 20 seconds in. Arthur Dunne gave a short pass to Grant Palmer on the line. The prop drove over the whitewash, but he was ultimately held up by the hosts’ defence. Fighting with all that they had to stay in the Division, it would not take long for the away side to score their first try. Daniel Pim was tackled just short of the try line. Dunne took the ball out of the ruck and made his way over for a five-pointer under the posts. Ben Kidd was left with a simple conversion, and he made the most of it, splitting the uprights to give his side an early seven-point lead. Enniscorthy had another try 13 minutes into the tie. Pim was once again stopped in his tracks just short. Dunne played the ball wide for Liam Stamp, who went over in the corner, much to the delight of the travelling supporters. Kidd was left with a difficult kick, and he put it wide to keep it at 12-0. The hosts opened their tally for the afternoon 20 minutes in. Andrew Lynch broke through the defence before giving the ball to Patrick Byrne. The scrum-half in turn played it to Matt O’Brien, and there was no stopping him as he went over under the posts to bring his team right back into the match. However, O’Brien could not make the most of the favourable kicking position he left himself with, putting the ball wide of the post from the tee. Seven minutes later, the Wicklow side had another try. After piling the pressure on Enniscorthy’s defence, Byrne took the ball and reached over to touchdown. O’Brien added the extras from the conversion, kicking over from the 22 to level the scores and really lifting the atmosphere amongst the home support. Determined to stay in Division 2B, it was not long before the visitors re-gained their lead. Just two minutes after the equalising score, Dunne gave the ball to Kidd in a good position. The fly-half broke the final tackle and got himself over the try line for his team’s third try of the day. He could not make it the full seven, though, missing his conversion. The Wexford club secured at least a guaranteed bonus point with the clock in the red in the first half. Peadar O’Mahoney received a line-out five metres out. His team mauled him over for a crucial try in his side’s brave bid to avoid relegation. Kidd put his conversion wide, and the teams went into the break with Enniscorthy leading 22-12. The away side picked up where they left off at the start of the second half. With his team on the front foot, Stamp played a pass out wide to Dave O’Dwyer. The winger made a dash for the line, going over in the corner just three minutes in, and it looked like a shock result was possibly on the cards. Kidd had a very difficult kick, and he very nearly scored it, putting the conversion mere inches wide of the post. Seven minutes later, the home side started their comeback with a try following an excellent passage of play. O’Brien passed to David Baker, who in turn gave the ball to Ferdia Kenny. The winger played it on to Nick Quirk, who went over in the corner and made his way under the posts before touching down. O’Brien made no mistake from the tee, putting his kick over to reduce the deficit now to eight points. With 20 minutes left on the clock, Stones had their fourth try of the encounter. After picking and driving for multiple phases, Byrne switched it up and popped a short pass to Dan Mannion, who drove forward and scored to bring his team within five points of their opponents. O’Brien further reduced the arrears, adding the extra two from a difficult position. There were still 17 minutes left on the clock when the hosts took the lead for the first time, much to the delight of the majority of those in attendance. Rob Byrne caught a line-out five metres out, and his teammates mauled him over for a big try to put his side two points in front. Baker extended the lead to four with the conversion. Enniscorthy now piled on the pressure and would continue to do so for the remainder of the match, but Greystones’ defence held out well and the try that the visitors craved just would not come. There would be no further scores in the match, Greystones running out winners by a final score of 31-27 to cap off what has been a very successful season for Danny Kenny’s side. Greystones finish out the season on a high and cemented their place at the top of the table, an impressive eleven points clear of second-placed Galway Corinthians. Enniscorthy have finished off a disappointing season at the bottom. Due to Galwegians’ surprise victory over Dungannon, it turned out that they would have been relegated even if they had held out to win in this match. Greystones RFC: 15. David Baker, 14. Ferdia Kenny, 13. Andrew Lynch, 12. Con Callan, 11. Nick Quirk, 10. Matt O’Brien, 9. Patrick Byrne; 1. Iva Takatai, 2. Rob Byrne, 3. Conor Pearse, 4. Eoin Marmion, 5. Jack Dooley, 6. Adam Benson, 7. Conor McAleer, 8. Michael Doyle. Replacements: 16. Michael Douglas, 17. Ken Murphy, 18. Dan Mannion, 19. Ross Nicoll, 20. James Quinlen. Enniscorthy RFC: 15. Dominik Morycki, 14. Jim White, 13. Daniel Pim, 12. Nick Doyle, 11. Dave O’Dwyer, 10. Ben Kidd, 9. Arthur Dunne; 1. Grant Palmer, 2. Peadar O’Mahoney, 3. Andy Redmond, 4. Tomas Stamp, 5. David Farrell, 6. Liam Stamp, 7. Niall Parker, 8. Timmy Morrisey. Replacements: 16. Angelo Todisco, 17. Tom Ryan, 18. Jamie Barron, 19. Fiachra Hourihane, 20. Jack Kelly. Referee: Rob McGreer