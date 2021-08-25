Brittas Bay's O’Connor dominates during brief return to racing 

County Kildare’s Mondello Park again was the venue for rounds three and four of the Formula Sheane Championship, but this time on the international circuit.

The extremely warm weather was a welcomed boost for organisers who were allowed to open their gates to spectators for the first time in almost two years. It is still early days as far as title races go but another couple of strong points positions for those who scored well last time out would put pressure on those who did not. Would the drama of the opening rounds be repeated and would the new kid on the block, Wicklow’s Philip Sheane, take another win?

Unfortunately, the drama all happened off track this time before a wheel was turned in anger. First-round winner Paul McLoughlin did not make the start with his engine letting go in testing and Brendan Carr who hurt a shoulder was also sidelined. This led to 2015 champion Enda O’Connor coming out of retirement for this meeting and all eyes would watching the Brittas Bay man to see if he would be on the pace let alone a contender. It still shaped up to look a close contest as Derek Roddy was now back after his mechanical troubles at the opening weekend and Philip Sheane and Richard Kearney also were there to battle it out.

First blood went to O’Connor however, as he set his stall out by qualifying on pole. Those who thought it might take a bit of time for him to get up to speed were wrong as he was ahead of second qualifier Roddy by 0.504 seconds. Sadly, Richard Kearney had to pull out due to illness leaving one of the front runners out of the mix. As the lights went out it was O’Connor who led the field into turn one. followed by Roddy and Sheane. The unusually high temperatures made it hard for engines and tyres.

O’Connor built a lead up but at the same time did not make a large enough gap to leave room for any mistakes. Roddy and Sheane held themselves up for a couple of laps while battling together but once Roddy’s car began to leak oil, Sheane dropped back as his visor became covered in the oil forcing him to leave it open for a couple of laps before he got it cleared. Roddy who was oblivious to his cars problem pressed ahead and began to catch O’Connor.

With a couple of laps to go O’Connor began to wave his hands to officials trying to alert them to the oil layer down at the penultimate corner. He regained his momentum on the final lap to keep a cushion over Roddy to take the checquered flag. Another win for the Wicklow man in Mondello but one which was not as easy as it looked.

‘I got a good start and pulled a small gap on Derek and Philip but towards the end there was a lot of oil down, so I slowed a bit. I could see Derek closing so I pushed again on the last lap and held on for the win. It was all thanks to Brendan Carr loaning me the car for the weekend other than that I wouldn’t be out. I’m happy to get the win.’

With no sign of the temperatures reducing ahead of round four.

The drivers had more than that to worry about as they had to find an answer in stopping Enda O’Connor from taking a clean sweep of pole, two wins and fastest lap over the weekend. Some adjustments were going to be made by Philip Sheane who didn’t show the pace he had in the opening two rounds of the season.

‘I’m going to make a couple of adjustments as the front left brake kept locking up on me in the previous race so hopefully it will be better for this one,’ said Philip ahead of round four.

Again, it was O’Connor who got the better start off the line and lead into turn one. Roddy tucked in behind and set out to keep O’Connor honest and not let him break away. Easier said than done when you have a hard charger like Philip Sheane behind you.

It was like so many other races gone before where a driver has to balance his attack and his defence at the same time. The leader didn’t have to worry with a clear road ahead O’Connor got his head down and began to open a gap like he did in round three. Sheane knew he could not afford to let his fellow county man get too far ahead.

By lap two he made his move and got by Roddy, who was driving very well and putting in the times. Sheane began to close in, his car clearly handling better this time out. While the international track layout provides more overtaking opportunities it does tend to spread the car out and any slight mistake makes it hard for the driver to get it back. While his initial attack drew O’Connor back towards him, Sheane ran out of steam and could not get close enough to really pressure the Brittas Bay man. O’Connor maintained his gap and the 2015 champion in the end won convincingly by 2.6 seconds. However, he just missed out on a full clean sweep as Roddy took fastest lap on the penultimate lap.

Would the fact that winning two races in a row since his last one-off drive at last September’s Leinster Trophy meeting entice him out again this year?

‘No, I can’t commit to a season I just have too much on at work and helping to run the class also. Anyway, if I went out the other lads would be giving out about not getting a win for themselves!’

Whether or not he does or does not come out again this year, he showed the rest a clean pair of heels in rounds three and four of this year’s series.