Notes from the clubs

The officials lead out St. Peter's and Shamrock Celtic for the Jim McLaughlin cup final at Travers Insurances Park in Arklow.

Action on the junior front was curtailed this week due to the bank holiday weekend, we did have some games though.

On Tuesday night the 14As recorded a comfortable win over Avonmore, NJ Sinnott, Alex Zevastki and Nathan Gough all hit Braces with Sam Goodbody, Cathal Byrne, Cillian Czwalina and Wolsey Sloan Kelly all found the net in a clinical performance.

On the same night the Under-15s progressed to the premier cup final with a superb victory over Arklow Town in the semi-final at Whitegates. Josh McCall helped himself to a personal tally of four goals while David Johnston fired in a hat-trick.

Naoise O’Dubhslaine completed the scoring with a single. A spirited Arklow team replied with a couple of well taken goals of their own.

The Under-16s travelled to Ballard Park to take on Shillelagh, unfortunately they returned home empty handed after a 4-1 defeat. The lads gave it 100 per cent on the night with Arthur Curran grabbing their consolation goal.

On Wednesday night the 12Cs put in a valiant effort against Enniskerry despite losing 3-0. Rovers battled hard against a good Enniskerry side and kept pushing forward up to the final whistle.

Thursday night saw the 13Bs suffer a 5-2 defeat to Enniskerry in the Division 1 shield. The lads had chances to make the game tighter, but it wasn’t to be on the night. Aiden Kelly and Josh Murphy scored their goals in a good team performance.

On Friday night the 12As drew a blank against Newtown Juniors in a 0-0 draw. Rovers created plenty of chances but found a stubborn Newtown defence in no humour to be breached. Newtown rattled the bar as they came close. Big thanks to Newtown for a highly competitive game.

On Saturday, the 12Bs were narrowly defeated by Arklow United, losing 1-0. In truth Rovers should have got something from the game as they created several good chances. Their day is just around the corner when everything clicks into place. Thanks to Arklow for the game.

The 14As recorded a good 3-0 home win over Arklow United on Saturday afternoon. Rhys Behan set them on their way with a fine strike from a free kick, soon after NJ Sinnott won a one on one with the keeper to make it 2-0. Darragh Cullen put the icing on the cake with a third to ensure all three points were staying at Whitegates. Thanks to Arklow United for the game.

Our annual summer camp is open for bookings. Week 1 will run from Monday, July 17, to Thursday, July 20; Week 2 runs from Monday, July 24, to Thursday, July 27. The camp will run from 10am to 2pm daily and the cost is €75 per child with a discount for two or more children from the same family. Every participant will receive a jersey. All children should bring a packed lunch, drink, rain jacket, football boots and shin guards. To book your place use the following link: https://wicklowroversafc.com/categories/camp/products or alternatively you can contact any committee member.

The club’s weekly junior football academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne and Jimmy Nolan. The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years.

The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits. Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years. It is a very good way for the kids to meet new friends and interact with others, all the kids are put in their relevant age groups and it's open to boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The club in conjunction with our Saturday morning junior academy run a Superheroes Football section for kids with special needs. It runs every Saturday on the astro pitch at Whitegates and will be overseen by coaches James Quinn and James Macklin.

The Superheroes section will run from 11.15 to 12.15 on Saturdays. If you are interested, you should register your child by email to wicklowroverssuperheros@gmail.com or you can contact James Quinn at 086-3989769.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

No rest for the wicked this week as we had wall to wall bowls and will continue to do so for the next few weeks. Division 4 kicked the week off on Monday with a trip to Westmanstown and they brought home three points following a drawn match.

On Tuesday our Division 1 (Saturday) team travelled to Crumlin to take on the star-studded Crumlin team who proved their class with a comprehensive win. Our Division 2 Wednesday team continued their impressive start to the season with a good home win against CYM to remain top of the table.

Also on Wednesday, our Division 6 team travelled to North Kildare and returned victorious and now top the table.

All 4 Vets teams saw action on Thursday with Vets 1 taking all points on offer at home to Clontarf, Vets 2 tasted defeat away to Westmanstown.

Vets 3 hit the N4 to North Kildare and in a tight match took all four points on offer. Finally, Vets 4 took three points back from Crumlin winning the overall by one shot.

Saturday saw our 1 rink Division team record a good win at home to Blackrock. On the same day our Division 1 (Saturday) team were in IBA Cup action away to Donaghadee from Co. Down. An early morning convoy left Bray with the Kris Kristofferson hit playing in the background (i.e. that is ‘Convoy’ for the uninitiated!).

to travel to the land of the Mourne's. For the first time in this competition Bray had ladies playing. Well done to Terri McKeon and Bernie Tracey.

The locals, whose green is located just metres from the sea, proved too strong on the day. Bray would like to record their appreciation to Donaghadee for the wonderful hospitality proved before and after the game. It was wonderful to see so many young bowlers on the home team and also the performance of Cameron Gaw the British Isles Under-25 champion and Irish International was a joy to behold.

This Wednesday sees our Division 2 (Wednesday) travel to take on Westmanstown. On the same night Division 6 travel to Drumcondra to take on Ierne.

Thursday, June 9, sees Vets 1 at home to Westmanstown, Vets 2 travel to North Co. Dublin to take on Skerries, Vets 3 are at home to near neighbours Greystones and Vets 4 are at home to Shankill.

On Saturday, June 9, our Division 1 (Saturday) are at home to CYM 'A' and Division 2 (Saturday) are away to Crumlin in a top of the table clash.

Finally, next Monday our Division 4 crew are at home to Bank of Ireland. The ILBA Championships are still in full swing with notable performances coming from Liam Collins, John Gilliland and Ciaran O'Brien. To all those teams currently topping their respective leagues - remember, it is a marathon and not a sprint!

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

No weekend action due to it been a bank holiday weekend but nevertheless we had loads of midweek action to keep the show on the road.

On Tuesday evening our Under-14s (kindly sponsored by Chadwicks of Bray) pulled off a big upset to qualify for the Under-14s Premier Cup final after a 3-2 win over Aughrim Rangers. All the goals came in the second half.

Aaron Nolan curled in a brilliant free kick from an acute angle to get the scoring underway. Soon after Leon O'Connor made it 2-nil from the penalty spot. Aughrim pulled a goal back but almost immediately Kaydin McMahon restored Newtown's two-goal advantage with a fine solo effort.

Aughrim did pull another goal back in the dying minutes, but our guys held out for a deserved win.

On the evening, among those who starred were Felix Geoghegan, Morgan McMahon, Jack Barlow and Ryan McDonald. Well done lads and hard luck Aughrim.

On Wednesday evening our Under-12B team (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) put their cup semi-final disappointment behind them to record a hard earned 2-0 win away to Rathnew B in the Shield.

Goals from JP Dunleavy and Alana Gray sealed the deal while among the players who played well were Elliott Byrne, Shobal Alex and Kaitlyn Mullen.

On Thursday evening our Under-13s (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) suffered heartbreak in their quest to make it to the Premier Cup final, but they went down 4-2 at home to Arklow United A. Alexander McKenna and Conor Shevlin scored the Newtown goals but, on the night, there was no faulting the team's efforts, but things didn't go right in front of goal. Hard luck guys and well done Arklow.

On the same night our Under-15s (kindly sponsored by Kava Coffee) progressed to the Under-15 Premier Cup final after a titanic battle away to Rathnew. The game finished 3-3 with Newtown's goals coming courtesy of a Kaydin McMahon hat-trick.

With the score remaining the same after extra-time it was onto the penalty shoot-out to try and separate the teams. We converted our first three kicks thanks to McMahon, Aidan Heffernan and Leon O'Connor while the home side scored only two of their first four kicks which included a fine save from stand in keeper Max Roche.

This all left it down to captain William Valentine to seal the deal and he duly obliged by putting the keeper the wrong way to send his teammates into rapture. While on the night it wasn't our best performance of the season as the objective was to make the final.

On the night, among the players who starred were Scott McKenna, Ryan McDonald, William Valentine and Kaydin McMahon.

Finally on Friday evening our Under-12As (kindly sponsored by Kearns Construction) played out a scoreless draw away to Wicklow Rovers A. On the night it was a tremendous rearguard action from the team and with a bit more luck they may have taken all three points as they had a couple of near misses in the game.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact secretary Hughie at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups especially players for our Under-13, 14 and 15s teams born (2008-2010).

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Girl's Academy training for players born 2010-2015 continues every Friday from 5.45pm until 6.45pm and we continue to have fantastic numbers turning up with the standard extremely high indeed. We hope to announce soon some matches for all the girls so they can put into practise what they are practising/learning at training.

The club in association with the WDSL and Wexford F.C. are running a summer camp on Monday 14th August to Friday 18th August 10am-2pm on each day. The cost is €75 per person and each participant will receive a WDSL kit. The camp is available to all aged 7-13yrs (2010-2016). For booking details visit www.wdslshop.com

It's a big week next week from June 12-16 for two of our Under-14s players, Ryan McDonald and Leon O'Connor, as both are part of the WDSL Kennedy Cup squad that that participates in the annual Inter league competition which is held at the University of Limerick grounds every June. Everyone at Newtown Juniors FC wishes both lads and the squad the very best of luck for the tournament.

We have four players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Harry Duffy from the Under-11A team, twins Alana and David Gray from the Under-12B team and Jack Walker from the Under-13s. Happy birthday guys from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our Under-12/Under-13 teams are planning a trip to England in February 2024 (including taking in a game). The group have already started fundraising for the trip and have a couple of fundraising events last week i.e., Bag Pack in Dunnes Stores and a Fun Run on Sunday. We would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity in making both events a success. There will be further fundraising events in the coming months.

The club's fundraiser "Music Bingo Night" takes place on Friday 16th June @ 9pm in the Mountkennedy Inn. Registration is from 8pm and it costs €10 per person. There will also be a raffle & DJ on the night. Half of the proceeds raised on the night will be donated to St. Catherines school. All support & donations are greatly appreciated. For further details please contact Stephen @ 0860742370.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the FA Cup final clash between Manchester City vs Manchester Utd on Sunday, May 21. The winners were as follows:

Pink Set:

€60 1st Min JP Dunleavy c/o Geraldine Keogh

€20 2nd Min Michael Farrelly c/o Pauline Martin

€20 n/a

White Set:

€60 1st Min - to be confirmed

€20 2nd Min - Sean Blake c/o Scott Lacey

€20 n/a

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site "Live Score" the day after the chosen game.

Our next chosen game will be the Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan on Saturday, June 10. Tickets can be got from any Committee member or team coach.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.