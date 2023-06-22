News from the clubs

Our Leinster Senior team finished off their season on a positive note, winning promotion with a 5-3 victory over Dublin Hospitals last Monday night.

It was the away side who went in front after 18 minutes, but Rovers were level within a minute from a Tommy Smullen thunderbolt which is definitely a contender for goal of the season.

Parity was short lived as the Dublin side were back in front a minute later with a cracker of their own to make it three goals in a three-minute spell. Seven minutes before half-time Rovers levelled with a clinical finish from Ciaran McGettigan.

The second half was only three minutes old when the visitors went in front for the third time and Rovers were chasing the game again. At 58 minutes Ciaran McGettigan was taken down in the area and Davy O’Sullivan stepped up to blast the spot-kick home to level for the third time.

Rovers knew they needed the three points and they started to put the away side under pressure, and they were rewarded with 20 minutes remaining when Tommy Smullen headed home to put Rovers in front for the first time.

Ian Brannigan came close to sealing the game but his effort from 25 yards just went the wrong side of the post. The away side tried to get back into the game but found Jim Foley, Ian Brannigan, Jamie Snell, and Ben Algera in no mood to be breached. Davy O’Sullivan put the icing on the cake in the dying minutes to seal the three points and promotion. Well done lads.

On Wednesday night the Under-12Cs gained their first shield win with an excellent 4-1 victory over Rathnew B. Having lost to the same opposition a few days earlier this was always going to be a tough game against a very good team from the village.

Rovers raced into a 3-0 lead by the break with a brace from Aaron Lynn and a single from Olivia Stephenson. Rathnew piled the pressure on in the second half but found Loukas Karamalis in inspired form between the Rovers posts.

Rathnew pulled one back before Nathan Byrne sealed the three points with the fourth. This was a great game between two good little sides, well done Rovers and Rathnew.

On the same night our Under-13Bs suffered a bad day at the office when they were soundly beaten by Ashford Rovers. To the team’s credit they battled bravely on, but nothing went their way on the night but to be fair the Ashford team were in clinical form in front of goal on the night with some classy finishing.

On Saturday our Under-12As were in fine form when they lined out against Carnew. Freddie Kavanagh opened the scoring early and our boys in green never looked back with Mikey O'Neill, Alessio Coppola, Nadal Kingne, Ronan Byrne and Hank Murnane all getting in on the scoring action.

This was a solid performance from Rovers, but huge credit must go to the Carnew players who didn't have any subs on the day with each player having to put in a full game shift on a very humid afternoon. Thanks to Carnew for the game.

On Sunday the Under-15s had a tricky-looking trip to take on Arklow United. The lads maintained their place at the head of the pack with a hard earned 3-1 victory. David Johnston hit the net for the third successive game with a well taken brace to bring his tally to 16 for the campaign, Sam Behan scored his second of the season with the Rovers third goal in an excellent overall team performance and a good three points against a fine Arklow United side. Thanks to Arklow for a good competitive game.

Next Saturday sees the official opening of our community garden at Whitegates. It kicks off at 11.30 and the official opening will be carried out by Jennifer Whitmore TD. We look forward to seeing as many members as possible in attendance.

Our annual summer camps are open for bookings. Week 1 will run from Monday 17th July to Thursday 2C0th July; Week 2 runs from Monday 24th July to Thursday 27th July. The camp will run from 10am to 2pm daily and the cost is €75 per child with discount for 2 or more children from the same family. Every participant will receive a jersey. All children should bring a packed lunch, drink, rain jacket, football boots and shin guards. To book your place use the following link: https://wicklowroversafc.com/categories/camp/products or alternatively you can contact any committee member.

The club in conjunction with our Saturday morning junior academy run a Superheroes Football section for kids with special needs. It runs every Saturday on the astro pitch at Whitegates and will be overseen by coaches James Quinn and James Macklin. The Superheroes section will run from 11.15 to 12.15 on Saturdays. If you are interested, you should register your child by email to wicklowroverssuperheros@gmail.com or you can contact James Quinn at 086-3989769.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

The week started on a sombre note with the death last Sunday of Michael O'Brien one of our leading members and a Trustee of the club. Michael was laid to rest on Friday last. RIP Michael.

On a more positive note, Division 4 recorded a comprehensive victory at home to Bank of Ireland last Monday. The highlight of the night was the rink of John Gilliland, Ger Hollingsworth, Liam Collins and Bob Neilson scoring an 8 on the 7th end. This was the second 8 recorded by a Bray team this season following on from John Reynolds, Bryon Dancer, Roddy O'Leary and John Browne in a recent Division 2 (Saturday) game against Skerries. Hotshots abound in sunny Bray!

Our Division 2 (Wednesday) team got five points at home to Greystones to earn the southeast bragging rights and they maintain their impressive form.

On the same night Division 6 team got one point at home to Aer Lingus, only losing the overall by one shot.

Thursday saw three of our Vets teams in action with mixed results. Vets 2 travelled to Westmanstown and returned pointless. Vets 3 made the long journey (135 km return) to fellow seasiders Skerries and in the shadow of the famous windmills came home with 4 points. Vets 4 were in leafy Blackrock and unfortunately nothing went their way.

We had a very successful Saturday with Division 5 defeating Greystones at home to maintain their recent good run.

Our Division 1 team hit the N4 to Westmanstown and returned with five points and Division 2 (Saturday) bagged 6 points at home to Greenhills to remain very much in the running for honours.

On Sunday our Shott Cup team also travelled to Westmanstown and just came up short. Unfortunately, our Division 1 team had to concede a walkover to Crumlin as they were unable to field a team for their Open Cup game on the same day.

This Wednesday sees Division 2 (Wednesday) travel to do battle in Clontarf, Division 6 head to Westmanstown on the same night. Thursday sees Vets 1 play host to Herbert Park. Vets 2, 3 and 4 take the road to Blackrock, Dun Laoghaire and Clontarf respectively.

Saturday has Division 1 in Blackrock, Division 2 (Saturday) at home to Lerne and Division 5 head to the foothills of the Dublin mountains to take on Greenhills.

On Monday, July 3, Division 4 are at home to Kenilworth.

As the middle of the season approaches, we will have a mid-term report next week.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, June 18, were 7, 8, 12 and 14. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Mark Fitz c/o Newtown United, Eamon McEvoy c/o Declan Crinion, Mary McDonnell c/o Stephen McDonnell. Next week’s jackpot is €2,700.

Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights. If any club or society is interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers' next home game is at home to Kerry FC on Friday, June 23, in the First Division. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm.

Bray Wanderers will host Scottish side Dundee FC at the Carlisle grounds in a friendly game on Wednesday, July 5. Kick-off is 7.30pm. Tickets for both games can be purchased in advance from the club website.

New merchandise for the 2023 season is available in the club shop this season and can also be purchased online through the club website. The annual Golf Day takes place at Bray Golf Club on July 27, 2023.

This year all funds raised will be allocated to our Academy. The format will again be teams of four, prizes for longest drive nearest the pin, hole in ones and many more. Teams of four including meals and beverages cost €800. Tee box sponsorship with sponsor’s name and logo displayed cost €150. Green sponsorship with sponsor’s name and logo displayed cost €150. For further details contact Des Roche (087 2850580) desproche@gmail.com.

Bray Wanderers summer camps will take place on weeks July 3 -7, July 10 - 13, July 31 - August 31st and August 8 - 11. Camps are for children aged 6-13 and will take place in the Carlisle Grounds from 10am to 2.30pm each day. Cost for week July 3-7 is €100. Costs for the other weeks are €80 per child. There is a 10 per cent discount for additional family members. To register for camps please visit https;//braywanderers.clubzap.com/camp.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Limited number of games last week but glad to report that all teams who played managed to get good wins.

Our Under-11Bs had a brilliant win away to Arklow United B in a thrilling game between two evenly matched sides. The game finished 3-2 with Newtown's goals from Oliver Roche 2 and Hubert Wyborski. On the day every player played extremely well.

Our Under-12As (kindly sponsored by Kearns Construction) enjoyed a narrow 3-2 win at home in the Shield against Roundwood FC. Finn Heffernan, Tommie Ryan and Adon Thampi scored the Newtown goals on the night.

Great win for our Under-13s (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) away to Rathnew FC in the league. In an outstanding all round team display Alexander McKenna and Elliott Garrett both scored two goals each.

Our Under-14s (kindly sponsored by Chadwicks of Bray) had a fine win over a gallant Arklow United B. Kaydin McMahon, Leon O'Connor, Ryan McDonald, Aaron Nolan, Oisin Duffy, Morgan McMahon and Lucas Dowdall all got on the scoresheet, while Lennon McGuinness, Gerry Hoban and Darragh McCormack all had excellent games.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact Secretary Hughie at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups especially players for our Under-13, 14 and 15s teams born (2008-2010).

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Girl's Academy training for players born 2010-2015 continues every Friday from 5.45pm until 6.45pm and we continue to have fantastic numbers turning up with the standard extremely high indeed. We hope to announce soon some matches for all the girls so they can put into practise what they are practising/learning at training.

The fixtures for the weekend Wed.21st-Tues.27thJune are as follows,

Under 9's home to Carnew FC ko Sunday @ 11.30am

Under 10's away to Roundwood FC ko Wednesday @ 7pm

Under 10's home to Arklow Utd B ko Sunday @ 10.15am

Under 11A away to St Anthonys A ko Saturday @ 12.30pm

Under 11B away to Arklow Utd B ko to be confirmed

Under 12A vs Carnew FC ko Sunday @ 5.30pm (Prov) (Cup Final)

Under 12B away to St Anthonys B KO Wednesday @ 7pm

Under 13's - Fixture to be confirmed

Under 14's away to St Anthonys B ko Thursday @ 7pm

Under 14's vs Wicklow Rovers A ko Saturday @ 5pm (Cup Final)

Under 15's vs Wicklow Rovers A ko Sunday @ 3pm

(All Cup Finals are in Celtic Park Arklow)

(KO TIMES & DAYS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

The club in association with the WDSL and Wexford F.C. are running a summer camp on Monday, August 14, to Friday, August 18, 10am-2pm on each day. The cost is €75 per person and each participant will receive a WDSL kit. The camp is available to all aged 7-13yrs (2010-2016). For booking details visit www.wdslshop.com.

Well done to two of our Under-14s players, Ryan McDonald and Leon O'Connor, who were part of the WDSL Kennedy Cup squad that played in the Kennedy Cup last week. Though the team eventually finished in 27th place their performances over the week certainly merited a higher place. Well done, Ryan, Leon, all the squad and the coaches for a valiant over the course of the week.

We have three players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Oscar Daly and Sarah McLoughlin from the Development Squad and Nathaniel Anil John from the Under-10s. Happy birthday guys from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our Under-12/13 teams are planning a trip to England in February 2024 (including taking in a game). The group have already started fundraising for the trip and have a couple of fundraising events last week i.e., Bag Pack in Dunnes Stores and a Fun Run on Sunday. We would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity in making both events a success. There will be further fundraising events in the coming months.

We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that came down Friday night to support our Music Bingo Night last Friday evening in the Mountkennedy Inn, also anyone that couldn't be there but still supported us by making a donation or bought raffle tickets. We hope everyone enjoyed the night and there weren't too many sore heads on Saturday Morning.

We are delighted to announce we raised an incredible €4,000. We want to say a massive thank you to all our table sponsors which are as follows:

Buffalo Steel, A&J Martin Construction, Paul Kavanagh Landscapes, Newtown Post Office, William Crean Construction, Glam Lashes by Megan, Slimming World, Jordan Murray Transport, East Coast Mini bus Hire, Mick Collins Taxi, Roundwood Mini Bus Hire, Ray's Cabs, Whytes Motors, Jason Dowdall Carpentry & Building Services, Wicklow Decking Company, Murray's Cabs, Eugene's day to day, John Martin Solid Fuels, Sunflower Montessori, David Martin Hair Design, Rathnew Car Depot, Greystones Credit Union, Cupcakesbyava, Autobiz Repairs and The Mounkennedy Inn.

Massive thank you to the girls that helped on Friday, Aoife, Lauren, Kerri, Pauline, and Leahan. Also, special thank you to Dizzy the DJ for a great night. Our last thank you goes to St Catherine's Special School, County Wicklow for coming on board again with us this year. We hope the money helps with all the fundraising they are doing. Again, thank you to everyone that supported it was much appreciated.

Music Bingo Raffle results:

Thank you to all the business's that donated a raffle prize and to who all who bought tickets.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the Champions League final clash between Manchester City vs Inter Milan on Saturday 10th June. The Winners were as follows,

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site "Live Score" the day after the chosen game. Our next chosen game will be the UEFA EURO qualifier between Ireland and Gibraltar on Monday, June 19. Tickets can be got from any Committee member or team coach.

On a sadder note, Newtown Juniors FC extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Robert (Whaler) Doyle (Rathnew Wicklow) who sadly passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.