Diarmuid Doran and Patricia Magee rule the roost in Coollattin

Talented pair claim Captain’s Prize titles on busy weekend

Diarmuid Doran and Patricia Magee were the big winners at the Coollattin Golf Club Captain’s Prize event last weekend after both finished triumphant out of two very competitive fields.

Doran, aka ‘Big Lad’, a former Carnew Emmets and Wicklow GAA star, saw off golfing talents such as Patrick Myers, Neil Fitzgerald, Tony Egan, Robert Tighe and Philip Wadding to claim the crown while Larry Keating won the student prize and Adam Donoghue the juvenile.

Coollattin Golf Club Captain Ronnie Jacob’s presents the Captain's Prize trophy to Diarmuid Doran.

Patricia Magee finished with 71 nett with Mary Driver and Deirdre O’Flynn in hot pursuit behind. Catherine Vaughan managed the longest drive while Rebecca Tobin won best juvenile/student in a 9-hole stableford.