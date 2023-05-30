Glenealy’s Randle sisters at the very top of their game

Wicklow pair bring home titles from All-Ireland Pool Championships in Killarney

Megan and Carrie Randle with Lisa Hart after winning the All-Ireland title in Killarney. Since this competition, Megan has been selected to captain Ireland at the World Championships in Morocco later this year.

Twin sisters Carrie and Megan Randle from Glenealy formed part of the team who were crowned All-Ireland champions at the recent All-Ireland Pool Championships in Killarney while Megan also stormed home to take the national ladies singles title at the same event.

The talented Garden County siblings joined Lisa Hart on the Kildare team as there was no Wicklow entry at the annual event in the Gleneagles Hotel in the Co. Kerry town between May 17 and 21.

The Randle name is synonymous with pool with their mother, Suzanne, and older sister, Danielle, having represented and captained their country while all four Wicklow women were on the Irish panel for the European Championship in 2020.

In Killarney, the Wicklow team defeated the 2021 champions Donegal on the score line of 5-4 in the final, having previously lost to them in the 2021 final by 5-2.

On their route to the final, they had three wins from three in Group 1. These included defeating the 2022 champions Wexford, winning 5-0 against Offaly ‘A’, 5-1 against Wexford ‘A’ and 5-2 against Westmeath.

Glenealy's Megan Randle after a superb weekend at the All-Ireland Pool Championships in Killarney.

The Garden County side then proceeded to the semi-finals, avoiding the quarter-final line up as they topped their group, facing Westmeath A and winning on a score line of 5-1.

Meanwhile, Donegal had beaten Kilkenny in the other semi-final stages by 5-4.

To further add to this prestigious achievement, Megan Randle was crowned the All-Ireland Ladies Singles Champion!

Competing in a field of over 50 ladies, Megan came out on top, even competing with and defeating her sister Carrie in the quarter-finals. Her journey to the final consisted of:

Seeded to L32.

L32: Louise Maher 5-0

L16: Elizabeth Lynch 5-1

Quarters: Carrie Randle 6-3

Semi-final: Mary Duffy 6-0

Final: Anne Keville 7-1

Excluding drawing her twin sister Carrie, Megan had only dropped two frames to the final in what was an absolutely fantastic run.

“We are absolutely delighted to end our Irish pool season on such a high,” said the Randle sisters.

“This is a phenomenal achievement as the standard in Ireland is exceptional. The Irish Ladies consist of multiple World and European champions and are known to produce some of the best players in the world.

“We are always in the mix to win International events and have previously.

In the current pool season the Randles have reached the World Championship doubles final. The Randle name has been involved in six out of the six IPA finals (Irish Ranking events) while Megan was also crowned All-Ireland Intermediate snooker champion.

The sisters joined Donegal’s Helen Sharkey in being crowned Home Nations champions and both have represented Ireland internationally at the European and World championships.

Carrie and Megan are both ranked in the top five in the country with Megan falling short of the number one position by two points.

Both talented players were European team semi-finalists.

Older sister Danielle is currently ranked number one in the Ultimate Pool Series in England, which is the most prestigious title to have in pool and is known as one of the best players in the world.

“We are both attending the World Championships in Morrocco, July 2023, representing Ireland in the ladies team, singles and doubles event,” they said.

The girls would really appreciate any support in terms of funding their costly trip to this significant event and would love to hear from any local businesses who want to get behind two pool players at the very top of their game.