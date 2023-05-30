Daniel Flanagan secures his spot on the Ireland Under-21 polo team

Blessington student set for a summer of competition in Europe

Daniel Flanagan from Blessington has just secured a spot on the Ireland Under-21 men’s polo team for the 2023 season.

This will be Daniel’s third year on the team since 2020. In 2022 he went to the World Championships in Saint Omer in France and the team are now ranked 17th on the world.

Daniel is a former member and volunteer canoe polo coach with Poulphouca Paddlers where his love of the sport began under the guidance of Brian Keogh and so many other paddlers that supported and encouraged him over 10 years ago

The Blessington student is now based in Wild Water Kayak Club in Dublin, one of the centre’s for excellence in canoe polo in Ireland.

Daniel has been coached by some of the best players that Ireland has ever produced they have given their time and expertise to help him achieve his dreams, and he also plays canoe polo for Kilcullen Canoe Club which has some promising superstars of the future on their younger teams.

Daniel is currently sitting his Leaving Cert and undergoing an intense training programme in preparation for the European Championships in Germany in September 2023.

Once Daniel’s exams are finished the team will be traveling to the UK, Belfast, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to compete in international competitions against the best teams and players in Europe and the World.

Like many sports in Ireland, the Under-21 team do not receive any funding from Sport Ireland and the team are self-funded and have to make a lot of sacrifices to represent their country on the world stage. The team are hoping for a top 10 finish in Europe.