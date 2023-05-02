News from the clubs

Action all the way in the last week. Division 4 made their seasonal bow last Monday and claimed Garden County bragging rights with a home win against Greystones. Michael Eggleston and his magnetic bowls was outstanding in a 5/1 win.

Wednesday saw Division 2 travel to Skerries and the long journey proved fruitful when they brought home 5 points to proudly sit at the top of the table at this early stage. On the same night Division 6 were in Aer Lingus and found the locals too hot to handle.

Thursday saw 3 of our Vets teams take to the rink with Vets 1 bringing 1 point home from Crumlin. Both Vets 3 and 4 were in home action against Crumlin and Westmanstown and both claimed victories by 4/0 and 3/1 respectively.

Saturday morning saw our 1 rink Division 5 make the short hop down the coast to Greystones where the locals had too much experience for them.

On the same afternoon our Division 1 team brought 2 points back from Leinster and Division 2 got an impressive 5 points at home to Railway Union to maintain their impressive start.

The week also saw some of our bowlers in action in the ILBA Championships with Niall Shelley scoring a good win at home to the wily old campaigner Frank McCarthy from CYM. Chris Fenton drew a blank against Gareth Pierrepont from CYM.

All competitors in the ILBA Competitions are reminded to take note of the draws and if you cannot play it is common courtesy to advise your opposition.

This week sees plenty of action with Division 2 Wednesday hosting Shankill, Division 6 hosting Westmanstown on Wednesday night. Thursday has three Vets teams playing with Vets 2 away to Kenilworth, Vets 3 away to Sportslink and Vets 4 travelling to Trim to take on the Royals from Meath.

Saturday, May 6 has our 1 rink team at home to Greenhills in the morning. In the afternoon Division 1 are at home to CYM ‘B’ and Division 2 travel away to do battle with Clontarf.

On Monday, May 8, our Division 4 team are at home to Dun Laoghaire. It should be noted that with effect from last Monday all evening matches will commence at 6.30pm up until the August Bank Holiday weekend.

WICKLOW ROVERS

Our Under-15s had a great win in the cup Tuesday night when they defeated Ashford Rovers 4-1 at Whitegates. The game proved to be a real tight local derby with our lads sealing the tie in the last ten minutes.

Sean Guerin fired home two with Jack O’Leary and David Johnston scoring one a piece in a good team performance. Big thanks Ashford for a good competitive cup tie and the best of luck for the remainder of the season.

Our Under-12C team were involvedfive-goale goal thriller with Roundwood at Whitegates Wednesday night. In an end-to-end game, with both sides playing some excellent football, this was a game that could have gone either way.

Casey Brennan is having a good run in front of goal when he netted both the Rovers goals. It was a good team performance and well done to both teams on an entertaining match.

Our Under-16s recorded a good 3-2 victory over St Anthonys at Whitegates on Thursday night. Arthur Curran, James Dunne and Chris Smit found the net for Rovers in a good solid performance.

The club’s weekly junior football academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne and Jimmy Nolan. The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years.

The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits. Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment.

It’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years. It is a very good way for the kids to meet new friends and interact with others, all the kids are put in their relevant age groups and it’s open to boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to attend.

With the club constantly growing we could do with new blood to assist with running the club. We are seeking people to help on the executive committee or with one of our sub-committees. Please don’t assume someone has stepped forward and there is no need for you.

We can never have enough people to help with the running of the club so please come forward and help us move the club to the next level. New people with new ideas will help the club progress and therefore benefit all our members.

If you think you can help, please contact any executive committee member from the following: Paul Delaney, Stephen Clarke, Johnny Dunne, Corrina Collins, Trevor Conyard, Ross Byrne or Jimmy Nolan. Alternatively, you can email the club at wicklowroverssecretary@gmail.com or pm our Facebook page, thank you.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

We only had midweek action last week. Our Under-10s hosted Arklow Town B and pipped the away side by the odd goal in five. Elliott O’Leary scored twice while Samuel Kearns added the other goal. Among the players who starred were Leighton Nolan and Daniel Cawley.

Our Under-12B team travelled to take on a strong Avonmore team and in truth the final scoreline was a tad unfair on our team but we did have our moments. Alana Gray and JP Dunleavy scored our goals while Gray, Kaitlyn Mullen and Mateusz Purcell were among our better performers on the night.

Our Under-13s (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) played out a close game at home to Arklow United A. Our team had to come from behind to share the spoils thanks to a goal from Elliott Garrett in a 1-1 draw. On the night the best were Colin Healy and Conor Shevlin.

It was a first defeat of the season for our Under-15s as our depleted team on the night went down 4-1 away to Roundwood F.C. In truth the home side deserved their win as they dominated for much of the game.

We had equalised at 1-1 just before half-time thanks to a neat finish from Max Roche after an excellent run from Kaydin McMahon. On the night when many of our players never hit the heights, they are capable of only Ryan McDonald and Max Roche reached anywhere near their usual level.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact secretary Hughie at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams. We need coaches for the Development Squad, our Under-8, 10 and 14s teams and for our new girls section. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Girl’s Academy training for players born 2010-2015 continues every Friday from 5.45pm until 6.45pm and we continue to have fantastic numbers turning up with the standard extremely high indeed. We are going with Fridays now for the moment, but this may change as we progress along.

A reminder to everyone that all membership fees were due to be paid in full on or before Monday, May 1.

The fixtures for the week Wed.3rd May- Tuesday 9th May are as follows:

Under-9s at home to Carnew F.C. ko Saturday at 11am.

Under-10s at home to Roundwood F.C. ko Sunday at 11.15am.

Under-11A at home to St Anthonys B ko Sunday at 10am.

Under-11B away to Arklow Utd A ko Saturday at 9.30am.

Under-12A away to Ashford Rovers ko Saturday at 10am.

Under-12B away to Rathnew B ko Saturday at 11.30am.

Under-13s at home to Ashford Rovers ko Sunday at 10am

Under-14s away to Coolboy Rangers ko to be confirmed (prov).

Under-15s at home to Arklow Utd ko to be confirmed (prov).

(KO TIMES and DAYS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Midweek Fixtures:

Under-12B at home to St Anthonys B ko Wednesday at 6.45pm.

Under-13s at home to St. Patricks ko Wednesday at 7pm.

Under-15s at home to Roundwood F.C. KO Thursday at 6.45pm.

Under-14s at home to St Anthonys B ko Tuesday at 6.45pm.

We have two players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are John Turley and Ryan McDonald from our Under-14s team. Happy birthday John and Ryan from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal on Sunday, April 9. The winners were as follows:

Pink Set - €60 - 8th min: Sean Blake c/o Scott Lacey; €20 - 7th min: Avril O’Connor c/o Scott Lacey; €20 - 9th min: Leighton Gray c/o Hughie Nolan.

Grey Set - €60 - 8th min: Rob Lawless c/o Stephen Nolan; €20 - 7th min: Damian Lynch c/o Pauline Martin; €20 - 9th min: Dylan Dunleavy c/o Geraldine Keogh.

Results from the Champions League game between Chelsea and Real Madrid were as follows:

Green Set - €60 - 58th min: Lizzie Whelan c/o Geraldine Keogh; €20 - 57th min: JP Dunleavy c/o Geraldine Keogh; €20 - 59th min: Geraldine Keogh c/o Self.

Yellow Set - €60 - 58th min: Luke Hoban c/o Self; €20 - 57th min: Gerry Hoban c/o Luke Hoban; €20 - 59th min: Adam Kearns c/o Luke Hoban.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game. Our next chosen game is the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea on Tuesday, May 2. Tickets can be got from any committee member or team coach.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.