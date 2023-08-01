European bronze medal for Wicklow’s Ciara O’Connor

A fantastic performance at the FEI Jumping European Championships for Ponies in Le Mans, France

Riders, from left, Hannah Willis, Ciara O'Connor, Ben Connors, Erin Mathieson, Molly O'Connor and Carla Williamson after a HSI Pony Show Jumping final team training session ahead of the European Championships at the National Horse Sport Arena on the Sport Ireland Campus in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Wicklow’s Ciara O’Connor and her colleagues on the Irish Pony Eventing team secured the European Bronze medal on Sunday morning with a fantastic performance at the FEI Jumping European Championships for Ponies in Le Mans, France.

The team of Wicklow’s O’Connor, Meath’s Carla Williamson, Down’s Molly O’Connor, Wexford’s Hannah Willis, and Kildare’s Ben Connors, managed by Jane Kinsella, finished on a final score of 129.2 - well clear of fourth placed Netherlands who finished on 180.2.

The German team took home the team gold medal on 97.3 while silver went to France.

The silver medal winning French team included two Connemara Ponies – Duncan’s Star (Derrymore Duncan x Ciuin Star) with Laurick Hardy, bred by Christy Fitzgibbon, and Babylon Night Graves (Midnight du Brana x of Courbette de Gere) with Tifaniie Villenton, bred by Audrey Dauge.

Meath’s Carla Williamson with Galco narrowly missed out on an individual medal. Two fences down in the final jumping phase saw them finish just one place outside the medals in fourth with a score of 35.8.

Wicklow’s Ciara O’Connor with Agharanny Minstrel (CP), finished 12th on 45.1, while Down’s Molly O’Connor was 15th with Coolnaleen Rebel (ISH)[TIH] on 48.3. Wexford’s Hannah Willis was just one place further back in 16th with Kilnaspic Lily (ISH) on 53.4, while Kildare’s Ben Connors with Cornafest Fred (CP) finished in 22nd place on 59.8.