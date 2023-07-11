Exciting times for Bray’s Titans Swimming Club

New kit presented to club

These are exciting times for Bray Swimming Club, Titans, as they gratefully received their new kit from sponsor Teddy’s Ice Cream last week

For these Titans swimmers who qualified to compete in the upcoming Irish Summer National Youth and Senior Championships in July, the new kit gives them a great boost to their competitive spirit.

Titans Swimming Club has seen great progression of their athletes after getting back on their feet after covid. Some great results over the course of this season and in the recent regional championships that took place end of May.

Each swimmer competing in the summer Nntionals will have their own individual goal, some to experience this level of competition for the first time, others a personal best, a spot in the final or, indeed, a podium finish.

With a great team of coaches to support the swimmers, led by head coach Ana Repman who joined the club from Serbia in 2019, the club is excited for the experience these swimmers will gain in the final competitive leg of the season.

‘’I am so proud of the swimmers and the hard work they have put into their training,” said Ana. “I’m excited heading to the Nationals where we can enjoy their results. These swimmers are from a small club but are strong enough to challenge any other swimmers in Ireland,” she added.

The younger age group squad competed last weekend at their own Nationals at the University of Limerick, and swimmers aged 15 years and older will compete in the Irish Summer Youth and Senior National Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin from July 26 to 29.

The club and committee know it will face some difficult times in the new season, like most clubs, as it endeavours to juggle the threat of price increases, lack of pool hours and swimmers prioritising a different sport.

The goal of the club is to keep a competitive swimming club in the local community, and it has been very successful in doing so. The sponsorship from Teddy’s Ice Cream is a much-needed support and boost to these young swimmers.