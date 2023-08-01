Double delight for Baltinglass Golf Club boys as Fred Daly crown secured in New Ross!

Deadly double for talented juvenile team

Last week was an amazing one for Baltinglass Golf Club as their talented juvenile team did the double on Thursday when adding the Fred Daly crown to their Junior Foursomes title while the club’s ladies team won their first ever provincial title in the Minor Cup competition.

Enniscorthy Golf Club was the venue for the Baltinglass boys team’s Fred Daly final with Birr on Thursday last.

In match one, Neil Patterson got off to a slow start and found himself two down when standing on the ninth tee. He parred 9, has a birdie on 10, pars on 11 and 12 and was then standing on the 13th tee two up. The match turned around; Neil holds on for a hard-earned point on 17.

In match three, Stephen Patterson, the youngest man on the team at 14, played very solid golf throughout. He was one up after 6, three up after 8, four up after 9, he birdied 10, secured pars on 11 and 12 to go dormie six up. With a rock-solid par to match his performance, Stephen shook hands on the 13th green. Two points on the board.

Luke Doogue got off to a steady start in match five. He was all flat after four, parred the next five holes to go five up after 9. He lost 10, halved 11 in pars, won 12 with a birdie, parred 13 to stand on the 14th dormie five up. A safe par on 14 clinched the vital third point to set off scenes of joy on the 15th fairway amongst the players and spectators.

Eoghan Cooney got off to flyer in match two, charging out to three up after three. Playing very solid golf he was two up after nine. The Birr man began to find his game on the back 9 and he parred 10 and birdied 11 to get back to flat.

Eoghan birdied 12 to go one up. He lost 13 to par, back to flat. The lads swap pars over the next few holes. Standing on the 17th, Eoghan was all flat and was called in.

Connor Gethings played a very consistent game for the front 9 in match four. Standing on the 10th tee he was all flat. An excellent one-putt birdie on 12 to go one up warranted a fist pump from the curly haired golfing machine.

He lost 13 and 14 to par and birdie respectively to go one down. Walking down 15 Connor was elated to learn his pal behind him had sunk the winning putt for Baltinglass Juveniles to qualify for their second All-Ireland quarter-final in nine days.

This was a famous victory for the lads as they had been well beaten at this stage in last year’s competition. Both the Fred Daly and Junior Foursomes quarter-finals are pencilled in for August 29 and 30 in Castletroy Golf Club in Limerick.

“Credit goes to the boys for their hard work and dedication but also to our good friend, the boys coach and mentor Tom O’Neill, his contribution has been immense,” said a Baltinglass Golf Club spokesperson.

“Tom has been so instrumental with the boy’s success. To Tom we the members extend our gratitude for all the work he has done in our club.

“Messages of congratulations on social media, emails and text messages has shown the sense of pride from all our members to these five young me,” they added.