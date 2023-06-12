Notes from the clubs

On the junior front the 12As had a good 3-0 victory over Coolboy Rangers on Wednesday night. Mikey O’Neill fired home an excellent brace with Finn Murphy netting the third in a fantastic team display.

On the same night the 12Cs went down 3-1 away to a good Newtown Juniors B side. It proved to be an exciting tussle between the two teams. Casey Brennan kept his hot streak in front of goal going with the Rovers goal for his seventh of the season.

Our 13Bs recorded a tough 3-2 away win over Enniskerry, Matas Araminas, Joseph Morrissey and Aiden Kelly scored the all-important goals to claim three good points in the shield.

On Thursday night the 13As kicked off their shield campaign with a tough 3-2 away win over Arklow United. After a sluggish start and falling a goal behind the lads came roaring back to win 3-2. David McCormack, Kuba Cielecki and an own goal accounted for the Rovers tally. In a good team performance Jack Madden and Richie Carton came in for a special mention.

On Saturday, our 12As kept themselves firmly in the title shake up with a fantastic 3-0 away win over Arklow Town. Star of the show was Alessio Coppola who fired home a clinical hat-trick. Rovers showed some great attacking football, but their defence were rock solid throughout in a good team display.

The 12Bs recorded a magnificent and well-deserved victory over Arklow United B at Whitegates.

They were one down at the break, but they made their dominance count after the restart.

First Eoghan Daye levelled matters after he smashed to the roof of the net from an Eoghan Quinn assist.

With time running out Lukas Araminas popped up with a deserved winner with virtually the last kick of the game. This was an excellent all round team performance, thanks to Arklow for the game.

On Sunday, the 12Cs made the short journey to Shamrock Park to take on neighbours Rathnew B.

After a tight encounter Rathnew ran out 2-0 winners. Rovers put in a good team performance against a good Rathnew team but just couldn’t find the net. Big thanks to our neighbours for a good sporting game.

The Under-13As maintained their place at the top of the table with a comfortable victory over a spirited Ashford Rovers team. Sam Conyard helped himself to a brace with Kale Conyard, Richard Carton, Tommy Morrissey, Daniel Connolly, David McCormack, and Robbie McCoy all hitting the back of the net in a good team display. Thanks to Ashford for the game.

Our Under-15s expected a tough encounter away to Roundwood and that’s exactly what they got.

At the end of a highly competitive encounter Rovers came out on top winning 2-0.

David Johnston and Jack O’Leary scored the all-important goals which sees the lads move three points clear of Roundwood at the top. Big thanks to Roundwood for a very competitive game.

Our annual summer camps are open for bookings. Week one will run from Monday, July 17, to Thursday, July 20; Week two runs from Monday, July 24, to Thursday, July 27.

The camp will run from 10am to 2pm daily and the cost is €75 per child with discount for two or more children from the same family. Every participant will receive a jersey.

All children should bring a packed lunch, drink, rain jacket, football boots and shin guards.

To book your place use the following link: https://wicklowroversafc.com/categories/camp/products or alternatively you can contact any committee member.

The club’s weekly junior football academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne and Jimmy Nolan. The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years.

The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits.

Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

It is a very good way for the kids to meet new friends and interact with others, all the kids are put in their relevant age groups and it’s open to boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Everyone at Wicklow Rovers AFC would like to extend their sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Kevin Byrne, 5 Rocky Road, Wicklow Town who sadly passed away recently. Kevin’s son Kevin junior was a past chairman of our club and gave many years’ service to the club.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Betty, Son Kevin, Daughters Siobhan, Nina and Claire, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends. May he rest in peace.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

SHANKILL BOWLS

What a welcome change to the weather, perfect for playing on the rinks where the serious jostling continues for honours come August, and another year’s final curtain comes down on all ILBA competitions.

We at Shankill, just like the song lyrics ‘when the saints go marching in’ will strive to be in that number, it’s a mighty big ask given the five leagues we participate in over the six months, especially when up against the standard of bowling which is the norm in all the clubs searching for those coveted rewards, but for a large number of players all that matters is being healthy enough to take part.

Presently we are happy to be challenging in all leagues we play in, one interesting situation in particular is in Division 2 league table with all neighbours, south Dublin and north Wicklow, Shankill, Bray, Greystones, sharing top spots after seven outings in this very competitive league.

At the time of going to press, some neighbourly crunch games have taken place with Shankill Division 2 taking five points from Bray, and Shankill Division 3 taking maximum points from Greystones. We have a number of our bowlers forging ahead in ILBA Championship, Nassau cup (singles), Tyler Cup (pairs), McCredy Cup (rinks).

But the applause this week must go to our three members M. Dixon, B. Burke, L. Rigley, in the BLI Cup (triples), travelling to Dungarvan and defeating in fine style ICICYMA Cork. Well done all three, they now secure a place in round four of the competition. More on these championships in our next report.

Looking ahead to late June and the O’D Cup, Shankill must travel to Nr. Kildare to start their campaign, these are rinks that come up quite a lot in Shankill’s itinerary lately, nevertheless we wish all our lads and lassies triumphant bowling.

On the club internal front, the Terry Jackson pairs final is now set, with J. Callaghan/B. Burke taking on Bernard Brien/Noel Maguire come the September finals.

Meanwhile on the rinks from the second half of May are the Michael Cryan singles, and Alex Tighe pairs, followed in July by Mountain view singles, a feast of lawn bowling to enjoy watching for those who would care to drop by on Quinn’s Rd.

BRAY BOWLS

The bowls just keep on rolling along as we approach mid summers day. Last Monday our Division 4 team were in Blackrock and like Spencer Tracey they had a bad day and took home one point.

On Wednesday last Division 2 (Wednesday) made the long trek to Westmanstown where they found the locals in scintillating form and Bray returned pointless.

On the same night Division 6 braved the East Link traffic to travel to Ierne where they got 0.5 points. Thursday brought some cheer as Vets 1, 3 and 4 were at home to Westmanstown, Greystones and Shankill respectively and all of them had good victories and secured the maximum points on offer.

Vets 2 made the long journey to Skerries and in the shadow of the windmills they came a cropper. Saturday saw Division 1 host CYM ‘A’ and the big hitters from Terenure proved too good and Bray got 1.5 points. Division 2 (Saturday) were away in Crumlin and the league leaders were too powerful for Bray who returned with one point.

On the same day Division 5 (the one rink wonders) had a great win away to Leinster.

This Wednesday, June 14, sees Division 2 (Wednesday) host near neighbours Greystones in the battle for Wicklow bragging rights.

On the same night Division 6 played host to the high-flying Aer Lingus. Thursday is Vets Day with Vets 1 having a rest day.

Vets 2 are heading to Westmanstown, Vets 3 to Skerries and Vets 4 to Blackrock. Next Saturday sees Division 1 in Westmanstown and Division 5 are at home to Greystones.

Sunday 18th sees action in the Open Cup with Division 1 having a tricky trip to Crumlin. In the Shott Cup where Bray are the defending champions, they travel to Westmanstown.

Next Monday sees Division 4 having to brave the evening traffic to make the trip to Santry to take on Sportslink.

Once again, we had members in action in the various ILBA Competitions and honorable mention goes to Alan Hopkins and Will McKeon who played host to two wily old campaigners from Cork who despite having journeyed from the rebel County proved too strong for the Bray lads.

Finally, anyone wishing to enter any of the internal club competitions for 2023 must get their entry form in by 7pm on Thursday, June 15.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, June 11, were 5, 10, 17 and 27.

There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Scott Howard c/o Declan Crinion, Joe and Declan c/o Declan Crinion, Brendan Feeney c/o Newtown United.

Next week’s jackpot is €2,650. Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights.

If any club or society interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers next home game is at home to Kerry FC on Friday, June 23, in the First division. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from the club website. New merchandise for the 2023 season is available in the club shop this season and can also be purchased online through the club website.

The annual Golf Day takes place at Bray Golf Club on July 27. This year all funds raised will be allocated to our Academy.

The format will again be teams of four, prizes for longest drive nearest the pin, hole in ones and many more.

Teams of four including meals and beverages will cost €800. Tee box sponsorship with sponsor’s name and logo displayed are €150.

Green sponsorship with sponsor’s name and logo displayed will cost €150.

For further details contact Des Roche (0872850580) desproche@gmail.com

Bray Wanderers summer camps will take place on weeks July 3 to 7, July 10 to 13, July 31 to August 31 and August 8 two 11.

Camps are for children aged 6-13 and will take place in the Carlisle Grounds from 10am to 2.30pm each day. Cost for week July 3-7 is €100. Costs for the other weeks is €80 per child.

There is a 10 per cent discount for additional family members. To register for camps please visit https;//braywanderers.clubzap.com/camp

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.