Bray kickboxer Amy Wall strikes gold at European Games

Amy Wall of Ireland celebrates with her gold medal after defeating Straume of Norway in the Women's Full Contact 60kg Final bout at the Myslenice Arena during the European Games 2023 in Krakow, Poland. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

BRAY’S Amy Wall has made history by becoming Ireland’s first-ever kickboxer to win a gold medal at the European Games.

And to put the cherry on top of the icing of the cake, the 22-year-old was chosen as Team Ireland’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony at the Henryk Reyman Stadium in Krakow.

Wall was in sensational form as she stormed to a phenomenal win over Norway’s Mariell Gaassan Straume in the 60kg Full Contact category.

A teacher-by-trade, Wall headed up a nine-strong Team Ireland contingent in kickboxing, with the sport making its debut on an Olympic stage, the hope being that it will finally be introduced as an Olympic Games discipline.

The three-time WAKO World champion, and WAKO European Silver and Bronze medallist started her own run on her 22nd birthday, guaranteeing herself at least a European bronze medal with a 3-0 win over Francesca Prescimone of France.

The following day, July 1, she beat Poland’s Kinga Szlachcic in the semi-finals in another comprehensive 3-0 triumph.

Finally, on Sunday, Wall fulfilled her ambition by sealing her place on the top set of the podium by winning a historic gold medal.

Afterwards, she said: “It hasn’t really sunk in yet, the Olympics, anything under that banner has been a dream since I was a kid. I’m sure tomorrow I’ll sit back and reflect, the emotions are racing right now.“

“I’m happy with how that went, the girl I was fighting is a well-respected Norwegian. We’ve met before so I knew I was going to have it tough coming in, but the game plan worked and I executed everything that I needed to and I’m really happy with my performance.”

As of yet, kickboxing is not an Olympic sport, with Paris 2024 playing host to boxing, fencing, judo, taekwondo, and wrestling. However, the European Games could be a water-shed moment as Ireland leave Poland with five medals.

In addition to Wall's gold, Nathan Tait claimed silver in the 74kg Point Fighting category, while Conor McGlinchey also won silver in 84kg Point Fighting.

On Saturday, Nicole Bannon and Jodie Brown took home bronze medals in their respective events.

Wall added: “It's just amazing to be part of such a good team.

"Everyone’s supporting everyone and there’s five medals coming back home, it’s great.

"It’s hopefully only the start for us under the Olympic banner and let’s see what’s next.”

On Sunday night, Wall led the Ireland panel out at in Krakow as the team’s flag-bearer.

She said of her selection: “I can’t believe it, the emotions are still racing.

“I’m over the moon. It’s truly an honour to be chosen to be flag-bearer at the closing ceremony for Team Ireland. To be chosen to be the person walking in, in front of the team. I cannot wait to take it all in.

“It’s just crazy, that’s the best word I have to describe the whole experience. It’s all been absolutely crazy, and thanks a million to everyone who has been part of this.”