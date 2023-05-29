News from the clubs

Arklow Town supporters Eddie O'Regan, Alastair Crowley and Pat Murray at the Wicklow Cup semi-final against Avonmore in Shamrock Park last weekend.

Back into that long road of IlBA (formerly BLI) league battles, the rinks are alive with the clicking of bowl off bowl, and the odd applause which recognises the expert shot, are sounds which comfort all in the sport of bowling. Ladies and gents, young, and not so young, all are geared up for the fight ahead.

On Quinn's Road, we at Shankill are no exception. Under the captain's guidance and skip’s instructions we have launched our campaign for summer 2023.

Flying the flag thus far are the ladies in Division 2, having played six games where they hover over top spot in the league table. The remainder of the teams: Division 3, Vets Division 2, Vets Division 4, and Division 5 are all are happy with their showings despite disruptions with holidays etc. Sure, isn't it early days yet.

Upcoming crunch local derbies against Greystones (men) and Bray (ladies) should see the usual battles to gain valuable points, be sure to read of both results in our next report.

Our internal club competitions are now in progress with the first singles final reached, and pitched together (possibly a first, in Shankill's club history at least) are a husband and wife. Yes, our lady captain Brid will play husband Bernard Brien in our first singles final of the year. We say well done to both, but we refrain from make any prediction regarding the outcome.

Meanwhile our Terry Jackson pairs are at the semi-final stage, more about them in our next report.

To anyone with a wish to join our fine club at Shankill, we say drop by and have a try, we know you won't be disappointed, so go on, you know it makes sense.

WICKLOW ROVERS

The Leinster Senior team suffered heartbreak in the final of the Lanigan cup when they went down 3-1 to a very good Ashbourne United side. Rovers went in front on 27 minutes with a class finish from Davy O'Sullivan with unstoppable effort from the edge of the area.

The lads went in at the break one up but Ashbourne levelled 20 minutes into the second half. With 15 minutes remaining Ashbourne went in front and when Rovers pushed forward seeking an equaliser, they got hit on the break deep into injury time for the Meath side to kill off the game.

On the day Ian Brannigan, Jamie Snell, Jim Foley and Davy O'Sullivan stood out for Rovers.

Well done, lads, on getting to the final and congratulations to Ashbourne.

Our youths A team lost 3-1 away to title rivals Shillelagh B. The lads were missing a few players on the day and in the heat it told. Saying that the lads put in a great effort on the day. Keelan Darcy netted their goal.

In the junior section the Under-14As kicked off their Premier Shield campaign with a narrow 2-1 home win over Arklow United on Tuesday night. They fell behind, but courtesy of two well-taken spot-kicks from NJ Sinnott they managed to come back to claim all three points. Thanks to Arklow for a close, competitive game.

On Wednesday night the Under-12Cs went down narrowly to neighbours Rathnew B, losing 1-0. This proved to be a highly entertaining local derby between two good little teams. Well done Rovers and Rathnew.

The Under-16s came up against league leaders Ashford Rovers on the same night with Ashford proving too good for our lads on the night. Ashford were much more clinical in front of goal to run out convincing winners. Joe Culleton nabbed a consolation for the lads.

On Thursday night the Under-12As maintained their good run with a superb 5-1 victory over Arklow United A in the Premier Shield.

Alessio Coppola brought his tally to four for the season with a double, Kevin Yan moved on to six in the scoring charts with a single with Freddie Kavanagh (3) and Simon Lynch (2) also finding the net in a good team display.

The Under-14Bs travelled to Ballyman to take on Enniskerry. The team were very much understrength but put in a good shift despite defeat. Stand in keeper Simon Volk, Max Hennessey and Michael Kennedy impressed on the night.

On Saturday it was a mixed day for our three Under-11 teams in the Jimmy Hackett Shield. Both the greens and whites progressed to the quarter finals with good wins over St Anthonys C and Newtown Juniors B respectively.

The Blues were unlucky away to a higher ranked Avonmore side. The team put on an excellent display and had their chances.

The Under-12 greens lost 2-1 to Aughrim Rangers in an epic Premier Cup semi-final. This was a tight game between two evenly matched sides with Aughrim coming out on top in extra-time. Mikey O’Neill netted the Rovers goal. Good luck to Aughrim in the final.

The Under-12 whites were another team who went out of their cup in extra-time, losing 2-1 away to Carnew. The team put in a massive performance and were a little unlucky. Cayden O'Malley scored the Rovers goal. Best of luck to Carnew in the final.

Our Under-12 Blues suffered heartbreak when they cruelly went out of their cup on a dreaded penalty shootout. The sides ended square at 1-1 after extra-time with Cayden O'Malley striking for Rovers. It was agony in the shootout with Arklow winning 3-2. Best of luck to Arklow United in the final.

The Under-14As progressed to the final of the Premier Cup with a solid 2-0 victory at home to Arklow United. Cillian Czwalina put them in front with a beautifully lobbed goal before Alex Zevastki sealed the deal in the second period to book their spot in the final in a fine team display. Thanks to Arklow United for a good competitive game.

On Sunday our Under-13As suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Rathnew in the Premier Cup semi-final. Nothing separated the sides at full-time and then extra-time with the game finishing 3-3 and it was on to the dreaded spot-kicks with the villagers coming out on top.

David McCormack fired home a brace and Richard Carton nabbed a single. Hard luck, lads, well done Rathnew and the best of luck in the final.

The Under-13Bs eased into the Division 1 Cup final with a comfortable win over a spirited Arklow United B team. Highlight of the game were two hat-tricks, one from Darragh Reddin and the other from Will O’Callagahan, his second in two games. Josh Murphy and Aiden Kelly added singles in what was a good all-round team performance to book their place in the final.

Our annual summer camp is open for bookings. Week one will run from Monday, July 17, to Thursday, July 20; Week 2 runs from Monday, July 24, to Thursday, July 27. The camp will run from 10am to 2pm daily and the cost is €75 per child with a discount for two or more children from the same family.

Every participant will receive a jersey. All children should bring a packed lunch, drink, rain jacket, football boots and shin guards. To book your place use the following link: https://wicklowroversafc.com/categories/camp/products or alternatively you can contact any committee member.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

Things are hotting up on the playing front with non-stop action last week.

Our Division 4 team saw action on the double in the week just gone. They defeated Crumlin on Monday night in Bray, taking six points.

On Wednesday evening they travelled to CYM to take on the team from Terenure and found the grass not to their liking and came home with one point. They remain top of the table from near neighbours Greystones.

Also on Wednesday, our Division 2 Wednesday team made the short journey to the foothills of the Dublin mountains to take on Dun Laoghaire Golf Club and were very satisfied with their haul of 5.5 points to leave them sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Thursday is Vets Day with all four of our teams strutting their stuff. Vets 1 travelled to Trim to take on Meath who proved too strong on the day. Vets 2 were narrowly beaten at home by Shankill. Both Vets 3 and 4 had home victories over Greenhills and North Kildare respectively. Both are challenging at the top of the table at the moment.

Our Division 2 Saturday team had an excellent victory at home to Skerries and their return of 6.5 points sees them move up to second place in the table behind Crumlin.

On the same day our Division 5 team shared the spoils at home to Westmanstown. This week sees Division 2 Wednesday host CYM and Division 6 travel to North Kildare.

The Vets teams are all in action on Thursday with Vets 1 at home to Clontarf, Vets 2 ,3 and 4 hit the road to Westmanstown, North Kildare and Crumlin respectively.

Our Division 1 Saturday team are in IBA Cup action when they make the long trek to Donaghadee in Co. Down. On the same day Division 6 are at home to Blackrock.

On Tuesday, June 6, Division 4 travel to take on Blackrock.

As you can see there is plenty of bowls being played. There was also plenty of action in the ILBA Championships during the week and with the finals in Bray this year the club are making a concerted effort to have some representation in the finals week.

More details in future weeks but honourable mention to the trio of John Gilliland, Alan Hopkins and Will McKeon who travelled to Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, to play in a Triples match and were agonisingly defeated on the last end.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, May 28, were 2, 14, 15 and 16. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Keith, Mairead and Kayleigh c/o BW online, Charlie and Emma c/o Newtown United. Gerry Carroll c/o Newtown United. Next week’s jackpot is €2,550.

Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights. If any club or society interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie

Bray Wanderers are at home to Galway United on Friday, June 2, in the First Division. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the club website. New merchandise for the 2023 season is available in the club shop this season and can also be purchased online through the club website.

Supporters Liaison Officer Dermot O’Brien is conducting a fan survey to get fans feedback whereby fans can share their views with the club and get involved. See club website for details.

The annual Golf Day takes place at Bray Golf Club on July 27. This year all funds raised will be allocated to our Academy.

The Academy at Bray Wanderers FC is responsible for our national league teams at Under-14, 15, 17, and 19 and we have been very competitive at all levels during the 2023 season. The development of our academy is a top priority for the club as this offers a pathway to elite level football for boys and girls in our catchment and provides the talent that will fuel future success.

The contribution from our golf day enables us to build on our academy infrastructure and provide a first-class development pathway for players and coaches.

The format will again be teams of four, prizes for longest drive nearest the pin, hole in ones and many more. Teams of four including meals and beverages will cost €800. Tee box sponsorship with sponsor’s name and logo displayed is €150. Green sponsorship with sponsor’s name and logo displayed is €150. For further details contact Des Roche on 087 2850580 or by email to desproche@gmail.com.

Bray Wanderers summer camps will take place on weeks July 3-7, July 10-13, July 31-August 31 and August 8-11. Camps are for children aged 6-13 and will take place in the Carlisle Grounds from 10am to 2.30pm each day. Cost for week July 3-7 is €100. Costs for the other weeks is €80 per child. There is a 10 per cent discount for additional family members. To register for camps please visit https;//braywanderers.clubzap.com/camp.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Due to county commitments for some of our players we didn’t have a full complement of games last weekend, but we did have several games played in decent weather conditions.

Our Under-9s (kindly sponsored by Dunnes Stores) hosted Wicklow Town B and both teams played out an entertaining set of games. On the day, among those who starred were Josh Treanor, Logan McMahon, Darcy Odlum and Chloe Mullen.

Our Under-10s played out an exciting 4-4 home draw with Aughrim Rangers. Casey Helena with two goals capped a fine individual game, Nathan Hall and Elliott O’Leary also scored. Best were Leighton Nolan, Donncha Thornton and Daniel Cawley.

Our Under-11B went down to a fine St Anthonys C team where among the players who starred were Deniz Draghici and Christopher Walsh.

Our Under-12As (kindly sponsored by Kearns Construction) played their opening Shield game midweek away to Glencormac Utd and both sides had to settle for a 2-2 draw. In a below par display Finn Heffernan and Bobby Spillane scored the Newtown goals.

Another excellent win for our Under-12B team (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) as they saw off St Anthonys B in very warm conditions. The away side took an early lead, but we went into the break ahead and produced a tremendous second half display to run out comfortable winners. Elliott Byrne, Alana Gray, JP Dunleavy, Casey Helena and Timothy Mariyasingarayan all got on the scoresheet, while our defence of David Gray, Mateusz Purcell, David Turcanu and Kaitlyn Mullen were outstanding again.

Our Under-14’s (kindly sponsored by Chadwicks of Bray) came back from Enniskerry with all three points in a 7-2 win. There were two goals each for Darragh McCormack and Leon O’Connor, and singles for Kaydin McMahon, Oisin Duffy and Felix Geoghegan. Among those who starred were Ryan McDonald, Lennon McGuinness and John Turley.

Our Under-15s (kindly sponsored by Kava Coffee) played out a 2-2 draw with league leaders Wicklow Rovers A in a game where they found themselves 2 down at one stage before battling back to take a share of the spoils. Kayden McMahon with a deft header and another “special” from Aidan Heffernan got our goals while Sebastian Anton, David Mackey & William Valentine were among our better players.

Hard luck to our Under 13 players Aaron Nolan & AJ Doyle who were part of the WDSL Under 13 team that were defeated 4-2 by Longford in the All-Ireland Trophy final in Kilkenny last Sunday.

Hard luck to former Junior Katie Taylor who suffered her first loss in the 3Arena last Saturday night to Chantelle Cameron. Regardless Katie, you are still the pride of Ireland.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact Secretary Hughie at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups, especially players for our Under-13, 14 and 15s teams, born (2008-2010).

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Girl’s Academy training for players born 2010-2015 continues every Friday from 5.45pm until 6.45pm and we continue to have fantastic numbers turning up with the standard extremely high indeed. We hope to announce soon some matches for all the girls so they can put into practise what they are practising/learning at training.

We have four players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Amelia Costello from the Development Squad, Tommie Ryan from the U12A team, Conor Shevlin from the U13 team @ U15 captain William Valentine. Happy birthday guys from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our Under-12/Under-13 teams are planning a trip to England in February 2024 (including taking in a game). The group have already started fundraising for the trip and have a couple of fundraising events coming up,

BAG PACK

Bag pack in Dunnes Stores Newtownmountkennedy on Friday/Saturday, June 2 and 3.

We will need at least five parents for each time slot with the times as follows:

5pm-7pm Friday evening; 10am-12pm and 12pm-2pm on Saturday.

Players within the club cannot help with this as you must be over 16 to participate.

FUN RUN (or walk) on Sunday, June 4 at 11am. All players will have a sponsor card with 50 lines, €2 per line for this event.

It will be €5 pp or €10 for family of two or more. Players do not have to pay.

Again, we will need parents to help supervise this.

Garda John hopes the gardai can help us on the day.

Further details to follow.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the Premier League clash between Manchester City vs Chelsea on Sunday, May 21. The winners were as follows,

Yellow Set:

€60 – 12th min: Fiachra Ledwidge ℅ Pauline Martin; €20 – 11th min: To be confirmed; €20 – 13th min: Hughie Nolan c/o Self.

Green Set:

€60 – 12th min: Scott Lacey c/o Self; €20 – 11th min: To be confirmed; €20 – 13th min: To be confirmed.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game.

Our next chosen game will be the FA Cup Final between the two Manchester teams, City and United, on Saturday, June 3. Tickets can be got from any committee member or team coach.

On a sadder note, the club extends their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Richie Quinn (Wicklow/Bray/Shankill) and Michael Lane Snr (Cork) who both sadly passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also fo llow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.