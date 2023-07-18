Double delight for Enniskerry’s Lara Gillespie in Portugal

“I am really, really happy. It was a great day on the bike”

Enniskerry's Lara Gillespie was crowned a double Under-23 European Track champion after winning gold medals in both the omnium and points racing events in the space of 24 hours last weekend.

Last Friday, the Enniskerry cyclist picked up intermediate points in six sprints before holding off the chasing pack in the final sprint to seal the gold medal in Portugal.

It came just a month after she became elite and U23 national champion around the roads of Dungannon, Co. Tyrone.

Basking in her victory, Gillespie beamed: “I am really, really happy. It was a great day on the bike.

“I felt really strong, so I am happy to pull it off.

“I am proud to be here and represent Ireland. We have a good team around us today so thank you to everyone and thank you to Cycling Ireland.”

Twenty-four hours later, on Saturday, the 22-year-old followed that up by winning another gold medal, this time in the omnium, which consists of four events: scratch, tempo, elimination, and points races.

While she finished tenth in the opening race, the dominated the tempo race before showing her grit and determination in the elimination race, leaving her in third place going into the final event.

And much like she did on Friday when she scored gold in that individual race, Gillespie got the job done to finish eight points clear of her nearest challenger and cement herself as a double U23 European Champion.