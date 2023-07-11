Four Garden County players on Ireland women’s Under-20 squad

Three Greystones RFC players on the panel and one from Arklow RFC

Greystones RFC's Eva Sterritt is one of four Co. Wicklow players named on the Ireland Under-20 side last week.

Four Wicklow rugby players have been named in the first ever Ireland women’s Under-20 team for this month’s landmark trip to Rome to play against Italy and Scotland in a series of training matches.

Former Arklow Youths and current Old Belvedere and Arklow Senior women’s player Jane Neill and Greystones RFC trio Eva Sterritt, Amy O’Mahony and Megan Colis have been named in the group of 26 players by head coach Neil Alcorn following a screening camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Arklow's Jane Neill is one of four Co. Wicklow rugby players named in the first ever Ireland women's Under-20 teams.

“This is fantastic news for Jane and her family who are great supporters of Arklow, and it is a testament to our youth programme here at the club. We wish Jane the very best,” said Arklow RFC President Chris Healy.

The squad will come together for a week-long training camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday, July 16, before travelling to Rome on Friday, July 21.

Alcorn’s side will train against Italy and Scotland at the Stadio Tommaso Fattori in L’Aquila, before going head-to-head in two 40-minutes matches on Friday, July 28, exposing the players to valuable training and match time against international opposition.

“We’re delighted to name the first ever Ireland Women’s Under-20 squad ahead of the trip to Italy,” said IRFU Women’s National Talent Squad and Talent Identification Manager, Katie Fitzhenry.

“We had 44 players at last month’s screening camp, and the coaching team of Neill, Larissa Muldoon and Matt Gill have selected an exciting mix of talented players from across the country, all of whom have impressed for their club, province, or at underage international level in a green jersey.

“It is a hugely exciting time for everyone involved and this is another important step for our Women’s Pathway, providing a platform for the further development of our best young players and exposing them to international rugby at an early stage in their career,” she added.”

There was more good news for Arklow RFC when two players were selected on the Irish Rugby League squad.

“Well done to Luka Nagys and Joshua Nugent and this achievement and in their game versus Scotland on August 12 next. Luka has also been selected on the Irish U18 Tag Squad. This is another great example of Arklow RFC’s youth development and the opportunities that arise at Arklow,” they said.