Drama galore as Greystones win Metro 7 title by defeating Swords in Dr. Hickey Park

Home side survive late Swords siege

Swords 10

Greystones J4s have won the Leinster Metro League Division 7 and secured promotion up to Division 6 after an 11-10 win over Swords in the final at Dr. Hickey Park last Saturday afternoon.

It was a dream afternoon for the Co. Wicklow club with this final taking place directly after the firsts had clinched promotion to Division 2A of the AIL in front of a packed crowd on what was a very special day.

The hosts were up by 11 at the break, but the visitors fought back well in the second half and nearly snatched the title for themselves.

’Stones opened the scoring 12 minutes in. They were awarded a penalty straight in front of the posts after sustained attacking play. Seán Carlos decided to take the three points on offer, putting his penalty kick over the bar from close range for a deserved early lead.

However, it was the North Dubliners who nearly scored the game’s first try in the 20th minute. Stuart Kirk played a wide ball to Christopher Van den Berg in the corner. He was tackled just short of the line but managed to offload before going to ground. However, Berra Kunz made a great interception and the home side held onto their slender lead.

Soon after, Swords were awarded a penalty 40 metres out from the try line. Niall Gibbons backed himself to kick for goal, and it very nearly paid off, the powerful kick going agonisingly wide of the near post.

But it was the Wicklow club who would eventually get the next score. Carlos scored a second penalty from the tee 30 metres out to extend his team’s advantage to six.

Swords had a great opportunity to get back into the game just before half-time. Gibbons was given a chance from the tee to pull three points back, but he could not make it count from out wide and his side were left still waiting to get on the scoresheet.

Greystones added insult to injury in the last play of the half when Rob Lee scored a fantastic first try of the match. The winger received the ball deep inside his own half. He made a run down the right wing, beating three defenders before going over in the corner for an incredible solo score. Carlos could not add the extra two from a difficult position, but his team still went into the break with a healthy 11-0 lead.

The visitors may have had a relatively poor first half, but that all changed, and they were the quickest out of the blocks after the break. Gibbons put his team on the scoresheet with a penalty 35 metres out just two minutes into the second period.

Seven minutes later, the Dublin club also had their first try. Gary McCormack took the ball out of a ruck and passed to Brian Twamley, who in turn gave it to Van den Berg just out from the Greystones line.

The centre drove forward and reached over to touch down for a well-worked try. Gibbons converted from just in front of the posts, and the hosts’ lead was cut to a single point. The nerves were creeping into the home side and their supporters.

’Stones were given a chance to extend their precarious lead and get their first score of the second half in the 53rd minute. But Carlos missed a penalty from just behind the 22-metre line, and his side remained just a point ahead.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, the home side were put under serious pressure when Cillian Burke was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle to the head. However, some of the away fans thought he was lucky to escape with just a sin binning and not a straight red card.

The away side were given a chance to take the lead for the first time just six minutes before the final whistle. Gibbons was given a very difficult penalty, but he opted to kick. The effort very nearly crept over, coming back into play off the crossbar.

Quite dramatically, in the very last play of the match, Swords had a chance to snatch the title for themselves. Gibbons had another penalty from out wide, 40 metres from the posts. Again, he went for it, but the ball dropped agonisingly short. The Wicklow side could not get the ball away quickly enough, booting it off the field to secure the league title and promotion after the closest of matches.

The result means Greystones end the season with an impressive 10 wins from 13 games. They will kick off their new campaign in a higher league in October, while Swords will be back in Division 7 in seven months time.

Greystones RFC: 15. Benj Finnegan, 14. Rob Lee, 13. Simon Malone, 12. Andrew Roberts, 11. James Doyle, 10. Sean Carlos, 9. Jeremy Roberts, 1. Lloyd White, 2. James McHugh, 3. Steven Murray, 4. John Coveney, 5. Barra Kunz, 6. Thomas Parker, 7. Lyle Hazelton, 8. Peter Gerard Riordan. Replacements: 16. Jack Keogh, 17. Cillian Burke, 18. Tom Harrison, 19. Cillian Doyle, 20. David Ebbs, 21. Des FitzPatrick, 22. Liam Roberts

Swords RFC: 15. Niall Gibbons, 14. Eric Lordan, 13. Nicholas Van den Berg, 12. Carl Reilly, 11. Brian Twamley, 10. Stuart Kirk, 9. Gary McCormack, 1. Emmet O’Donnell, 2. Liam Reilly, 3. Noel Williams, 4. Neil Judd, 5. Keith Plummer, 6. Phiwokuhle Zibani, 7. Daniel Abels, 8. Mark Lordan. Replacements: 16. Barry Reilly, 17. Stuart Russell, 18. Daniel Copperthwaite, 19. Shane McVeigh, 20. Christopher Van den Berg, 21. Robert Gilshenan, 22. Gordon Brennan