Colm O’Neill was second Irish man home at the World U20 Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Innisbruck

A busy weekend for Wicklow athletes

It was a busy weekend for Wicklow athletes as they took to the track, mountains and road racing circuits.

Just weeks after earning his first Irish vest in the mountain running cup, Greystones & District AC athlete Colm O’Neill represented Ireland again at the World U20 Mountain and Trail Running Championships (WMTRC). Staged in Innisbruck Austria, Colm finished in a fine 42nd position overall. The Irish team placed 10th placed in the team standing, Colm was the second Irish man home.

Closer to home, a total of 35 teams composed of eight runners took part in the 20th edition of the Wicklow way relay on Saturday morning. The popular event which starts from Kilmashogue and finishes at Shillelagh has grown to be one of the highlights on the Irish Mountain Running Association (IMRA) calendar.

The 108km race is known to be a real celebration of team camaraderie, adventure, and surprises. East Cork AC were the winners of this year’s event. TT racers finished second and Rathfarnham completed the tough race in third place.

Parnell A.C athlete Noah Harris made a huge breakthrough on the track this week. In action at the Irish Milers meet in UCD, Noah ran superb personal best time of 8mins 39secs in the 3000m race. This time is within the qualification standard for the European Youth Olympic Festival which takes place in Maribor, Slovenia late July.

On the roads this week, a host of Wicklow athletes travelled to Phoenix Park to compete in the national five-mile road championships. Hosted in Phoenix Park, the championship proved to be a really successful outing for the county with a number of individuals and teams taking the honours.

Slí Cualann’s gold medal in the M35+ women’s team competition was the first celebration of the day. Comprised of Catherine O’Connor, Debbie Griffin and Hannah Nolan, all three ladies had strong performances individually and when the points tallied up their individual strength produced team Gold.

Mary Nolan Hickey and William Belton.

Catherine led the team home and finished second F45 individually, Debbie Griffin was third in her F55 category and Mary Nolan Hickey was third in her F70 category.

In the men’s categories, Brian Geraghty finished first M45 in a competitive field, Niall Coppinger was third in his M60, and William Belton too took the bronze medal in his M70 category.