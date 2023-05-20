Bray’s Amy Wall will fight for Ireland at European Games in Krakow

Co. Wicklow fighter forms part of a strong Irish kickboxing team

The Team Ireland Kickboxers who will compete at the European Games in Krakow 2023 have been named today. A team of nine athletes will compete across ten events, with the competition taking place in Mylenice, just outside Krakow, between June 30 and July 2. The Team Ireland Krakow 2023 Kickboxing Team, back row: Tony Stephenson, Eoin Glynn, Peter Carr, Luke McCann, Nathan Tait and Connor McGlinchey. Front row: Amy Wall, Jodie Browne and Nicole Bannon at Sport Ireland Institute in Dublin. — © SPORTSFILE

Bray’s Amy Wall will form part of a strong Irish kickboxing team set to compete in the European Games in Krakow between June 20 and July 2.

The Co. Wicklow fighter will join 120 athletes on Team Ireland for the multi-sport event that is being run by the European Olympic Committees, with 7000 athletes competing from 48 countries over the 12 days of competition.

The European Games play a key role in introducing new sports to the programme, with a view to them potentially becoming events on the Olympic Games programme. Marking the first sport to be announced by the Olympic Federation of Ireland for these games, a strong Irish kickboxing team has been named.

Kickboxing is making its debut on the Olympic stage, and Team Ireland will be represented in ten events by nine world-class athletes including Amy Wall.

Irish kickboxers have enjoyed considerable international success over the past number of years, and the nine athletes who have been selected to compete at the Myslenice Arena between June 30 and July 2 are no strangers to world-class podiums.

Bray's Amy Wall during the Team Ireland Krakow 2023 Kickboxing Team announcement at Sport Ireland Institute in Dublin. — © SPORTSFILE

“This is a big moment for our sport, and we have nine incredibly talented athletes ready to take on the challenge,” said David Heffernan, Kickboxing team manager.

“It is our first time competing within the Olympic multi-sports environment and we are looking forward to showcasing our sport. I will be very proud watching our athletes who have dedicated so much time and resource wearing those prestigious Olympic rings while competing at this event,” he added.

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Krakow 2023, Gavin Noble said that this was first team announcement for this competition and that it will put a welcome spotlight on the kickboxers.

“We are very happy to kick off our team announcements with Kickboxing, which was the first sport to achieve European Games qualification last year,” he said. “This is the first Olympic experience for these athletes, and for the sport itself, and we are very much looking forward to supporting their performances and putting the spotlight on our successful Irish kickboxers.”

TEAM IRELAND KICKBOXERS:

Amy Wall (Bray, Co. Wicklow) Full Contact – 60kg

Nicole Bannon (Tallaght) Pointfighting – 60kg, Light Contact – 60kg

Jodie Browne (Tallaght) Pointfighting – 70kg

Peter Carr (Cabra, Dublin) Full Contact – 75kg

Eoin Glynn (Tallaght) Full Contact – 63kg

Luke McCann (Carbery, Co. Kildare) Pointfighting – 63kg

Conor McGlinchey (Co. Kildare) Pointfighting – 84kg

Tony Stephenson (Bantry) Light Contact – 69kg

Nathan Tait (Carbery, Co. Kildare) Pointfighting – 74kg