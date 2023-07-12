News from the clubs

The Wicklow Rovers team who took part in the Under-14 B final against Enniskerry at Celtic Park, Arklow.

Great excitement within our Shankill club boundaries with the finals now begining to shape up in the Michael Cryan Singles. Waiting in the semi-finals already is none other than Lady Captain Brid Brian, and hanging from her belt are two very large scalps she took coming through to the semis, and already having booked a place in the final of the two bowl singles back in May of this season, here she sits just like a spider waiting for the fly.

Brid waits for her next victim. Will his/her scalp add more bulk to that belt of hers? We'll have to wait and see; on present form she certainly seems unbeatable.

The Alex Tighe pairs, following somewhat of a shock semi-final, the pairings of close favourites Colin Shepherd and Paddy Corrigan were defeated by their opponents playing out of their skins.

Colin and Paddy had a chance to salvage their game on the very last end, but, alas, it was not to be, and so surrendered sweet victory to Tom Hunt and Derrig Monks.

The worthy conquerors stepped into the final together, with the biggest victory smiles one would see anywhere, a really lovely sight from two of bowling's true gentlemen.

On then to the other semi-final. Tom Dillon and Brian Brady v. Billy Kelly and Brian O'Sullivan, scheduled for early this coming week, the result is extremely hard to call on this game but the consensus seem to be for Brian and Billy, but, as always in bowling, it's how one’s form on the day holds up that counts, and how those who condition themselves in making the minimum amount of mistakes are always the ones who takes the prize.

Nevertheless, our members are sure of a very good final come September in this competition.

Members are already filling the entry list with their names to compete for the next series of internal competitions which are the Mountainview singles, and club championships in men's and ladies, scheduled to take place over the last few weeks leading up to the club finals bonanza in September, and present form suggests lots of cracking games to come before the winter by Shankill's somewhat weary but happy bowlers.

ILBA semi-finals and finals are also being formed, all promising excellent bowling at Wicklow venue Bray's Failte Park this August, and thus far Shankill have already three places booked in that number of gladiators at the time of going to press.

ILBA Triple (BLI Cup) Tyler Cup (pairs) and Macredy Cup (rinks) and there are best wishes of a fourth but more on that in next report.

So what a great week to look forward to. An invasion of Shankill into Bray for glory, there are rumours already of fans gathering on the borders. Well done to our lads.

Finally, a note to say our Captain's (ladies and gents) is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 22. A day of relaxed bowling with the usual fun roll up followed by good food and some excellent music, mostly a day of reflection on the season thus far, a day possibly to make further strategies in the final push for honours.

WICKLOW ROVERS

Our youths A team took on Avonmore in the Youths Cup final on Saturday at Shamrock Park in Rathnew.

Rovers, who were missing some key players due to holidays, fell behind in the first period, but they had the chances before the break to level but didn't take advantage.

Early in the second half Avonmore doubled their lead from a well struck free-kick. This seemed to wake Rovers and they started to push the Rathdrum based side back.

Unfortunately for Rovers they found the Avonmore keeper in inspired form as he pulled off three fantastic saves. Rovers got one back with 20 minutes left on the clock but hard that they tried they couldn't breach the Avonmore defence a second time.

Well done on reaching the final lads and congrats to Avonmore on their success.

Our Under-12Bs were away to a strong Newtown Juniors side in the shield on Tuesday evening, and they continued their fine form of late with a hard fought 0-0 draw.

An understrength Rovers battled throughout, Matthew Gough had a man of the match performance in goal, sweeping up anything Newtown tried to put together. Captain Chris Delahunt made up for the missing players by covering every blade of grass on the pitch and Eoghan Daye, led Charlie Lawlor and Rian Kavanagh at the back to stop any Newtown advances.

A big thank you to our Under-11 player Ryan Newsome for turning out and having a fine performance up front. Thanks to Newtown for a great game and now on to a well-earned mid-season break.

On Wednesday night the 12As maintained their good form in the shield with a 2-0 victory away to St Anthonys at Finn Park. A goal in either half did the trick, the first one coming from Alessio Coppola with a mazy run and a cool finish at the end.

The second goal was a long-range screamer from Hank Murnane which deceived the keeper. It was a good all-round performance which sees them go top of their group.

Thursday night saw our 13As edge out neighbours Rathnew winning 3-2 in group 1 of the Premier Shield. It was another great tussle between the two sides after their recent cup semi-final epic which Rathnew won on penalties.

David McCormack, Jack Madden and Sam Conyard nabbed the Rovers goals in a good team display. Alessio Coppola was drafted up from the Under-12As and he was exceptional on the night. The villagers were denied a point after Sam Czwalina pulled off a superb save in the last minute. Well done lads and a big thanks to Rathnew for another exciting tussle.

On Saturday the 12As continued their rich vein of form with a very impressive 7-3 home win over a spirited St Anthonys side. Hank Murnane fired home a superb hat-trick, Mikey O’Neill blasted home a brace with Daniel Clarke and Kevin Yan adding singles in an excellent team performance which puts the lads firmly in the title hunt. Big thanks to St Anthonys for the game.

An understrength 14Bs lost to Enniskerry in the Under-14 Trophy final.It was always going to be a big ask when the team were missing five players and it got even tougher when Enniskerry aided by the wind came out of the traps flying to notch some quick goals.

To the lads' credit they battled right to the very end and were rewarded with a consolation goal from Cian Lynch. The team kept going but Enniskerry were just too strong on the day.

Best players on the day were Jack Barry, Turlough Byrne, James Gurrie and Cian Lynch. Well done lads for making it to the final. Congratulations to Enniskerry and thank you for the game.

On Sunday the Under-16s found Ashford too strong at Ballinalea Park with the home side running out 6-1 winners. The lads never got into this one with their consolation goal coming from Chris Smit.

The winner of our July 50/50 draw was Joe Whyte, Joe won €212.50 when his name was pulled from the drum. Things got even better for Joe when his bonus ball number three popped out in the main lotto draw the following night. This means Joe scooped the bonus ball jackpot of €3,700 to add to his €212.50 to give him a massive winnings total of €3,912.50. Congratulations Joe from everyone at the club.

Our annual summer camps are open for bookings. Week 1 will run from Monday 17th July to Thursday 20th July; Week 2 runs from Monday 24th July to Thursday 27th July. The camp will run from 10am to 2pm daily and the cost is €75 per child with discount for 2 or more children from the same family. Every participant will receive a jersey. All children should bring a packed lunch, drink, rain jacket, football boots and shin guards. To book your place use the following link: https://wicklowroversafc.com/categories/camp/products or alternatively you can contact any committee member.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY BOWLS

Another all-action week on the rink with Division 4 kicking proceedings off last Monday with a comprehensive home win against Kenilworth to maintain their pursuit of near neighbours Greystones who have a big lead at the top of the table.

Wednesday saw Division 2 (Wednesday) overcome Skerries at home and they remain top of the table. The team is playing with great confidence at the moment.

On the same night Division 6 got one point at home to Blackrock. Thursday saw all four Vets teams playing with contrasting fortunes. Vets 1 continued their upward march with a home win against Herbert Park. Vets 2 travelled to Lerne and the northsiders had too much in the tank for Bray.

Vets 3 took one point home from Westmanstown and are still hanging tough at the top of the table.

Vets 4 took three points back from Westmanstown and are still very much in the hunt for league honours.

Saturday saw our one rink team hit the jackpot in Crumlin where they took home the kitty. Our Division 1 team got back to winning ways by taking all points on offer at home to Leinster.

Division 2 (Saturday) found the going tough away to Railway Union and got one point.

On Sunday, our representative in the Champion of Champions competition Niall Shelley was defeated in the quarter-finals by Joe Fitzsimons from Meath. On the same day our team in the Junior Challenge Cup had a big win at home to Skerries.

This Wednesday sees Division 2 (Wednesday) make the short hop to Shankill. Division 6 have a free night. Thursday has Vets 1 at home to Crumlin, Vets 2 have a rest day, Vets 3 are in Crumlin and Vets 4 travel to Westmanstown (again).

Saturday has Division 1 in Terenure where they lock horns with CYM 'B', Division 2 are at home to the aristocrats of Dublin 3 i.e. Clontarf and Division 5 are in Westmanstown.

Next Monday sees Division 4 at home to CYM.

The club championships have kicked off and we wish all competitors the very best as they aim to get their names on the Honours Boards.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, July 9, were 2, 3, 27 and 30. There was no jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Michelle Byrne c/o Newtown United, Vyonne Williams c/o Declan Crinion, Anne Marie Kelly c/o Newtown United.

Next week’s jackpot is €2850. Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights. If any club or society interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers are at home to Wexford FC on Friday, July 14, in the First Division. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.45pm.

The Annual Golf Day takes place at Bray Golf Club on July 27. This year all funds raised will be allocated to our Academy. The format will again be teams of four, prizes for longest drive nearest the pin, hole in ones and many more.

Teams of four including meals and beverages cost €800. Tee box sponsorship with sponsor’s name and logo displayed for €150. Green sponsorship with sponsor’s name and logo displayed for €150. For further details contact Des Roche (0872850580) desproche@gmail.com.

Bray Wanderers summer camps will take place on weeks July 31 - August 31st and August 8 - 11. Camps are for children aged 6-13 and will take place in the Carlisle Grounds from 10am to 2.30pm each day. Cost for week July 3-7 is €100. Costs for the other weeks is €80 per child. There is a 10% discount for additional family members. To register for camps please visit https;//braywanderers.clubzap.com/camp

For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Some games that were down for decision last week never materialised for several reasons.

Under-13's game was off due a clash of fixtures involving our opponent.

The Under-14s game was off as our opposition couldn't field a team while the Under-15s home game with St Patricks fell victim to the weather on Sunday morning.

Only our two Under-12 teams saw action last week. Our Under-12As (kindly sponsored by Kearns Construction) played out a stalemate at home to Wicklow Rovers B in a Shield game where defences were on top as clear-cut chances were at a premium.

Our Under-12Bs (kindly sponsored by Adrian Dunne Pharmacy) had two good wins in the Shield to cement their place at the top of the table and in turn guarantee a semi-final place at a minimum. On Wednesday they overcame Enniskerry at home by a score of 2-1.

This was a game we dominated from start to finish and we took the lead just before half time thanks to an unfortunate goal from an Enniskerry defender after an excellent run and cross from Elliott Byrne. Early in the second half we made it two when JP Dunleavy raced onto a through ball to slip the ball under the keeper.

The away side halved the deficit, but it would have been an injustice if our guys hadn't taken all three points. Among the star performers were Scott Murray, debutant Jack Gavin and David Gray.

Onto Saturday and minus a few regulars we travelled to take on Arklow Utd B. We opened the scoring on 10 minutes when Jack Gavin's shot-cum-cross took a big deflection off a United defender. For a good period afterwards, the game was nip and tuck with both sides having chances.

The nearest we came to adding to the score came when David Gray's long-range effort hit one post and rolled across the line to hit the other post. Then Jake O'Brien-Fitzsimons took over and hit a tremendous hat trick in a ten-minute spell in the final quarter.

His best goal was his second which was a crisp half volley finish from 12 yards. Among the players on the day who starred were Jake O'Brien-Fitzsimions, Alana Gray, Kaitlyn Mullen and Donnacha Eager-O'Brien. Well done everyone.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact Secretary Hughie at 0876987653/hughienolan@gmail.com . We are looking for new players at all age groups especially players for our Under 13, 14 and 15's teams born (2008-2010).

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under 15 teams. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Girl's Academy training for players born 2010-2015 continues every Friday from 5.45pm until 6.45pm and we continue to have fantastic numbers turning up with the standard of an extremely high standard.

The fixtures for the period Tues.11th-Thurs.13th July are as follows,

Under 14's at home to Rathnew F.C. ko Tuesday 11th @ 7pm

Under 15's away to Enniskerry ko Thursday 13th @ 7.30pm

(KO TIMES & DAYS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

After these games we now take a bit of a mid-season break. Matches at the competitive age groups will resume on the weekend of 19th-20th August 2023 plus midweek Shield games with the non-competitive age groups back the following weekend, that's the plan anyway.

The Helen Nolan Mini World Cup will take place on the weekend of 29th & 30th July. Cost for the competition is €10 for members & €15 for non-members. All profits from this tournament will be donated to Wicklow Cancer Support. If you require further information, please contact any team coach or committee member. Teams are in the process of been selected and all relevant information will be circulated in due course. We are pleased to announce that several sponsors have come on board to sponsor the tournament and we will announce them very shortly.

The club in association with the WDSL & Wexford F.C. are running a summer camp on Monday 14th August to Friday 18th August 10am-2pm on each day. The cost is €75 per person and each participant will receive a WDSL kit. The camp is available to all aged 7-13yrs (2010-2016). For booking details visit www.wdslshop.com

We have four players from the club celebrating a birthday in the coming week and they are Lola Rose Elliott from the Under 9's, Casey Helena from the Under 10's, Rian Martin from the Under 12A team & Elliott Byrne from the Under 12B team. Happy birthday guys from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our U12/U13 teams are planning a trip to England in February 2024 (including taking in a game). The group have already started fundraising for the trip and have a couple of fundraising events last week i.e., Bag Pack in Dunnes Stores and a Fun Run on Sunday. We would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity in making both events a success. There will be further fundraising events in the coming months.

Our latest Golden Goals competition was the UEFA Euro qualifier between Ireland & Gibraltar on Monday 19th June. The Winners were as follows,

Blue Set:

€60 52nd Min - Orla & Brenden Barton c/o Pauline Martin

€20 51st Min - Fergie Martin c/o Pauline Martin

€20 53rd Min - Maureen Kearns c/o Pauline Martin

Grey Set:

€60 52nd Min - Darren Nolan c/o Hughie Nolan

€20 51st Min - Davie Nolan c/o Stephen Nolan

€20 53rd Min - to be confirmed

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site "Live Score" the day after the chosen game. Our next chosen game will be Ireland's opening World Cup game against hosts Australia on Thursday 20th July. Tickets can be got from any Committee member or team coach.

For further information on all matters "Newtown Juniors F.C." please contact the Secretary at 0876987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com & you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram & Twitter pages.