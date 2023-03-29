News from the clubs

One for the family album! James Murray of Greystones RFC's fourths celebrates after the final whistle of the Metro 7 league final in Dr. Hickey Park last weekend.

In preparation for the upcoming unfurling of the Irish Lawn Bowls Association flag in Bray on April 8 a merry band of painters turned up last Wednesday and Thursday to give a lick of paint to all the seats surrounding the rink and also to the tables on the patio.

A great job was done by all, and Marcus Donohoe was the organiser in chief. I am told all are available for hall, stairs and landing jobs!

This Wednesday sees the last day of the Wednesday League and Brendan Duffy and Ann Downhams are the two to catch. The prizes will be presented on Friday night, March 31. All are welcome to attend.

Now that the clock has sprung forward all thoughts are turning to the summer leagues and the deliberations of the various selectors are awaited in relation to the make-up of the various teams and registered players.

Finally, we offer our congratulations to CYM ‘A’ on winning the Winter League. I am sure they are hoping that a successful summer season will follow.

WICKLOW ROVERS

Friday night we saw our Leinster Senior team welcome Dundrum FC to Whitegates. The lads got off to a bad start when the visitors struck the front in the tenth minute.

Missing several players through injury and work commitments, the lads showed great character to battle back to level matters four minutes before the break with a good strike from Davy O’Sullivan.

The second half started better for Rovers when they were awarded their second penalty of the game. Having missed the first one Rovers changed the taker this time round and Davy O’Sullivan stepped up to blast home to put Rovers in front.

Dundrum always looked dangerous on the break, but Rovers put the game to bed when Davy completed his hat-trick. A Nathan Sullivan corner was on the money which saw Davy rise the highest to power home a header five minutes from time.

The dual strike force of Davy and Ciaran McGettigan worked hard up front and were a constant thorn in the visitor’s defence.

Regards the man of the match you couldn’t look past the experienced striker Davy O’Sullivan, a superbly taken hat-trick, a constant threat to the Dundrum defence with his running across the front line harrowing the defenders into mistakes and combining well with strike partner Ciaran McGettigan saw Davy put in an excellent all-round display.

In the junior section on Saturday the 12As impressed in their victory over Glencormac. The highlight of the game was a fantastic hat-trick from Mikey O’Neill. Hank Murnane hit an excellent brace with Ronan Byrne, Nadal Kinge and Simon Lynch nabbing singles in what was an excellent all round team display.

The 12Bs and 12Cs came into direct opposition in an inter club derby. In a game that was played in great spirit with a lot of good football on show it was the 12Bs who proved stronger on the day. In a lobsided division at Under-14 we saw our 14As recording a comfortable victory over Coolboy Rangers.

NJ Sinnott netted a hat-trick, Giorgio Morgillo-Fidyk and Nathan Gough nabbed a brace a piece with Darragh Cullen and Alex Zevastki scoring singles. Keeping with the lobsided theme in this league the B team lost to a strong Rathnew team.

The lads kept going right to the final whistle. Best players on the day were James Cummins, Turlough Byrne, Micheal Kennedy and well done to the three subs that came on Ethan Doyle, Conor McVeigh and Semen Vovk. Well done to a very good Rathnew side.

Everyone wishes Rovers keeper Davin Kelly a speedy recovery from a knock he received during the game.

On Sunday, the Under-15s kept their hundred percent start intact with a good win over Rathnew in an exciting local derby. A brace of goals from Jack O’Leary and a single from Naoise O’Dubhslaine ensured the lads claimed all three points in a competitive 3-1 victory over a good Rathnew team. Thanks to Rathnew for a good competitive game.

The Under-16s eventually got their league campaign started and they got off to a flyer with an excellent away win against a spirited Avonmore side. Jack Neville led the way with a superb hat-trick, Sean Manning, James Dunne, Joe Culleton and Arthur Curran all added singles in a good all round team performance and an impressive victory. Big thanks to Avonmore for hosting the game.

The club are running two Easter camps, week one will take place from Tuesday,April 4, to Thursday, April 6.

Week 2 runs from Tuesday, April 11, to Thursday, April 13, the camps will run from 10am to 2pm daily and take place at Whitegates. The cost of the camp is €45 with a reduction for families with two or more kids. All kids should bring a packed lunch, drink, football boots, shin guards and rain jacket. To register please use the following link: https://wicklowroversafc.com/categories/camp/products.

The club’s weekly junior football academy continues every Saturday morning [weather permitting] under the watchful eye of senior club coaches Johnny Dunne and Jimmy Nolan. The academy takes place on the club grounds at Whitegates and is open to all kids from the age of 3 years to 8 years. The academy starts at 11am and finishes at 12.

There is no need for registration so you can come along to any week that suits. Come along and learn the skills of football while having fun and enjoyment, it’s a great way of meeting new friends as you learn the skills as you get prepared for the introduction to participate in organised league football in the coming years.

It is a very good way for the kids to meet new friends and interact with others, all the kids are put in their relevant age groups and it’s open to boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The club in conjunction with our Saturday morning junior academy runs a Superheroes Football section for kids with special needs. It runs every Saturday on the astro pitch at Whitegates and will be overseen by coaches James Quinn and James Macklin. The Superheroes section will run from 11.15 to 12.15 on Saturdays. If you are interested, you should register your child by email to wicklowroverssuperheros@gmail.com or you can contact James Quinn at 086-3989769.

Anyone with anything for our club notes, Facebook page or our club website can contact me by email at jimmy.nolan09@hotmail.com or by text to 087-9108706. For all news regarding the club, check out our club website at www.wicklowroversafc.com or the club Facebook page.

BRAY WANDERERS

Numbers drawn in the lotto draw on Sunday, March 26, were 6, 19, 22 and 25. No jackpot winner. €30 lucky dip winners were Ann Conway c/o Declan Crinion, Ann Marie Kelly c/o Newtown United, Jack Coughlan c/o Newtown United. Next week’s jackpot is €2100.

Lotto tickets can be bought online from the club website or in the club shop on match nights. If any club or society are interested in selling Bray Wanderers lotto tickets on a commission basis, please contact admin@braywanderersfc.ie.

Bray Wanderers are away to Cobh Ramblers on Friday, March 31, in the First Division. Kick-off at St. Colman’s Park is 7.45pm. New merchandise for the 2023 season is available in the club shop this season and can also be purchased online through the club website.

Bray Wanderers Season tickets for the 2023 season are on sale from the club shop and on the club website. Season ticket prices are Adult €160, OAP €120, Student 3rd level (with valid ID) €120, Second level student (aged 13-17) €90, Family ticket €175 (1 adult & 1 child under 12), Family ticket €195 (1 adult & 2 children under 12), Family ticket €235 (2 adults & 2 children under 12). Season tickets are valid for SSE Airtricity league First division home games. For all the latest club news check out our website www.braywanderersfc.ie.

KWWIBA

Kildare West Wicklow Indoor Bowling Association (KWWIBA - League results (home team first):

Division 1: Balyna 2, Baltinglass/Kiltegan 3; Castlemitchell 5, Allenwood 0; Caragh 3, Ardclough 2; Kildare 5, Rathangan 0.

Division 2: Kilcullen 0, Donard/Glen 5; Caragh 5, Blessington 0.

Division 3: Naas 2, Ballymore Eustace 3; Balyna 5, Abbey Bowls 0; Monread 5, Hollywood 0; Rathmore 2.5, Clane/Staplestown 2.5.

Ned Byrne Shield: Ryston 2, Kildare 0; Donard/Glen 0, Brownstown 2.

NEWTOWN JUNIORS

Last weekend we got some respite from the inclement weather conditions and while some games were played on Saturday, it was the same old story on Sunday as the heavy rain returned.

As we said, games were played.

Our Under-9s (kindly sponsored by Windsor Motors) travelled to take on Avonmore F.C. and put in an encouraging display. On the day, among those who starred were Eli Kelly, Chloe Mullen and Riain Fahey.

Our Under-11A team proved too strong at home to Wicklow Rovers B. Harry Duffy, Jake McDonald, Jake O’Brien-Fitzsimons, John Paul Dunleavy, Leon White, Devin Rushe and Ralph Walker all got on the scoresheet. Best on the day were Hugo Shearer, Ashlyn Roy and Kaitlyn Mullen.

Our Under-12A team (kindly sponsored by Kearns Construction) had a 3-0 win over a decent Carnew F.C. side. First-half goals from Bobby Spillane and Rian Martin put Newtown in control while another goal from Spillane in the second half secured the points in an excellent team display.

Our 12B team won an excellent football game by the odd goal in three at home to Rathnew B. This really was an action-packed game where all the goals came in the second half. Rathnew took the lead 10 minutes into the second half, but Newtown equalised within minutes when John Paul Dunleavy scored from close range after an excellent move involving Alan and David Gray.

The game was won in the dying minutes when after great work from Elliott Byrne, Trent Helena was on hand to score via the upright. Ali in all it was a fine team display where Kaitlyn Mullen, David Gray & Mateusz Purcell were among those who starred.

It was a slow start to the game for our Under-14s (kindly sponsored by Chadwicks of Bray) away to table toppers Shillelagh Utd and this resulted in them been 5-0 down at half-time.

Thankfully they got their game going in the second half and scored twice through Kaydin McMahon and Felix Geoghegan to give a final score of 5-2 to the home side.

On the day among those who starred were Aaron Nolan, Ryan McDonald, Felix Geoghegan and Colin Healy.

The following are the fixtures for the weekend of Sat.1st/Sun.2ndMarch 2023,

Under 9’s at home to Wicklow Town B ko Saturday @ 10am

Under 10’s home to Glencormac Utd ko Sunday @ 10am

Under 11A’s home to Carnew F.C. ko Saturday @ 1.15pm

Under 11B’s home to Wicklow Rovers C ko Saturday @ 11.30am

Under 12A’s No Fixture

Under 12B’s away to Enniskerry ko Saturday @ 11.15am

Under 13’s away to St Anthonys ko Thursday 30th March @ 6.30pm

Under 14’s No Fixture

Under 15’s No Fixture

At the moment we are on the lookout for coaches for our Under-8s age group where we have had a couple of expressions of interest. We will also have some news regards a girls section which we hope to get started in early April. Further details will follow.

Anyone interested in joining any of our teams and requiring further information can contact Secretary Hughie @ 0876987653/hughienolan@gmail.com. We are looking for new players at all age groups.

The club are always on the lookout for volunteers, be it in a non-executive role or getting involved in coaching one of our teams/groups from our ever-popular Development Squad to Under 15 teams. We need coaches for the Development Squad, our Under-8, 10 and 14s teams and for our new girls section. All the necessary training will be provided for those who are interested.

Our ever-popular Development Squad finally got going last weekend as the weather conditions showed a slight improvement. Anyway, we’re going to try and get started this coming weekend weather permitting (Sat.25th March) where we will be back to our regular slot of 10-11am.

We have five players from the club celebrating a birthday around this time and they are Riley O’Neill from the Development Squad, Evan Nolan from the Under-9s, Ralph Walker from the Under-11As, David Turcanu from the Under-12Bs and Bobby Spillane from the Under-13s. Happy birthday guys from everyone at Newtown Juniors F.C.

Our last Golden Goals competition was the “battle of the reds” between Liverpool & Manchester United which took place on Sunday 5th March. The Winners were as follows,

Grey Set - €60 - 43rd min: Domo McCormack c/o Self; €20 - 42nd min: Keith Lewis c/o Stephen Nolan; €20 - 44th min: Shay Gormley nd Tony O’Reilly c/o Pauline Martin.

Pink Set - €60 - 43rd min: Danny Waters c/o John Dunleavy; €20 - 42nd min: Katie Gammell c/o Lisa Dowling; €20 - 44th min: Shannon Rochford c/o Lisa Dowling.

Tickets are €2 each with €60 going to the holder of the winning minute and €20 x 2 for the minutes either side of the winning minute. The winning minute will be determined by the online football site “Live Score” the day after the chosen game.

Our next chosen game is the Euro qualifier match between Ireland & France at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday 27th March. Tickets can be got from any Committee member or team coach.

On a sadder note, Newtown Juniors F.C. extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jim Browne (Wicklow Town/Greystones/Boyle Roscommon) who sadly passed away recently. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

For further information on all matters “Newtown Juniors F.C.” please contact the Secretary at 087 6987653 or by email to hughienolan@gmail.com and you can also follow the club on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.