Catherine O’Connor in superb form in World Masters Athletic Championships

Eight Wicklow athletes travelled to Torun, Poland last week for the 2023 World Masters Athletic Championships.

After a couple of days of competition, the Wicklow crew had already began building medal momentum.

Catherine O’Connor (Sli Cualann A.C) was among the first of the Irish competitors to win a medal at the championships. Catherine flew home to take the silver medal in W45 category in the 8000m cross country event.

Fellow club-mate and best friend, Ann Marie Kenny finished in 13th position in that same race. Given Ireland had three ladies in the first fifteen, things were looking good from a team perspective. Once all competitors had finished, it was confirmed that Catherine and Ann-Marie alongside Zoe Quinn had won the W45 team gold medal.

The medal success didn’t stop there for Catherine O’Connor. After a few days’ recovery, she put on her Irish vest again and contested in the half marathon event.

Determined and daring, Catherine succeeded in winning another individual silver medal, leading team Ireland to gold and also accomplishing a new personal best time of 1:21:57. Amazed by her own achievements, Catherine said “Little did I know when I started running at age 37 the journey it would take me on, from travelling the world, meeting amazing people and making friends for life. Thanks so much to everyone who has supported & helped me along the way”

The Irish squad that travelled to the championships were very strong and several Wicklow athletes were key scorers on those medal winning teams.

Bill Tyrell (Sli Cualann A.C) was one of those Wicklow athletes that played an important role in securing team gold in the (M65) category at the 8,000m cross country event.

Alongside Tommy Payne and Eugene Moynihan, Billy beat the host nation Poland in the team standings by just five seconds.

Like Billy, Ray Kenny (Sli Cualann A.C) ran a strong race in the M45 8,000m cross country event finishing in a respectable 11th place overall.

Again, when the points were getting tallied up, team Ireland soon realised they were to place third team overall.

Later that week, Ray and Ann-Marie contested in the 10km road race, both ran well and finished 10th and 11th in their categories respectively.

Dominic Horan (Bray Runners A.C) is another Wicklow athlete that will return to Ireland with a smile on his face and a silver medal around his neck.

Dominic placed 13th in the M55 8000m cross country and was the third scorer on the Irish team which secured silver medal in the team standings. Dominic also toed the line in the Indoor Arena in the M55 3,000m ‘A’ race where he finished 14th in a high-quality race.

William Belton too competed in the 6,000m Cross Country and finished 14th overall, the standard again was superb in that race and the course was exceptionally gruelling with lots of hills, sharp turns and leg sapping sandy patches.

There was strong representation in the indoor arena too. Ashling Smith (Bray Runners A.C) competed in the 1,500m final on Saturday afternoon where she finished in a fine sixth place. In the field events, Francois Kulik (Sli Cualann A.C) place sixth in Tuesday’s M40 high jump competition. Francois recorded a phenomenal 1.85m jump.