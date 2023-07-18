French prove far too strong for gallant Ireland Under-20s in World Cup final

Bray’s Richie Murphy proud of his team

Dejected Ireland players, Brian Gleeson and James Nicholson after the U20 Rugby World Cup Final match between Ireland and France at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

James Nicholson from Greystones in action against Theo Attissogbe of France during the U20 Rugby World Cup final between Ireland and France at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

Bray’s Richie Murphy said that his Ireland Under-20 side were “brave” in the face of a French onslaught in the Under-20 Rugby World Cup final last Friday evening but that once momentum builds against you, it’s very hard to get back into a game.

Ireland succumbed to defeat in the decider in South Africa as they met a superior force in France. After a close fought first-half, Les Bleus turned play up a gear after the restart scoring 33 points unanswered to win 50-14.

“They are a first-class team – big, strong, physical, very skilful, and they played really well,” said Richie Murphy of his French opposition at full time. “I thought we were brave and turned up but didn’t get things right today which is a little bit disappointing,” the Irish U-20 head coach continued. “Once momentum builds against you it’s very hard to get back in (to the game),” Murphy added.

Ireland coach Richie Murphy during the U20 Rugby World Cup Final between Ireland and France at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

The former Pres Bray student concluded by expressing his immense pride in his young team’s efforts in South Africa. “Junior World Championships is a great experience for these men. We’ve had a really tough few weeks and I think the guys will have grown a lot over its course,” said Murphy.

James Nicholson battled for his country for the full 80 minutes of this tough encounter where despite taking an early lead following a magical start, the Irish warriors had few answers to the lethal French.

Tinahely’s George Hadden entered the fray on 66 minutes, while Hollywood’s Oscar Cawley followed after 72, with both putting their shoulders to the wheel to try and contain a rampant France.

This was only the second Under-20 World Cup appearance for an Ireland team, and it follows on from their outstanding 6 Nations success earlier in the year.

IRELAND: H McErlean (O Cawley 72); A Osborne (M Lynch 66), H Gavin (S Berman 49), J Devine, J Nicholson; S Prendergast, F Gunne; P McCarthy (G Hadden 66), G McCarthy, (capt) R Foxe (F Barrett 58); D Mangan (E O’Connell 46), C O’Tighearnaigh (C Irvine 51); J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson (M Clein 70).

FRANCE: M Ferte; L Drouet, N Depoortere, P Costes (C Mondinat 73), T Attissogbe; H Reus, B Jauneau (L Carbonneau 77); L Julien (A Kaddouri 54), P Jouvin (T Lacombre 72), Z Affane (T Duchene 72); H Auradou, P Tuilagi (B Liufau 59); L Nouchi (capt), O Jegou, M Gazzotti.

Referee: D Schneider (Argentina)