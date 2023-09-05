Emerald Box Cup a great experience for local boxers

Mark Buckley hopes success can be a launchpad

Top End Boxing Club coach Mark Buckley hopes their success at the Emerald Box Cup can be a launchpad for a brighter, more secure future.

Top End – formerly St. Theresa’s – sent four boxers to the competition and came away with two winners and one runner-up at the event which was run out of the Tallaght Leisure Centre the weekend before last.

Jaiden Buckley, Mark’s son, moved up in weight to 44kg and came away with a total win in the category, the 15-year-old winning two fights along the way to beating Rico McInerney in the final.

Also victorious was Owen Piegza, who won at 91kg against Daniel Keegan, while Jody Byrne came undone in the 66kg final against the reigning U18 national champion Gabrielle Mongan.

Top End’s also sent novice Devin Hayes to the event, where he took part in his first fight for the club as they revelled in a productive weekend at a competition which was being run for the first time, having been set up by Frank Stacey and Curadh BC’s Shirley Kenny.

After getting a walkover in his 54kg, Rathnew BC’s Matthew Mooney came up short in a bout against a fighter from Cookstown taken on short notice.

Jano Mbuyi fought in the senior 80kg semi final and lost a tough fight to a good lad from Cork, while Luke Symes had his first fight in the novice final losing to a good lad from parmerstown

Buckley said: “It is huge for this club. The kids themselves, they put their heart and souls into it. They are out in the gym in Loughlinstown Leisure Centre training.

“We are hopping around, sparring as much as we can, just to get more days in other clubs. It would be like a football team that doesn’t have a football. That would be the easiest way to say it.”

There is still a great degree of uncertainty concerning the future of Top End BC. Without a home of their own, they have been hopping between other clubs’ premises in Wicklow and Dublin while also partaking in outdoor training sessions.

Buckley explained: “We’ve been training outside. We were getting a few sessions up in Ballywaltrim. It didn’t work out for us.

“We have stopped using up there and started training outside. Some clubs – some Dublin clubs, some Wicklow clubs let us use their premises just to get back sessions in.

“Usually you would have underage kids coming through, but we don’t because we don’t have the premises, we don’t have the toilet facilities. If we are in the park, I can’t have kids using the bush.”

Before it was Top End, the club was known as St. Theresa’s. Explaining the name change, Mark said: “The club was named after my own mother. It was kind of a family affair. All of the kids had boxed through it. As a family, we have 19 Irish titles between all the kids.

“We just wanted to make the club more accessible. We set up a new committee and opened it up that if I ever got sick of it, somebody else could take over.

“We had always been up at the Boghall Road area. All our premises were up there. We put in a proposal for the old courthouse which is being refurbished at the minute and we just lobbied the council for anything. Anything at all just to keep us alive.”

Buckley has been forced to close the club on two occasions, and that uncertainty will remain until they can do what so many other boxing clubs are trying to do, and that is ascertain a permanent home.

They are working eight boxers at the moment and Mark is looking ahead to sending Jaiden Buckley, Owen Piegza, Jody Byrne, and Conor Cousins to the Wexford Box Cup in November.

That is on his short-term agenda and, in the long-term, he insists he is optimistic that there are brighter days ahead.

“I am optimistic at the moment. We have been in touch with the council. They are trying to help. At the minute it is more than we have got over the last four years”.