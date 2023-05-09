News from the clubs

Oisin Timmons on the attack for Wicklow against Ashbourne in the Provincial Seconds Plate final.

The WDFL team turned in what was their best performance of the season on Wednesday night. They travelled to take on third placed Arklow United in Arklow Credit Union Park and returned home with all three points with an impressive 4-1 victory.

Lorcan Sinnott put in an excellent display of finishing with a superb hat-trick. Shane Lincoln completed the scoring with a single in what was an excellent all round team performance.

The youths B team lost 4-1 to Arklow Town at Whitegates on Saturday afternoon. They battled right up to the final whistle against a good Arklow side. Shea Bolt fired home the Rovers consolation goal.

Junior action kicked off on Wednesday night when our 12Cs narrowly lost 1-0 to Arklow United B in a tight game. It was a good performance from the team, and they were unlucky not to get something from the game.

On Thursday night our Under-12As put in a solid performance to kick start their Shield campaign with an impressive win over Coolboy at Whitegates. There were impressive displays from every player with Alessio Coppola, Mickey O'Neill (2), Finn Murphy, Hank Murnane, Freddie Kavanagh and Kevin Yan all finding the back of the net. Thanks to Coolboy for the game and making the long journey on a Thursday night.

The 13Bs kicked off their Division 1 Shield campaign with a very impressive 4-3 away win over neighbours Ashford Rovers. This game was a real thriller and kept both sets of supporters on the edge of their seats right to the end.

With the sides locked at 3-3 going into the final minute the Rovers of Wicklow claimed all three points when Will O'Callaghan popped up with the winning goal. It was a fantastic win for the team in a superb team performance.

Will O'Callaghan scored two with Matas Araminas and Darragh Reddin nabbing one a piece. A special mention for Sean Hyland who put in a man of the match performance in goals. This match was a great advert for football, big thanks to Ashford for a competitive thrilling game.

Our Under-15s gave the club a treble of wins in the opening shield games Thursday night when they recorded a comfortable win over Greystones United in Woodlands. Sean Guerin stole the show with a clinical hat-trick, David Johnston, Naoise O'Dubhslaine, Jack Healy, Josh McCann, Josh McCall, Colclough Byrne, and Matthew Shevlin all hit the back of the net to get their campaign off to a winning start against a spirited Greystones United side.

On Friday night the 14As eased through to the semi-finals of the Premier Cup with a 4-1 win over a good Shillelagh side. Scoreless at the break, all the goals came in the second half. A brace from Nathan Gough and singles from Wolsey Sloan Kelly and Cillian Czwalina saw them book their place in the semi-finals.

On Saturday the Under-11 Greens drew 2-2 with Rathnew before losing on penalties. Caden O'Brien and Will McConnell scored for Rovers in an exciting Jimmy Hackett cup tie, best of luck to Rathnew in the next round.

Our 12As produced a stunning second-half comeback away to Arklow United in the Premier cup, 2-0 down at the break the lads stormed back to win 7-2. A hat-trick from Kevin Yan and singles from Hank Murnane, Finn Murphy, Mikey O’Neill, and Daniel Clarke saw them book their spot in the semi-final.

The 14Bs exited the cup losing 4-1 away to Arklow United B. The lads put in a good performance despite losing, James Cummins nabbed the Rovers consolation goal. We would like to wish Arklow the best of luck in the semi-final.

The 13As produced an excellent performance in the South Leinster Regional Final. On the day, the lads were the better team, but lady luck didn’t shine on them. The lads found themselves 2-0 down after twenty minutes to a much bigger Portlaoise side but from that point onwards Rovers dominated.

They pulled one back with a goal from Kale Conyard just before the break. The second half saw Rovers totally dictate the play and they got their reward 11 minutes from time with a fierce strike from a Kale Conyard free kick.

Rovers had chances for a winner, but it wasn’t to be, and it was on to extra-time. Rovers had a spot-kick saved and against the run of play Portlaoise went in front. They added a fourth before Rovers got their third from the boot of Richard Carton. Try that they did they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Well done lads, a brave performance, you done yourselves and everyone proud. The full squad is as follows: Sam Czwalina, Ryan Cox, Harry Bowen, Ben O'Leary, Kale Conyard, Rhys Behan, Harry Kavanagh, Tommy Morrisey, Sam Conyard, Richard Carton, Daniel Connolly, Kuba Cielecki, Luke Connolly, Robbie McCoy, Jack Madden and Tiernan Shortall.

The management team consists of Maurice Dunne, Kevin Czwalina and Lenny Carton. Well done everyone. Well done to Portlaoise and the best of luck for the remainder of the season.

On Sunday the Under-11 Blues went down to a very strong Roundwood team in the Jimmy Hackett cup. A bit understrength on the day the players gave it everything.

The 12Bs recorded an excellent 3-1 home win over St Anthonys B to progress to the semi-final of the cup, Eoghan Quinn, Chris Delahunt and Seb Gould were the marksmen in a good team display.

The 13Bs were another team who progressed to the semi-final with a good 3-0 home win over Arklow Town, Josh Murphy fired home a brace with Joseph Morrissey scoring one in a good team performance.

The Under-16s bowed out of the cup when they lost 2-1 at home to Shillelagh in a close encounter. The lads had chances but, on the day, they had to settle for a lone James Dunne strike.

Massive thanks to Dortek who kindly made a massive donation to our new sensory garden. Dortek kindly sponsored the sensory garden to the tune of €3,333.

For this everyone at the club is very grateful and much appreciates their kind sponsorship. The cheque was presented to club secretary Stephen Clarke and Under-13A manager and Dortek employee Maurice Dunne from Mulcaire O'Mara.

Once again, a massive thanks to Mulcaire and Dortek for supporting us with a worthwhile project which will benefit the community.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA) league results (home team first);

Division 1: Allenwood 5, Hollywood 0; Kildangan 5, Balyna 0.

Division 2: Caragh 5, St. Laurences 0; Blessington 0, Rathmore 5.

Division 3: Naas 3, Balyna 2; Castlemitchell 5, Clane/Staplestown 0; Hollywood 3, Ballymore Eustace 2; Kill 2, Abbey Bowls 3; Ballymore Eustace 5, Monread 0.

Ned Byrne Shield: Ryston 2, Brownstown 0; Kilcullen 0, Ardclough 2; Donard/Glen 2, Rathcoffey 0.

Club Championship

Ladies

Singles: Mary Brady (Rathmore) 17, Breda Fenner (Rathmore) 13; Bernie McIntyre

(Rathmore) 21, Pauline Holton (Balyna) 9; Rita O’Rourke (Caragh) 17, Theresa Dolly (Caragh)

16

Open Singles: Angus McDonagh (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 17, Donal Burke (Kill CBC) 5; Mark

Caldwell (Kildare) 17, Paul Barrett (Donard/Glen) 7; Pat Kennedy (Donard/Glen) 13, Alan

McEvoy (Donard/Glen) 9; Edward Lawrence (Baltinglass/Kiltegan) 19, Tommy Grifferty

(Balyna) 11.

BRAY BOWLS

The week started on a positive note with Division 4 taking all six points home from Kenilworth last Monday.

On Wednesday our Division 2 team were defeated at home by near neighbours Shankill.

On the same night Division 6 got one point at home to Westmanstown and only missed the overall by two points.

Three of our Vets teams saw action last Thursday. Vets 2 were away in Kenilworth and got three points. Vets 3 got 3.5 points away to Sportslink and Vets 4 made the long journey to Trim to play Meath and brought back all four points.

Saturday saw our Division 5 team all ready to play Greenhills at home but the visitors failed to show.

Our Saturday Division 2 team travelled to Dublin 3 to play Clontarf and got a hard earned one point.

This week sees our Division 2 Wednesday team head to leafy Dublin 4 to play Herbert Park. Thursday sees all our Vets teams in action with all playing CYM. Vets 1 are away in Terenure and Vets 2,3 and 4 are all at home.

On Saturday, May 13, Division 5 Saturday travel to CYM, Division 1 head to Dun Laoghaire and Division 2 are to home to the team from the borough.

Next Monday sees Division 4 hit the road to CYM.

In the midst of all the team action we have also had plenty of play in the ILBA Championships with victories for John Gilliland and Alan Hopkins in the Nassau Singles and Marcus Donohoe and John Cheevers in the Senior Pairs competition.

There is lots of action this week as well with Peter Gough, Mark Hughes and Niall Shelley in Marper Cup action in Bray tonight (Wednesday). All support would be greatly appreciated.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, May 7, were 4, 11, 13 and 23. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Karl Kelly c/o Newtown United, Edel Mullen c/o Des Mullen, Dessie Waters c/o Newtown United. Next week's jackpot is €2,400. Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights. If any club or society interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie

Bray Wanderers are at home to Finn Harps in the First division on Friday, May 12. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm.

New merchandise for the 2023 season is available in the club shop this season and can also be purchased online through the club website.

Bray Wanderers summer camps will take place on weeks July 3 -7, July 10 - 13, July 31 - August 31st and August 8 - 11. Camps are for children aged 6-13 and will take place in the Carlisle Grounds from 10am to 2.30pm each day. Cost for week July 3-7 is €100. Costs for the other weeks is €80 per child. There is a 10 per cent discount for additional family members. To register for camps please visit https;//braywanderers.clubzap.com/camp.

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

It was mostly Cup action in the past week. Unfortunately, our Under-9s were left without a game due to Holy Communion in Carnew.

Our Under-10s hosted Roundwood on Sunday morning and despite a game effort, it was the away side that prevailed. Samuel Kearns scored twice for our team while on the day among those who starred were Donncha Thornton, Nathan Hall and Daniel Cawley.

Our Under-11A team were in Jimmy Hackett Cup action and they advanced to the next round after a resounding win at home to St. Anthonys B. There were two goals each for JP Dunleavy, Jake McDonald and Ralph Walker while Devin Rushe, Jake O'Brien-Fitzsimons and Leon White also found the net. Best were Kaitlyn Mullen, Ashlyn Roy & Hugo Shearer.

No joy for the Under-11Bs away to Arklow Utd in the JH Cup as they went down to a much stronger and higher graded team. On a tough day, the team minus several players for several reasons battled hard and Samuel Kearns, Max Guilford and Hubert Wyborski were among the better players on the day.

Our Under-12A team (kindly sponsored by Kearns Construction) advanced to the semi-finals of the cup after a 7-1 away win over Ashford Rovers. Finn Heffernan (4) and Brody Doyle (3) accounted for the goals in a very good all round team display.

It was a big week for the Under-12B team (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) where they achieved two excellent wins, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets.

On Wednesday evening they hosted St Anthonys B in their opening Shield game where goals from Alana Gray, JP Dunleavy and Elliott Byrne paved the way for all three points. On the night, among the players who starred were Mateusz Purcell, David Gray and Leon White.

On Saturday morning they travelled to take on Rathnew B in the Cup and after a brilliant performance they emerged 6-0 winners. Alana Gray and Elliott Byrne scored two goals apiece and there were singles from JP Dunleavy and Jake O'Brien-Fitzsimons. On the day David Turcanu, Kaitlyn Mullen and Trent Helena were among the players who shone.

Our Under-13s advanced to the semi-finals of the Cup after a 6-1 success over a gallant Ashford Rovers team. Elliott Garrett helped himself to a hat-trick, Colin Healy, a 30-yard special from Ryan Mahon and an ‘Eden Hazard’ type goal from Conor Shevlin. Stand in keeper Alex Mackey had a fine game along with Alexander McKenna and Gerry Hoban.

Our 15s certainly did not get any rewards for their efforts last Thursday evening in the opening game of the Shield as they lost at home on a 2-1 scoreline to Roundwood F.C. On the night where the rain never let up, the 10 players on duty gave it their all and made the away side earn the three points.

Unfortunately, we went one down when we conceded an own goal. An Aidan Heffernan special restored parity on 25 minutes but disaster struck on the verge of half time when a Roundwood shot found the net after a heavy deflection.

The team threw everything but the kitchen sink at Roundwood and on one occasion it took a brilliant save from the away keeper to tip Heffernan's shot onto the underside of the crossbar. On the night, every player left it on the pitch and no more can you ask for.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact secretary Hughie at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups especially players born 2008-2010.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Girl's Academy training for players born 2010-2015 continues every Friday from 5.45pm until 6.45pm and we continue to have fantastic numbers turning up with the standard extremely high indeed. We are going with Fridays now for the moment, but this may change as we progress along.

The fixtures for the week Wed.10th May- Tuesday 16th May are as follows,

Under 9's away to Coolboy Rangers ko to be confirmed

Under 10's away to Arklow Utd B ko Saturday @ 12.15pm

Under 11A away to Ashford Rovers ko to be confirmed

Under 11B away to St. Anthonys B ko to be confirmed

Under 12A at home to Arklow Utd A ko Saturday @ to be confirmed

Under 12B at home to Wicklow Rovers C ko Saturday @ to be confirmed

Under 13's at home to St Anthonys A ko Sunday @ 10am

Under 14's away to Coolboy Rangers ko Saturday to be confirmed (Cup)

Under 15's at home to Arklow Utd ko Sunday @ 11.30am (Cup)

(KO TIMES & DAYS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Midweek Fixtures

Under 12B away to Enniskerry ko Wednesday 10th May @ 7pm

Under 13's away to St Anthonys ko to be confirmed

Under 12A away to Glencormac Utd ko to be confirmed

We have two players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Mason Turner-Cosgrave from the Development Squad and Hubert Wyborski from the Under-11B team. Happy birthday Mason and Hubert from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the Premier League clash between Arsenal vs Chelsea on Tuesday 2nd May. The Winners were as follows,

Pink Set:

€60 18th Min Ross Lawless c/o Stephen Nolan

€20 17th Min David Kinsella c/o Stephen Nolan

€20 19th Min PJ Dowling c/o Lisa Dowling

Blue Set:

€60 18th Min -Maureen Kearns c/o Pauline Martin

€20 17th Min Nuala Briody c/o Pauline Martin

€20 19th Min Avril O'Connor c/o Scott Lacey

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site "Live Score" the day after the chosen game. Our next chosen game is the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea on Sunday 21st May. Tickets can be got from any Committee member or team coach.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.