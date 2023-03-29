Bright start fades as Wicklow lose out to Co. Carlow in Leinster League Division 1B clash

Wicklow must go to the play-offs after defeat to Carlow

Carlow 27

Wicklow will have to go through the play-offs if they’re to be promoted out of Leinster League Division 2A after a narrow 27-21 defeat at the hands of Carlow in Ashtown Lane on Sunday afternoon. It all started brilliantly for the hosts with the likes of Stephen Swan and David Nicholson making big carries early on which caused Carlow some trouble. It only took Wicklow until the eighth minute to breach the deadlock. Some terrific hands from Sam Gibson sent Joshua Watson through down the blindside. The pacey centre slotted the ball down beneath the posts, giving his side an early advantage. Out-half Niall Earls converted to increase their lead. Wicklow continued their bright start to the game in the following moments with Carlow struggling at the breakdown as Stephen Swan appeared in almost every ruck to cut out any danger. After a well worked lineout inside the Carlow 22-metre line, Wicklow found their second try courtesy of prop Dewald Bernard. Yet again, Earls converted, and Wicklow found themselves 14-0 up after 20 minutes on the clock. The hosts’ second try did wake Carlow up and they looked like a different team completely for the remainder of the match. On the half-hour mark, they found their opening score of the game after phases upon phases of pressure on the Wicklow try line. John Murphy was the man to touch down and after Richard Whyte’s conversion, Wicklow’s lead was cut in half. This opening try for the visitors gave them a much-needed boost and they dominated the remainder of the half. On the cusp of half-time, they powered over for another try courtesy of Conor Tracey. Whyte converted again and the sides went into the break level. Wicklow made a host of changes at half-time with Shane Farrar making a noticeable difference after entering into the action. Sadly, for the home side, it was Carlow who drew first blood during the second period with John Murphy’s quick pick-and-go at the back of the ruck resulting in the flanker bursting over for his second of the game. Whyte missed the follow up conversion narrowly, but Carlow’s relentless pressure didn’t go. Ten minutes later, it was Conor Tracey’s turn to score his second try of the game after running a brilliant line close to Wicklow’s tryline. Whyte missed his conversion attempt again but remained central to most of his side’s attack afterwards. Wicklow did find some rhythm midway through the second half with Shane Farrar and Paddy McKenzie showing their quality in the midfield. The pacey Ben Watson was also heavily involved for the hosts, and it was Watson who was on the end of a brilliant team move to drag his side back into the contest. Some great hands from Paddy McKenzie and Joshua Watson opened up the Carlow defence and Watson finished in style to score his side’s third try of the afternoon. With Niall Earls now off the pitch, Paddy McKenzie stood up and slotted the conversion right between the posts to bring his side within three points of Carlow. With Wicklow needing a score to regain the lead, they were dealt a huge blow when Richard Whyte’s penalty from distance sailed straight over to give his side a six-point cushion. Wicklow pushed in the remaining minutes but ultimately ran out of time as Carlow returned home with a big win over the Ashtown Lane outfit. Wicklow: Ben Watson, Aaron Byrne, Paddy McKenzie, Joshua Watson, Jack Dunne, Niall Earls, Mark Higgins; Dewald Bernard, Jack McKenna, Aaron Canterbury; Sam Gibson, Fergus Ward; David Nicholson, Liam Nicholson, Stephen Swan. Replacements: Mark Cullen for A Canterbury (15), Shane Farrar for J Dunne (41), Oscar Hayes for J Watson, Jason Byrne for J McKenna (55). Carlow: Peter Hennessy, Callum Murphy, Adam Strong, Daniel Crotty, Ian Atkinson, Richard Whyte, Jeff McDermott; Larry McGrath, Evan Gordon, Tadhg Ronan; John Lyons, Conor Moore; Sam Dunne, John Murphy, Conor Tracey. Referee: Niall Behan