Coach says Daina Moorehouse will bounce back after controversial European Games defeat

Daina Moorehouse of Ireland, right, reacts as Wassila Lkhadiri of France is declared victorious after their Women's 57kg quarter-final bout.

DAINA MOOREHOUSE has been backed to bounce back from her devastating defeat at the European Games and keep her Olympic dreams alive by her coach Paul O’Toole.

The 21-year-old was denied a place at Paris 2024 in controversial fashion as she lost to Wassila Lkhadiri by split decision in the flyweight quarter-finals last Wednesday.

Knowing a win would guarantee her place at next summer’s games following her sensational opening round win over Tetiana Kob on Tuesday, Moorehouse went about making that dream a reality by winning the first two rounds 3-2.

However, her French foe was judged to have won the third round 4-1, leading to her being declared the winner, much to the surprise and chagrin of the visibly animated Zaur Antia in the Irish corner.

And it wasn’t just Antia who was surprised at the result, with Enniskerry BC’s Paul O’Toole describing the decision as madness.

He lamented: “The whole place, not only the Irish people, other people went mad. She went in in the first round and it should have been 5-0, it was 3-2. That was madness, madness, and then she went in again and that should have been a bigger round and it was only 3-2.

“Zaur was going mad and he wasn’t even looking at Daina. He was pointing his hands at the judges during the fight.

“It was devastating for Daina, more than anyone. She puts her heart and soul into it, she trains very hard. Daina and myself are out all hours in the morning and she is up at the High Performance Centre in Abbottstown. It is just heartbreaking, really heartbreaking, and to see her come out of there crying.”

Daina’s dreams of being Olympian have been delayed, moreso than dashed, following her defeat to Lkhadiri. She returned to Dublin alongside her Team Ireland counterparts on Monday and will rehabilitate, both physically and mentally, by way of a couple of week’s break.

From there, she will be back putting in the hard yards with training ahead of the National Elites in November. Defend her 50kg title and she will then go onto to the next round of Olympic qualifiers next year.

And O’Toole has backed Moorehouse to take the European Games setback on the chin and come back stronger.

He said: “We have to go through the whole process again. We have to go to the Elites, win the Elites, and then go into assessments. We don’t mind doing it because I know Daina will beat them, but it is just heartbreaking because we have to get ready for the Elites now and they are in November.

“She took it hard but myself and Daina went for a walk, I had a good talk with her and got her back on track. I said, ‘look, you know you won the fight, everyone in the whole place – not only Irish people.’ I could not believe the people coming to us, saying it was madness.

“That is boxing. Some days you will have your ups and some days you will have your downs and if you are not prepared to take these decisions, you shouldn’t be in the game.”