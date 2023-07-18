News from the clubs

Action was at a minimum last week, the 14As entertained Ashford Rovers at Whitegates on Tuesday night. These teams have had some close tense battles over the years and this game was no exception.

It was the Rovers of Wicklow who started the strongest creating some good chances. The lads took the lead when an NJ Sinnott free kick was saved by the keeper with Sean O’Brien the quickest to the breaking ball to slot home.

This goal saw the lads go in at the break one up. The second half saw the lads attacking even more, missing a few chances in front of goal. The Ashford keeper was in red hot form with two superb saves from two long-range Rhys Behan efforts. Rhys also hit the crossbar as the lads tried to seal the points. The lads saw out the rest of the game defending superbly against a good Ashford side.

The lads had the chances to put the game to bed but despite the lack of luck in front of goal they claimed all three points in a good 1-0 victory to keep them top of the table.

Well done, lads, and a huge thanks to Ashford Rovers for yet another exciting encounter.

Week one of our summer camp nearing completion and it’s proving to be a very successful camp. Week two will start next week. Week two runs from Monday, July 24, to Thursday, July 27.

The camp will run from 10am to 2pm daily and the cost is €75 per child with a discount for two or more children from the same family. Every participant will receive a jersey. All children should bring a packed lunch, drink, rain jacket, football boots and shin guards.

To book your place use the following link: https://wicklowroversafc.com/categories/camp/products or alternatively you can contact any committee member. There are limited spaces available and will be on a basis of first come, thank you.

The club’s annual community fun day in conjunction with our mini world cup takes place on Saturday, July 29, in Whitegates. If you want to play in the mini world cup forward your name to your team manager.

Teams will be selected and posted on a notice board in the club grounds so players can see their teams on arrival. Names for the mini world cup should be registered by Sunday, July 23. Admission for the mini world cup is free so please have your child’s name in on time.

There are four different age groups and are as follows: 8s/9s, 10s/11s, 12s/13s and 14s/15s. It promises to be a ffun-filledday with plenty of activities for the kids to amuse themselves between games, everyone welcomed.

Just a reminder to everyone our main pitch at Whitegates will be closed to all activities from August 1 and will be closed for for to six weeks. This is to facilitate repair work to the pitch as it requires urgent attention. This will not affect the use of the Astro pitch, sorry for any inconvenience.

The club’s weekly junior football academy continues every Saturday morning (weather permitting) under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne and Jimmy Nolan. The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of three years to eight years. The academy starts at 11am and finishes at noon. There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits.

Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years. It is a very good way for the kids to meet new friends and interact with others, all the kids are put in their relevant age groups and it’s open to boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Also, the club in conjunction with our Saturday morning junior academy runs a Superheroes Football section for kids with special needs. It runs every Saturday on the astro pitch at Whitegates and will be overseen by coaches James Quinn and James Macklin.

The Superheroes section will run from 11.15 to 12.15 on Saturdays. If you are interested, you should register your child by email to wicklowroverssuperheros@gmail.com or you can contact James Quinn at 086 3989769.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

A quiter than usual week on the rink this with some teams having a rest week and it was also the week when the weather intervened when some thunderous downpours caused a number of postponements.

Division 4 had a very impressive win away to Dun Laoghaire when they took all six points on offer. Captain Gabriel Cahill is running a good show here and the team sit in second place at the moment.

On Wednesday our Division 2 (Wednesday) made the shirt hop to Shankill and unfortunately, they only got one point but still remain top of the table.

Thursday saw Vets 1 carry on their upward march by taking all four points at home to Crumlin. Vets 3 got one point away to the same opposition and have dropped to second place in their league.

Vets 4 travelled to Westmanstown for the second week in a row and got one point. They still remain in the business end of things.

Saturday saw Division 1 and 5 rained off. Division 2 (Saturday) took five points off Clontarf at home to continue their excellent season.

Pride of place this week goes to John Cheevers and Marcus Donohue who qualified for the semi-finals of the ILB Pairs competition. The semi-finals and final will be held in Bray so no pressure lads.

Also, this week the new polo shirts made their debut, and they look impressive. Thanks to all involved.

This week sees Division 2 (Wednesday) host Herbert Park, Division 6 are at home to North Kildare also on Wednesday. Thursday has Vets 2 at home to Kenilworth, Vets 3 at home to Sportslink and Vets 4 at home to Meath.

Saturday has Division 1 at home to the Boro Boys/Girls i.e. Dun Laoghaire and Division 2 (Saturday) travel to Dun Laoghaire.

Division 5 make the long trip to Westmanstown. Next Monday, July 24, has high flying Division 4 travel to Crumlin.

Next week’s column will contain important information about the forthcoming ILB Championships to be hosted by Bray BC during the week commencing July 31.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, July 16, were 4, 16, 22 and 23. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Mary McDonnell c/o Stephen McDonnell, Paul Hennessy c/o Declan Crinion, Catherine Moran c/o BW online.

Next week’s jackpot is €2,900. Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights. If any club or society interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers are away to Cockhill Celtic on Saturday, July 22, in the FAI Cup first round. Kick-off at the Charlie O’Donnell sports ground in Buncrana is 2pm.

The annual Golf Day takes place at Bray Golf Club on July 27. This year all funds raised will be allocated to our Academy. The format will again be teams of four, prizes for longest drive nearest the pin, hole in ones and many more.

Teams of four including meals and beverages cost €800. Tee box sponsorship with sponsor’s name and logo displayed will cost €150. Green sponsorship with sponsor’s name and logo displayed are €150. For further details contact Des Roche on 087 2850580 or by email to desproche@gmail.com.

Bray Wanderers summer camps will take place on weeks July 31 to August 1 and August 8 to 11.

Camps are for children aged 6-13 and will take place in the Carlisle Grounds from 10am to 2.30pm each day. Cost for week July 3-7 is €100. Cost for the other weeks is €80 per child.

There is a 10 per cent discount for additional family members. To register for camps please visit https;//braywanderers.clubzap.com/camp

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

The last couple of games before the midseason break took place last week.

Our Under-14s (kindly sponsored by Chadwicks of Bray) hosted Rathnew in the Shield and despite a valiant effort from the visitors our lads ran out comfortable winners on a 7-0 scoreline.

The goals came from Felix Geoghegan 2, Aaron Nolan 2, Leon O’Connor (pen), Jack Barlow and Morgan McMahon. On the night among those who starred were Ryan McDonald, Nathan McMahon and Lennon McGuinness.

Likewise, our Under-15s (kindly sponsored by Kava Coffee) played in the Shield away to Enniskerry. With a much-depleted squad for a variety of reasons those on duty put in a fine team performance to run out 7-1 winners to take a valuable three points.

Pat Carey scored a fine hat-trick, while Oisin Duffy, Aidan Heffernan, Kaydin McMahon a goal of the game effort from John Turley to account for our goals total. Well done to AJ Doyle and Aaron Nolan who stepped up from the 13s on the night and played very well.

Among the others to star were Leon O’Connor, Dylan Dunleavy, William Valentine and Ryan McDonald. The club would like to send all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Max Roche from the Under-15s who suffered an injury recently. Hopefully he’s not out for too long.

While we are on mid-season break, we again are on the lookout for new players to boost the numbers on our squads. We are looking for players for Under-12 (born 2011), Under-13 (born 2010), Under-14 (born 2009) and Under-15 (born 2008). Anyone requiring further information can contact the secretary, Hughie, at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under-15 teams. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Girl’s Academy training for players born 2010-2015 continues every Friday from 5.45pm until 6.45pm and we continue to have fantastic numbers turning up with the standard of an extremely high standard.

The girls have a blitz this coming Saturday from 1pm until 3.30pm at Finlay Park in Wicklow Town. This will be the first of several blitzes that will be organised and run around the county in the coming months. For further information please contact secretary Hughie at 087 6987653/hughienolan@gmail.com

The Helen Nolan Mini World Cup will take place on the weekend of July 29 and 30. Cost for the competition is €10 for members and €15 for non-members. All profits from this tournament will be donated to Wicklow Cancer Support.

Over the course of the weekend, we will see 132 players take part in the tournament. Details are as follows:

Saturday, July 29 - Start time is 10am which will see our Development Squad kick off the tournament.

Match 1 – 10am; Match 2 -.10.30am; Match 3 – 11am.

All development Squad players must be in the pitch for 9.30am SHARP!

Then we will have our Under-8s-Under-9s and Under-10s-Under-11s players take to the field at 11.30am.

Match 1 - 11.30am; Match 2 – 12pm; Match 3 - 12.30pm.

All players from these age groups must in the pitch for 11am SHARP!

Our Under-12s will take to the field for their first match at 1pm.

Match 1 – 1pm; Match 2 - 1.30pm; Match 3 – 2pm.

All players from this age group must be in the pitch for 12.30pm SHARP!

To finish of our group’s games, we have our Under-13s-Under-15s players, who will play their first match at 2.15pm.

Match 1 - 2.15pm; Match 2 - 2.45pm; Match 3 - 3.15pm.

All players from this age group must be in the pitch for 1.45pm SHARP!

(All games on Saturday will be 15 minutes straight through, with a 15-minute break in-between. All teams will take part in a final on Sunday.

Sunday, July 30

Final times are as follows:

Under-13s-15s 11am - All players to be there for 10.45am SHARP!

Under-12s - 11.45am - All players to be there for 11.30am SHARP!

Under-10s-11’s 12.30pm - All players to be there for 12.15pm SHARP.

Under-8s-9s - 1.15PM - All players to be there for 1pm.

Tiny Tots game will kick off at 1.50pm. Names to be taken on Saturday by Stephen.

Development Squad - 2.15pm - All players to be there for 2pm SHARP.

(All finals on Sunday will be 20 minutes a match 10 mins E/W.)

We will also have a tuck shop running over the course of the weekend which we will have refreshments and tea/coffee for sale.

All profits made from this tournament will be donated to Wicklow Cancer Support.

We are also delighted to announce we have three sponsors for this year’s tournament which are: The Parkview Hotel, Windsor Motors Bray, Abwood.

See you all on July 29/30 for what will be a great weekend of football.

PS. Spread the word!

The club in association with the WDSL and Wexford F.C. are running a summer camp on Monday, August 14, to Friday, August 18, 10am-2pm on each day. The cost is €75 per person and each participant will receive a WDSL kit. The camp is available to all aged 7-13yrs (2010-2016). For booking details visit www.wdslshop.com.

We have three players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Tyler Astbury from the Under-11B team, Trent Helena from the Under-12 B team and Darragh McCormack from the Under-14s. Happy birthday lads from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our Under-12/Under-13 teams are planning a trip to England in February 2024 (including taking in a game). The group have already started fundraising for the trip and have a couple of fundraising events last week i.e., Bag Pack in Dunnes Stores and a Fun Run on Sunday. We would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity in making both events a success. There will be further fundraising events in the coming months.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the UEFA Euro qualifier between Ireland & Gibraltar on Monday 19th June. The Winners were as follows,

Blue Set - €60 - 52nd Min: Orla and Brenden Barton c/o Pauline Martin; €20 - 51st Min: Fergie Martin c/o Pauline Martin; €20 - 53rd Min: Maureen Kearns c/o Pauline Martin.

Grey Set - €60 - 52nd Min: Darren Nolan c/o Hughie Nolan; €20 - 51st Min: Davie Nolan c/o Stephen Nolanl €20 - 53rd Min: to be confirmed.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game.

Our next chosen game will be Ireland’s opening World Cup game against hosts Australia on Thursday, July 20. Tickets can be got from any committee member or team coach.

For further information on all matters Newtown Juniors F.C. please contact the secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.